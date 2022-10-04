Read full article on original website
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
PULLMAN — The Pullman Church of God will hold a bake sale from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the church at 2468 Auburn Road, Pullman, W.Va. The 34th annual ViBaChu Crafters Craft Bazaar will be held on 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave.
Downtown PKB: Monster Mash is a family-friendly event
Get your scariest, cutest or most creative costume ready for a Halloween-themed party in downtown Parkersburg. On Friday, Oct. 21, Downtown PKB will host its annual Monster Mash. The event takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. at 113 Ann St. in the parking lot in front of the former Point Park Marketplace. Monster Mash is a family-oriented Halloween party made possible by Downtown PKB and our community sponsors, Discovery World on Market, CSL Plasma, Dupont, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center and WVU Parkersburg.
Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley holds groundbreaking in Belpre
BELPRE — Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley held a groundbreaking for a new home at 2518 Valley View Drive in Belpre. Michael Palmer, the owner of the home, is a single father of two teenagers from Marietta. “We are looking forward to our new home and very...
Permission to Board: MOV’n Dragons offer sea of opportunities for new members
MARIETTA — The competition phase of the dragon boat season concluded recently with the Cleveland Festival, but a busy offseason awaits the MOV’n Dragons. The team, which is based out of Marietta, welcomes potential paddlers from both sides of the river throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley. In fact, recruiting new members is among the top priorities as the team prepares for the 2023 season.
Family sets up endowment funds in honor of Wirt County man
PARKERSBURG — After James A. “Jim” Rader passed away in May, his siblings, Susan White, Jessie Spero and Fred Rader, honored his memory through the creation of two endowment funds with the Little Kanawha Area Community Foundation. A son of the late Raymond and Carolyn Sims Rader,...
EXIT Riverbend Reality announces new hires
PARKERSBURG — Marley Umensetter and Jordan Fields have joined EXIT Riverbend Realty. EXIT Riverbend Realty, 130 Fourth St., Parkersburg, is a member of EXIT Mid-Atlantic’s expanding network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
Tucker makes ‘Credit Union Rock Stars’ list
PARKERSBURG — Michael A. Tucker of Parkersburg was among 25 credit union professionals and board members named 2022 Credit Union Rock Stars by the editorial team of Credit Union Magazine. Tucker is the president and CEO at West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union in Parkersburg. His story appears on...
Rockland United Methodist observes bicentennial
BELPRE — The Rockland United Methodist Church in Belpre is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Robin Cox, chair of the Anniversary Committee, said many of the annual activities sponsored by the congregation and several special events will commemorate the bicentennial. An Open House is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct....
Parkersburg News and Sentinel names Lankford circulation director
PARKERSBURG — Kat Lankford has been named the new director of circulation for The Parkersburg News and Sentinel and The Marietta Times. “I was surprised, but excited,” Lankford said. “I’m happy to be back in circulation. I look forward to communicating with the customers and taking care of any issues they may have, or listen to ideas to better the things we’re doing.”
Look Back: Blennerhassetts not forgotten
Blennerhassett contrived to exist till the year 1831, when he ended his sad career, dying in the arms of his wife in the 66th year of his age [1765-1831]. For eleven long years Mrs. Blennerhassett struggled hard with both hands and head to support her family, till, age creeping upon her, she resolved to visit New York and attempt to get some compensation for her property destroyed by the United States troops. She arrived in that city in 1842 with an invalid son. Most of the actors in that drama, the recollections of which she wished to revive, had passed away, and the scenes in which it had been acted had long ago been stripped by civilization of the charms that had endeared them to her youth.
Picture This: Wooly Weather
PARKERSBURG — Will this wooly worm making its way across a driveway in North Parkersburg predict the winter for 2022-23? Lore is the woolier and blacker, the worse winter will be. The “Old Farmer’s Almanac” predicts a “shivery and snowy” winter for the Midwest and eastern U.S. (Photo by Jess Mancini)
America’s Best Restaurants highlighting Williamstown’s DaVinci’s
WILLIAMSTOWN — A Williamstown restaurant will be featured by America’s Best Restaurants. DaVinci’s will be visited by America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently owned restaurants, on Oct. 20 when the ABR Roadshow visits the restaurant. Popular dishes will be...
Spero Health a beacon of hope for those lost in addiction
PARKERSBURG — Spero Health is an outpatient medically assisted treatment facility that’s changing the scene with its harm-reduction philosophy and mission aligned with the facility administrator, Stormy Barnes, who has a personal stake in this industry. “Spero means so much to me because their mission is saving lives,...
Jo Ann Ball
Jo Ann Ball, 87, of Parkersburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Cedar Grove Nursing Facility. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, Evergreen North Cemetery with Pastor Rob Collins officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, south Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Ball family.
Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley in need of new volunteers
PARKERSBURG — A major drive to recruit volunteers because of Hurricane Ian will be held by the American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the blood center at 3201 Dudley Ave., an agency official said Thursday. The Red Cross is...
Wood County real estate transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County from Aug. 15-19: * Hughes Properties LLC to Givemore Estates LLC, part tracts Lot Avery St, Parkersburg City District, $18,500. * Randall Givens to Brian Hausman, Lot 15 E G Martin’s Maple Wood addition all interest in oil,...
Southside Rumble 9 draws closer
PARKERSBURG — The bout sheet for next Saturday’s Southside Rumble 9 at Parkersburg South High School is shaping up and Dawghouse Promotions’ Mike Sheppard is excited for another big event. There are currently 15 scheduled bouts and that includes the main event for the vacant World Boxing...
West Virginia COVID statistics continue fluctuating
CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases jumped to more than 1,000 on Friday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. Also, a 57-year-old man from Wood County was among the confirmed deaths reported on Friday by the department. Another five deaths were reported on Friday. The...
Bowler Duane Smith honored to join Parkersburg USBC Hall of Fame
PARKERSBURG — Duane Smith, the co-proprietor of Pike Street Lanes, was more than honored following his induction last month into the Parkersburg USBC Hall of Fame. The 1986 Parkersburg South graduate, who earned his degree in sports management at West Virginia University, still owns the city record high series of 878 he rolled at Pike Street Lanes.
Ronald Jesse Gregory
Ronald Jesse Gregory, 75 years old, died gracefully after a 7 month battle with terminal brain cancer. Ron was born on Nov. 25, 1946, in Marietta, Ohio, to the late Jesse and Katherine Gregory. He was a graduate of Marietta High School and Sinclair Community College. Ron was a proud employee of Bureau of Fiscal Service (Public Debt) for 29 years. He previously worked at Kardex for 15 years. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran having served in United States Army.
