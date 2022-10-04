ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – In Accomack County, one mother is fighting for her child’s academic rights. Charmonique Hamilton tells us her eight-year-old son has autism and the school isn’t accommodating his needs. “The school is Accawmacke Elementary School. They are not handling this good whatsoever, there is not the proper care on hand on duty, at the school they will say we have behavioral specialists, and they will say we have everything to access Kha’Zhuri and any other child that’s in need, that’s battling with autism and ADHD but every time there’s an incident or meltdown there is no behavioral specialist, nowhere on site, nowhere on duty,” says Hamilton.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO