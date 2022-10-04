CHARLESTON (Hinton News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a lawsuit against a disc jockey/wedding planner for allegedly failing to provide advertised services to numerous clients. Helen Marie Nichole Smith, of Steubenville, Ohio, conducted business in West Virginia. She allegedly violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, and the Attorney General is asking the court to prohibit the woman “from engaging in unfair or deceptive acts or practices in connection with the sale of disc jockey and wedding planning services…” “It’s really simple: you must follow the law if you want to do business in West Virginia, and...

STEUBENVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO