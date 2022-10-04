Read full article on original website
wvpublic.org
Justice Floats Rebate Plan On Vehicle Tax
Republicans in the West Virginia Legislature are promoting Amendment 2 to the state constitution. If passed, it would allow them to change or eliminate property taxes in the state. One tax they propose to eliminate is the state vehicle tax. Gov. Jim Justice is actively campaigning against Amendment 2 around...
The West Virginia statehouse races where abortion is on the ballot
Gail Patton considers herself a “left-leaning” independent. She’s lived in Cabell County for more than 40 years, and has voted for both Democrats and Republicans. But after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated abortion rights for Americans in June, and West Virginia Republicans passed one of the strictest abortion bans in the country last month, there’s little that could keep Patton from voting to put a pro-abortion rights Democrat in the state Legislature this year.
Why these 2 groups support West Virginia Amendment 2
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) hosted a regional roundtable discussion on Amendment 2 at Stockmeier Urethanes USA on Thursday. The group discussed reasons why they think West Virginians should vote in favor of the controversial amendment. Business and community leaders gathered to discuss […]
EXPLAINER: What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2?
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA/WDTV) - What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2? This is what many are asking since voters will decide on it in November. Amendment 2 is one of four amendments on the ballot, and it is drawing the most controversy. It would allow cuts to personal property taxes...
West Virginia democrats urge governor to pardon misdemeanor marijuana convictions
West Virginia Democrats are calling on Gov. Jim Justice to pardon those who have been convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession in West Virginia after President Joe Biden did the same federally on Thursday.
West Virginians brace for dramatically higher heating bills
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginians, like most Americans, are bracing for what could be a long, cold winter. This year, unlike recent years, the cost of heating a home will be dramatically higher. “I’m expecting prices to go up. Right now, we’re thinking 17 percent to heat your home...
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
West Virginia allowed to have non public school scholarship program
A program that incentivizes West Virginia families to pull their children out of K-12 public schools by offering them state-funded scholarships will be able to resume, after the state Supreme Court issued an order Thursday reversing a lower court’s ruling. The Hope Scholarship Program, which was scheduled to commence this school year and is one […]
West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor
West Virginia fire departments to receive $8.1 million
More than $8 million was announced to support fire departments across West Virginia.
If gas prices spike, will West Virginia’s state gas tax be cut?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gasoline prices are rising again across the United States, including our region. And that is bringing renewed calls for government action. We are no where near those $5 a gallon prices we saw in June, but there is a lot of concern we could be heading back up.
Governor Jim Justice and Hatfield-McCoy Team up for UTV Giveaway: Charlestown, West VIrginia
CHARLESTON, WV (October 6, 2022) – Governor Jim Justice today joins the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority in announcing a special Fall giveaway for two brand-new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four-seater UTV’s in Metallic Sierra Blue to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Note: Residency not required to win.
West Virginia COVID statistics continue fluctuating
CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases jumped to more than 1,000 on Friday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. Also, a 57-year-old man from Wood County was among the confirmed deaths reported on Friday by the department. Another five deaths were reported on Friday. The...
Blight: Action welcome, but more is needed
To most West Virginians, $9.2 million sounds like a lot of money, but when it is the starting point for grant funding that is meant to help communities remove abandoned and dilapidated properties, we must understand that is just a drop in the bucket if we are to truly address the problem.
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
West Virginia Democratic Party call on Governor Justice to pardon those convicted of simple possession of marijuana
Attorney General Morrisey files suit against ‘Disc Jockey’ for alleged violation of Consumer Credit & Protection Act
CHARLESTON (Hinton News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a lawsuit against a disc jockey/wedding planner for allegedly failing to provide advertised services to numerous clients. Helen Marie Nichole Smith, of Steubenville, Ohio, conducted business in West Virginia. She allegedly violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, and the Attorney General is asking the court to prohibit the woman “from engaging in unfair or deceptive acts or practices in connection with the sale of disc jockey and wedding planning services…” “It’s really simple: you must follow the law if you want to do business in West Virginia, and...
The drug ‘boot’ intercepted in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Hedgesvie man has been intercepted transporting a drug called “boot” into the eastern panhandle, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Bill Ilhenfeld. Kyle Finch, 23, of Hedgesville, has entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute eutylone.
West Virginia sues Ohio ‘Disc Jockey,’ Wedding planner￼
Gov. Justice announces fall giveaway for two new UTVs
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has announced a special fall giveaway for two new UTVs to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for the Hatfield-McCoy trails before Nov. 15 will be entered to...
