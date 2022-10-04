Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg News and Sentinel names Lankford circulation director
PARKERSBURG — Kat Lankford has been named the new director of circulation for The Parkersburg News and Sentinel and The Marietta Times. “I was surprised, but excited,” Lankford said. “I’m happy to be back in circulation. I look forward to communicating with the customers and taking care of any issues they may have, or listen to ideas to better the things we’re doing.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Judge orders Parkersburg to pay legal fees from prayer fight
PARKERSBURG — The organization that sued the City of Parkersburg over City Council’s recitation of the Lord’s prayer prior to meetings was awarded nearly $60,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs. The order was filed Thursday by U.S. District Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. of the Southern...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg City Council to consider carryover allocations
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg City Council’s Finance Committee Tuesday will consider proposals for the fund balance carried over from the previous fiscal year. If referred by the five-member committee, the full council will vote on the budget revisions in a meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Finance Committee meets an hour earlier in the executive conference room on the second floor of the Municipal Building, across from council chambers.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Commission approves opioid settlement agreement
PARKERSBURG — Wood County Commissioners on Thursday approved a settlement in an opioid lawsuit against two distributors and three pharmacies, although how much money the county will receive and how it can be used has yet to be determined. The percentage of the damages local government entities will receive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Stout gets post at West Virginia Department of Homeland Security
CHARLESTON — The former chief correctional officer at the North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County has been named the new Inspector General of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. James Stout has led an “exemplary career” and brings considerable knowledge and experience to the position of inspector...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia COVID statistics continue fluctuating
CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases jumped to more than 1,000 on Friday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. Also, a 57-year-old man from Wood County was among the confirmed deaths reported on Friday by the department. Another five deaths were reported on Friday. The...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tucker makes ‘Credit Union Rock Stars’ list
PARKERSBURG — Michael A. Tucker of Parkersburg was among 25 credit union professionals and board members named 2022 Credit Union Rock Stars by the editorial team of Credit Union Magazine. Tucker is the president and CEO at West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union in Parkersburg. His story appears on...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Family sets up endowment funds in honor of Wirt County man
PARKERSBURG — After James A. “Jim” Rader passed away in May, his siblings, Susan White, Jessie Spero and Fred Rader, honored his memory through the creation of two endowment funds with the Little Kanawha Area Community Foundation. A son of the late Raymond and Carolyn Sims Rader,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Rockland United Methodist observes bicentennial
BELPRE — The Rockland United Methodist Church in Belpre is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Robin Cox, chair of the Anniversary Committee, said many of the annual activities sponsored by the congregation and several special events will commemorate the bicentennial. An Open House is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
PULLMAN — The Pullman Church of God will hold a bake sale from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the church at 2468 Auburn Road, Pullman, W.Va. The 34th annual ViBaChu Crafters Craft Bazaar will be held on 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Darlene F. Shrader Dunn
Surrounded by her loving family, Darlene F. Shrader Dunn, 67, of Mineral Wells, W.Va., passed away following an extended illness. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Beatty Cemetery, Sonoma Road, Burning Springs, W.Va. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Spero Health a beacon of hope for those lost in addiction
PARKERSBURG — Spero Health is an outpatient medically assisted treatment facility that’s changing the scene with its harm-reduction philosophy and mission aligned with the facility administrator, Stormy Barnes, who has a personal stake in this industry. “Spero means so much to me because their mission is saving lives,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Arvilla “Pearl” Burdette
Arvilla “Pearl” Burdette, 84, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born June 11, 1938, in Wirt County, a daughter of the late Raymond Santee and Evelyn B. Pepper Santee Naylor. Pearl worked and retired from the food industry...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County real estate transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County from Aug. 15-19: * Dale and Emma Flinn to Sara Bennett, 2 tracts Logan Ave and Strip, Parkersburg District, $20,000. * Sean and Madison Michael to Jordan and Mariah Knotts, tract 1.4338 acres Sugar Camp Road and all...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley in need of new volunteers
PARKERSBURG — A major drive to recruit volunteers because of Hurricane Ian will be held by the American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the blood center at 3201 Dudley Ave., an agency official said Thursday. The Red Cross is...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Southside Rumble 9 draws closer
PARKERSBURG — The bout sheet for next Saturday’s Southside Rumble 9 at Parkersburg South High School is shaping up and Dawghouse Promotions’ Mike Sheppard is excited for another big event. There are currently 15 scheduled bouts and that includes the main event for the vacant World Boxing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marjorie L. George
Marjorie L. George, 94, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Marjorie was born Jan. 14, 1928, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, daughter of the late William and Grace Souther. She resided with her son in Lancaster, Ohio before moving from Davisville, WV. Marjorie was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Parkersburg, she was a loving, gracious, and generous person and she will be missed. Marjorie is survived by her son, Gary E. George and daughter-in-law, Kathy Mae George; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Murphy George Jr., step daughter, Judith Lynn Helsel, son, Stephen William George, grandchildren, Bryan and Ryan George and David Nathaniel George. Cremation has taken place, celebration of life services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley holds groundbreaking in Belpre
BELPRE — Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley held a groundbreaking for a new home at 2518 Valley View Drive in Belpre. Michael Palmer, the owner of the home, is a single father of two teenagers from Marietta. “We are looking forward to our new home and very...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: Blennerhassetts not forgotten
Blennerhassett contrived to exist till the year 1831, when he ended his sad career, dying in the arms of his wife in the 66th year of his age [1765-1831]. For eleven long years Mrs. Blennerhassett struggled hard with both hands and head to support her family, till, age creeping upon her, she resolved to visit New York and attempt to get some compensation for her property destroyed by the United States troops. She arrived in that city in 1842 with an invalid son. Most of the actors in that drama, the recollections of which she wished to revive, had passed away, and the scenes in which it had been acted had long ago been stripped by civilization of the charms that had endeared them to her youth.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jurors decide no mercy in Thompson murder conviction
PARKERSBURG — Friday marked the final day of the Victor Lee Thompson murder trial and the family of Darren Salaam are satisfied with the verdict and the decision of the jury to not grant mercy to the defendant. The jury reconvened Friday to consider whether Thompson, 44, of Parkersburg...
Comments / 0