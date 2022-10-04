Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon St. stuns Stanford on 56-yard TD with :13 left
Backup quarterback Ben Gulbranson and Tre’Shaun Harrison hooked up on a 56-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds left Saturday night
WVNews
Rays, Guardians have longest scoreless postseason game
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 14 innings. The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman's walk-off single in the 13th inning.
Comments / 0