ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 7

Related
wvpublic.org

Justice Floats Rebate Plan On Vehicle Tax

Republicans in the West Virginia Legislature are promoting Amendment 2 to the state constitution. If passed, it would allow them to change or eliminate property taxes in the state. One tax they propose to eliminate is the state vehicle tax. Gov. Jim Justice is actively campaigning against Amendment 2 around...
Mountain State Spotlight

The West Virginia statehouse races where abortion is on the ballot

Gail Patton considers herself a “left-leaning” independent. She’s lived in Cabell County for more than 40 years, and has voted for both Democrats and Republicans. But after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated abortion rights for Americans in June, and West Virginia Republicans passed one of the strictest abortion bans in the country last month, there’s little that could keep Patton from voting to put a pro-abortion rights Democrat in the state Legislature this year.
ELECTIONS
WBOY 12 News

Why these 2 groups support West Virginia Amendment 2

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) hosted a regional roundtable discussion on Amendment 2 at Stockmeier Urethanes USA on Thursday. The group discussed reasons why they think West Virginians should vote in favor of the controversial amendment. Business and community leaders gathered to discuss […]
EDUCATION
WDTV

EXPLAINER: What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2?

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA/WDTV) - What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2? This is what many are asking since voters will decide on it in November. Amendment 2 is one of four amendments on the ballot, and it is drawing the most controversy. It would allow cuts to personal property taxes...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Metro News

West Virginians brace for dramatically higher heating bills

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginians, like most Americans, are bracing for what could be a long, cold winter. This year, unlike recent years, the cost of heating a home will be dramatically higher. “I’m expecting prices to go up. Right now, we’re thinking 17 percent to heat your home...
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia allowed to have non public school scholarship program

A program that incentivizes West Virginia families to pull their children out of K-12 public schools by offering them state-funded scholarships will be able to resume, after the state Supreme Court issued an order Thursday reversing a lower court’s ruling. The Hope Scholarship Program, which was scheduled to commence this school year and is one […]
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Craig Blair
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

If gas prices spike, will West Virginia’s state gas tax be cut?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gasoline prices are rising again across the United States, including our region. And that is bringing renewed calls for government action. We are no where near those $5 a gallon prices we saw in June, but there is a lot of concern we could be heading back up.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severance Tax#Use Tax#Property Taxes#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#West Virginians#Senate Finance Committee#The Department Of Revenue
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia COVID statistics continue fluctuating

CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases jumped to more than 1,000 on Friday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. Also, a 57-year-old man from Wood County was among the confirmed deaths reported on Friday by the department. Another five deaths were reported on Friday. The...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Blight: Action welcome, but more is needed

To most West Virginians, $9.2 million sounds like a lot of money, but when it is the starting point for grant funding that is meant to help communities remove abandoned and dilapidated properties, we must understand that is just a drop in the bucket if we are to truly address the problem.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Hinton News

Attorney General Morrisey files suit against ‘Disc Jockey’ for alleged violation of Consumer Credit & Protection Act

CHARLESTON (Hinton News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a lawsuit against a disc jockey/wedding planner for allegedly failing to provide advertised services to numerous clients. Helen Marie Nichole Smith, of Steubenville, Ohio, conducted business in West Virginia. She allegedly violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, and the Attorney General is asking the court to prohibit the woman “from engaging in unfair or deceptive acts or practices in connection with the sale of disc jockey and wedding planning services…” “It’s really simple: you must follow the law if you want to do business in West Virginia, and...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
wajr.com

The drug ‘boot’ intercepted in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Hedgesvie man has been intercepted transporting a drug called “boot” into the eastern panhandle, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Bill Ilhenfeld. Kyle Finch, 23, of Hedgesville, has entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute eutylone.
HEDGESVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia sues Ohio ‘Disc Jockey,’ Wedding planner￼

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a lawsuit against a disc jockey/wedding planner for allegedly failing to provide advertised services to numerous clients. Helen Marie Nichole Smith, of Steubenville, Ohio, conducted business in West Virginia. She allegedly violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, and the Attorney General is asking the court to […]
OHIO STATE
WDTV

Gov. Justice announces fall giveaway for two new UTVs

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has announced a special fall giveaway for two new UTVs to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for the Hatfield-McCoy trails before Nov. 15 will be entered to...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy