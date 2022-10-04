ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Breathtakingly Fast Spinning Hook Kick

MMA fighter Abdul-Rakhman Dudaev sent Elismar Lima careening across the canvas with one of the fastest spinning hook kicks you’ll ever see. Dudaev and Lima met on the main card of Absolute Championship Akhmat 146 on Tuesday in Grozny, Russia. The featherweight clash was the highlight of the main card, which featured some of the best up-and-coming fighters from the world-famous MMA hotbeds of Chechnya and Dagestan.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul expects bigger fights after Anderson Silva but still down to face KSI if he wants to ‘volunteer for his own death’

Jake Paul has designs on eventually becoming a champion in boxing but he’s never going to turn down the opportunity to make a huge payday. As he prepares to face former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Oct. 29, the former YouTuber turned combat sports superstar understands that his level of competition should only get tougher assuming he’s able to stay undefeated following his next fight. For the first time in his young career, Paul is actually a slight underdog to Silva, who defeated multi-time boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in his return to boxing in 2021.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Becky Lynch Shows Off New Look During WWE Hiatus

It’s been a while since fans have seen Becky Lynch on WWE programming as she had to step away from the squared circle after she suffered an injury during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam a few months ago. Lynch spent several months feuding with Belair this year, and things got heated when Belair cut Becky Lynch’s hair on the road to WrestleMania 38.
WWE
mmanews.com

Photo: Rose Namajunas Makes Modeling Return For Victoria’s Secret

Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has done some modeling for beauty retailer Victoria’s Secret during her ongoing UFC hiatus. Namajunas hasn’t fought since a split decision loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274 back in May. She lost her strawweight title after re-gaining the belt and then defending it in a rematch against Zhang Weili at UFC 268.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nickal
Person
Ben Rothwell
Person
Dana White
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Islam Makhachev
Person
Jimmy Chin
wrestlinginc.com

Mark Henry Comments On Relationship With Saraya

Since debuting in AEW several weeks ago, Saraya has made an immediate impact on the conversation surrounding women's wrestling. Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bovada, AEW coach and backstage interviewer Mark Henry spoke about his personal relationship with Saraya as well as his expectations for how she'll be able to help the company as a whole.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Multiple Title Changes Take Place In One Night

Hand them over. Titles are some of the most important things in all of wrestling as they tell any fan who matters most on the show. Wrestlers with a large shiny title in their hands are going to be treated as a bigger deal than others and it can mean a lot when a title changes hands. That is what happened on one night, as multiple championships changed hands on a single show.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

New Stable Set To Debut On SmackDown

Moving on up. NXT is a rare breed in wrestling in that it is both its own thing as well as the WWE’s official developmental territory. Therefore the main goal of its stars is to be promoted to the main roster one day. It can be a career game changer for someone to be called up and now a group of several wrestlers could be getting the same kind of attention all at once.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Heavily Criticized For Ronda Rousey’s Current Booking

Ronda Rousey made her return as a babyface during the Royal Rumble and remained that way for a long time, especially throughout her feud with Charlotte Flair. However, fans haven’t really been into her current character much at all. Rousey failed to win back the SmackDown Women’s Champion from...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prelims#Martial Arts#Combat#Mma
The Spun

Longtime WWE Broadcaster Announces He's Officially Leaving

A longtime WWE broadcaster is officially calling it quits. Jimmy Smith, who's the host of WWE Monday Night Raw, confirmed that his time with the organization is up. "Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing," Smith tweeted.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Video: Georges St-Pierre offers words of wisdom to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 281

Georges St-Pierre offered words of wisdom to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya earlier this week ahead of his 185-pound title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 next month. Adesanya, who suffered a knockout loss to Pereira under the GLORY kickboxing banner back in 2017, is entering one of...
UFC
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya Says Canelo ‘Will Never Fight’ Benavidez

Oscar De La Hoya is convinced a Canelo Alvarez versus David Benavidez showdown is nothing more than a pipe dream — and he pins the blame all on his former client. De La Hoya, the Hall of Famer and founder of Golden Boy Promotions, was recently prompted to offer his thoughts on a matchup between 168-pound undisputed champion Alvarez and longtime divisional contender Benavidez. An Alvarez-Benavidez fight is thought to be one of the best fights that can be made in the sport, but serious talks never seem to have taken place.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Reportedly Trying To Get Fired

For days now fans have been talking about Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on social media, and it was reported that Andrade was sent home following a backstage altercation with Sammy at this week’s TV tapings on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer recently addressed the situation on...
WWE
MMAmania.com

Joben v Pakebrah, 2022 rolling bet (October)...

For the remainder of 2022, these two Maniacs have an ongoing bet on the main event of every UFC card. Loser picks next event. $30 (USD) per event. For previous outcomes, see previous fanpost.... Next fight (Grasso v Araujo) Joben chooses the favourite. Will lock that in prior to the...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Frankie Edgar set to face Chris Gutierrez in retirement fight at UFC 281

Frankie Edgar finally has an answer for when his last MMA fight will go down. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Thurs., Oct. 6, 2022) that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion will collide with Chris Gutierrez in a Bantamweight affair at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12, 2022. For “The Answer,” it will be his final walk to the Octagon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy