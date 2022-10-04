Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
ringsidenews.com
WWE Rejected Ronda Rousey’s Pitch For Extreme Rules Because It Was Similar To AEW’s Booking
Ronda Rousey is possibly the most well-known name to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. Her stock continues to rise even now, but even she was denied by WWE recently. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, she has been embroiled in...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Accidentally Told WWE Commentator They Were Being Fired On Monday
Early this week, Jimmy Smith had a pretty clear indication that his future in WWE was short, and it was due to a slip-up by Triple H. "He screwed up and told me," Smith revealed on "MMA on Sirius." "He didn't mean to." Smith was sitting in the production meeting...
Daniel Cormier: Jake Paul 'not a joke,' but Anderson Silva wins the fight
Based off experience, Daniel Cormier thinks Anderson Silva will beat Jake Paul. Former UFC middleweight king Silva (3-1) marks Paul’s sternest test to date in the boxing ring. The pair will square off in the headliner of a Showtime pay-per-view event Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Breathtakingly Fast Spinning Hook Kick
MMA fighter Abdul-Rakhman Dudaev sent Elismar Lima careening across the canvas with one of the fastest spinning hook kicks you’ll ever see. Dudaev and Lima met on the main card of Absolute Championship Akhmat 146 on Tuesday in Grozny, Russia. The featherweight clash was the highlight of the main card, which featured some of the best up-and-coming fighters from the world-famous MMA hotbeds of Chechnya and Dagestan.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul expects bigger fights after Anderson Silva but still down to face KSI if he wants to ‘volunteer for his own death’
Jake Paul has designs on eventually becoming a champion in boxing but he’s never going to turn down the opportunity to make a huge payday. As he prepares to face former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Oct. 29, the former YouTuber turned combat sports superstar understands that his level of competition should only get tougher assuming he’s able to stay undefeated following his next fight. For the first time in his young career, Paul is actually a slight underdog to Silva, who defeated multi-time boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in his return to boxing in 2021.
stillrealtous.com
Becky Lynch Shows Off New Look During WWE Hiatus
It’s been a while since fans have seen Becky Lynch on WWE programming as she had to step away from the squared circle after she suffered an injury during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam a few months ago. Lynch spent several months feuding with Belair this year, and things got heated when Belair cut Becky Lynch’s hair on the road to WrestleMania 38.
mmanews.com
Photo: Rose Namajunas Makes Modeling Return For Victoria’s Secret
Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has done some modeling for beauty retailer Victoria’s Secret during her ongoing UFC hiatus. Namajunas hasn’t fought since a split decision loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274 back in May. She lost her strawweight title after re-gaining the belt and then defending it in a rematch against Zhang Weili at UFC 268.
MMAmania.com
‘Masterful’ Conor McGregor invents new UFC attack, floors hapless sparring partner with one punch
Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is bragging about his “masterful” performance against whatever warm body signed up to be his punching bag but I think we can all agree that beating up a sparring partner who’s not allowed to hit back is like winning a shit-wiping contest against a constipated opponent.
wrestlinginc.com
Mark Henry Comments On Relationship With Saraya
Since debuting in AEW several weeks ago, Saraya has made an immediate impact on the conversation surrounding women's wrestling. Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bovada, AEW coach and backstage interviewer Mark Henry spoke about his personal relationship with Saraya as well as his expectations for how she'll be able to help the company as a whole.
wrestlingrumors.net
Multiple Title Changes Take Place In One Night
Hand them over. Titles are some of the most important things in all of wrestling as they tell any fan who matters most on the show. Wrestlers with a large shiny title in their hands are going to be treated as a bigger deal than others and it can mean a lot when a title changes hands. That is what happened on one night, as multiple championships changed hands on a single show.
wrestlingrumors.net
New Stable Set To Debut On SmackDown
Moving on up. NXT is a rare breed in wrestling in that it is both its own thing as well as the WWE’s official developmental territory. Therefore the main goal of its stars is to be promoted to the main roster one day. It can be a career game changer for someone to be called up and now a group of several wrestlers could be getting the same kind of attention all at once.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Heavily Criticized For Ronda Rousey’s Current Booking
Ronda Rousey made her return as a babyface during the Royal Rumble and remained that way for a long time, especially throughout her feud with Charlotte Flair. However, fans haven’t really been into her current character much at all. Rousey failed to win back the SmackDown Women’s Champion from...
Longtime WWE Broadcaster Announces He's Officially Leaving
A longtime WWE broadcaster is officially calling it quits. Jimmy Smith, who's the host of WWE Monday Night Raw, confirmed that his time with the organization is up. "Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing," Smith tweeted.
MMAmania.com
Video: Georges St-Pierre offers words of wisdom to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 281
Georges St-Pierre offered words of wisdom to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya earlier this week ahead of his 185-pound title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 next month. Adesanya, who suffered a knockout loss to Pereira under the GLORY kickboxing banner back in 2017, is entering one of...
MMAmania.com
UFC wastes little time exploiting Hasbulla, launches ‘Legend’ collection t-shirts
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently signed social media sensation “Hasbulla” to a five-year deal, which doesn’t involve any form of combat since he stands a mere 3’4” tall and would probably get “tossed like a newborn,” according to Henry Cejudo. Instead, the promotion...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Says Canelo ‘Will Never Fight’ Benavidez
Oscar De La Hoya is convinced a Canelo Alvarez versus David Benavidez showdown is nothing more than a pipe dream — and he pins the blame all on his former client. De La Hoya, the Hall of Famer and founder of Golden Boy Promotions, was recently prompted to offer his thoughts on a matchup between 168-pound undisputed champion Alvarez and longtime divisional contender Benavidez. An Alvarez-Benavidez fight is thought to be one of the best fights that can be made in the sport, but serious talks never seem to have taken place.
MMAmania.com
Gilbert Burns suggests Khamzat Chimaev stay at welterweight: ‘He’s just got to man up’
It’s still unknown what Khamzat Chimaev will decide to do moving forward, but former foe, Gilbert Burns, is hoping the undefeated fighter keeps competing in the welterweight division. After badly missing weight for his welterweight main event against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 last month Chimaev was rumored to...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Trying To Get Fired
For days now fans have been talking about Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on social media, and it was reported that Andrade was sent home following a backstage altercation with Sammy at this week’s TV tapings on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer recently addressed the situation on...
MMAmania.com
Joben v Pakebrah, 2022 rolling bet (October)...
For the remainder of 2022, these two Maniacs have an ongoing bet on the main event of every UFC card. Loser picks next event. $30 (USD) per event. For previous outcomes, see previous fanpost.... Next fight (Grasso v Araujo) Joben chooses the favourite. Will lock that in prior to the...
MMAmania.com
Frankie Edgar set to face Chris Gutierrez in retirement fight at UFC 281
Frankie Edgar finally has an answer for when his last MMA fight will go down. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Thurs., Oct. 6, 2022) that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion will collide with Chris Gutierrez in a Bantamweight affair at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12, 2022. For “The Answer,” it will be his final walk to the Octagon.
