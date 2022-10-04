ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jo Ann Ball

Jo Ann Ball, 87, of Parkersburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Cedar Grove Nursing Facility. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, Evergreen North Cemetery with Pastor Rob Collins officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, south Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Ball family.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Arthur Ivan Daniels Sr.

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our father Arthur Ivan Daniels Sr. He gained his angel wings at the age of 82 on October 4, 2022. Born to the late John and Helen Davis Daniels December 19, 1939 in Parkersburg West Virginia. Arthur, known by most as Art, was a graduate of Parkersburg High School.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Darlene F. Shrader Dunn

Surrounded by her loving family, Darlene F. Shrader Dunn, 67, of Mineral Wells, W.Va., passed away following an extended illness. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Beatty Cemetery, Sonoma Road, Burning Springs, W.Va. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.
MINERAL WELLS, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Cleo Levi Fleming

Cleo Levi Fleming, 76, of Parkersburg, passed away Oct. 5, 2022, at his residence. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jeremy Neil Cassidy

Jeremy Neil Cassidy, 44, of Belpre, passed away at 10:07 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Camden Clark Hospital. Funeral, 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial, East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday.
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

William Delbert Brown

William Delbert Brown, 94, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Oct. 6, 2022, after a brief illness. Celebration of Life, 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastors Mike Finnicum and Leah Starkey officiating. Visitation, 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Graveside service, Graham Cemetery, New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Arvilla “Pearl” Burdette

Arvilla “Pearl” Burdette, 84, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born June 11, 1938, in Wirt County, a daughter of the late Raymond Santee and Evelyn B. Pepper Santee Naylor. Pearl worked and retired from the food industry...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Linnie L. Bradley

Linnie L. Bradley, 68, of Belpre, died October 4, 2022, at Marietta Memorial of Belpre. Linnie was born May 20, 1954 in Philippi, WV and was the daughter of the late Ray J. and Ruby Lillian Auvil Clarke. Linnie had worked as a CPA for Astorg and Jones CPA’s, AC....
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Maxine Dolores Decker Ford

Maxine Dolores Decker Ford, 94, of Marietta, passed away at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Visitation, 2 – 4- and 6 – 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by cremation. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Wiseman II, Richard Allen

Richard Allen Wiseman II, 6, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away September 7, 2022. He was born in Marietta, Ohio January 20, 2016, a son of Richard Allen Wiseman I and Laddy (Phamarnkhol) Wiseman of Washington, West Virginia. Richard enjoyed the trampoline, climbing, swinging, running, and jumping. He was very...
WASHINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Norma June Bargerhuff Cummings

Norma June Bargerhuff Cummings, 88, died Oct. 5, 2022. Funeral, 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, with Chaplain Willie Hood presiding. Visitation, 4 – 8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Burial, Greenlawn Cemetery, Clarksburg.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Look Back: Blennerhassetts not forgotten

Blennerhassett contrived to exist till the year 1831, when he ended his sad career, dying in the arms of his wife in the 66th year of his age [1765-1831]. For eleven long years Mrs. Blennerhassett struggled hard with both hands and head to support her family, till, age creeping upon her, she resolved to visit New York and attempt to get some compensation for her property destroyed by the United States troops. She arrived in that city in 1842 with an invalid son. Most of the actors in that drama, the recollections of which she wished to revive, had passed away, and the scenes in which it had been acted had long ago been stripped by civilization of the charms that had endeared them to her youth.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bowler Duane Smith honored to join Parkersburg USBC Hall of Fame

PARKERSBURG — Duane Smith, the co-proprietor of Pike Street Lanes, was more than honored following his induction last month into the Parkersburg USBC Hall of Fame. The 1986 Parkersburg South graduate, who earned his degree in sports management at West Virginia University, still owns the city record high series of 878 he rolled at Pike Street Lanes.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Rockland United Methodist observes bicentennial

BELPRE — The Rockland United Methodist Church in Belpre is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Robin Cox, chair of the Anniversary Committee, said many of the annual activities sponsored by the congregation and several special events will commemorate the bicentennial. An Open House is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct....
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Downtown PKB: Monster Mash is a family-friendly event

Get your scariest, cutest or most creative costume ready for a Halloween-themed party in downtown Parkersburg. On Friday, Oct. 21, Downtown PKB will host its annual Monster Mash. The event takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. at 113 Ann St. in the parking lot in front of the former Point Park Marketplace. Monster Mash is a family-oriented Halloween party made possible by Downtown PKB and our community sponsors, Discovery World on Market, CSL Plasma, Dupont, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center and WVU Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Permission to Board: MOV’n Dragons offer sea of opportunities for new members

MARIETTA — The competition phase of the dragon boat season concluded recently with the Cleveland Festival, but a busy offseason awaits the MOV’n Dragons. The team, which is based out of Marietta, welcomes potential paddlers from both sides of the river throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley. In fact, recruiting new members is among the top priorities as the team prepares for the 2023 season.
MARIETTA, OH
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar

PULLMAN — The Pullman Church of God will hold a bake sale from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the church at 2468 Auburn Road, Pullman, W.Va. The 34th annual ViBaChu Crafters Craft Bazaar will be held on 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave.
PULLMAN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Southside Rumble 9 draws closer

PARKERSBURG — The bout sheet for next Saturday’s Southside Rumble 9 at Parkersburg South High School is shaping up and Dawghouse Promotions’ Mike Sheppard is excited for another big event. There are currently 15 scheduled bouts and that includes the main event for the vacant World Boxing...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County real estate transfers

PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County from Aug. 15-19: * Dale and Emma Flinn to Sara Bennett, 2 tracts Logan Ave and Strip, Parkersburg District, $20,000. * Sean and Madison Michael to Jordan and Mariah Knotts, tract 1.4338 acres Sugar Camp Road and all...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg News and Sentinel names Lankford circulation director

PARKERSBURG — Kat Lankford has been named the new director of circulation for The Parkersburg News and Sentinel and The Marietta Times. “I was surprised, but excited,” Lankford said. “I’m happy to be back in circulation. I look forward to communicating with the customers and taking care of any issues they may have, or listen to ideas to better the things we’re doing.”
PARKERSBURG, WV

