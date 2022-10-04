FILLING THE GAP: Lady 'Canes scramble to make up match, ground in district standings

As a result of Hurricane Ian, the Coral Shores High volleyball was potentially going to lose three games in cancelations, the most important one of those was a matchup with District 16-2A foe Somerset South Homestead.

Knowing the final date to play district tournament seeding matches is Saturday, Oct. 8, the Hurricanes, both from Coral Shores and South Homestead, scrambled as Monroe County’s version of the Lady ‘Canes already had two games scheduled in the coming week and the squad from Homestead was on the docket for three matches.

“We really pushed hard to get this game played and Saturday morning ended up being the only option that would work and have it still count to our district ranking,” said Coral Shores coach Sam Ovalle. “We were lucky that Somerset was willing to do it and that we were able to get officials on such short notice. We really felt that this game was the most important one for us as Somerset is currently ranked second in our district and we’re third, but we’re not ahead of the fourth-ranked team by that much. We know with the MaxPreps rankings there is a lot that goes into it and anything can still happen, but we felt like if we could get a win against Somerset, the head-to-head would go a long way.”

Adding to the challenge for Coral Shores, two starters, Jenna Castillo and LeAnn Quick, were unable to take the court as they had a prior obligation — which was taking the SAT on Saturday morning. Despite that, Coral Shores was still able to fill the gap in order to claim a 3-1 (25-16, 25-13, 10-25, 25-22) victory.

“We were all so excited for this game and I’m so proud of the way we all played,” said Coral Shores senior Kendall Bulkiewicz. “We’ve got a great group and I knew that with some players missing with the last-minute schedule changes, I would have to step up for the team. This was a great team win for us.”

Putting away three aces, Bulkiewicz was able to make her impact known, as the coach also credited her with some “great serving, digs and serve receives, and but really good all-around play,” as well as senior classmate Addison Morris, who have five kills along with doing “a nice job on serve receptions.”

“We knew we would need all of our girls to step up with us being down a few players,” said Ovalle. “Somerset has an excellent hitter that not having LeAnn, who is playing so well and really does a good job blocking, was going to make it more difficult but of course, she had SATs scheduled and that has to come first, but we were excited for some of our other girls to have a chance and man our bench really stepped up and played huge for us.”

Also taking advantage of the opportunity was junior Crystal Gutierrez-Sandoval, who the coach stated has been earning more playing time and “played the best game of her career.”

“She always hustles, so we knew we would get a boost by her hustle, but her play at the net was awesome,” said Ovalle, noting Gutierrez-Sandoval had eight kills. “She led us with her attack percentage and finished third with eight big kills.”

The coach was also pleased with the play of Natalie Barajas as the junior had four aces on 11 serves without any errors, Kailee Reinoso had a team-high five aces as well as 11 digs, Brooke Mandozzi tallied 10 kills, 15 digs and three aces, Grace Leffler had a team-best 15 kills, Addison Morris finished with five kills while with 14 digs and 33 assists was Lana Tiedemann.

“Some of our usual suspects stepped up as they often do,” said Ovalle, whose team is back in action on Tuesday, Oct. 4, for a 6 p.m. match at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium against Key West. “I thought a key was that we got into what we wanted to early offensively and it gave us some momentum. We got some good passes early and Lana got Brooke and Grace some early good sets that had us playing within the system we want to and put Somerset on their heels a bit early, which put us in our comfort zone. Somerset is a good team and their top hitter is as good as any we have seen this year so we needed to jump off to a good start. She can really hit the ball, so this was an excellent win all around.”