Monroe County, FL

County replaces markers

 5 days ago

Monroe County Office of Marine Resources replaced 80 regulatory marker buoys at the Whale Harbor Channel “Flats” in Islamorada and 11 regulatory marker buoys at Harry Harris Park in Tavernier.

Both regulatory No Motor Zones areas were established in 2003. Within a No Motor Zone, all vessels equipped with internal combustion motors (e.g., gasoline or diesel motors) for propulsion must turn off the internal combustion motor and, if possible, tilt or raise the internal combustion motor out of the water.

This project was funded in part through a grant awarded to Monroe County by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Florida Boating Improvement Program.

