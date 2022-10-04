CFK continues Poetics events

The College of the Florida Keys invites the community to the second round of CFK Poetics events on Thursday, Oct. 6.

“Culture Unites and Divides” continues as the theme of this year’s annual visiting poets series. Poet and poetry professor Tom Hunley will present at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Williams Theatre on the Key West Campus.

The event can also be viewed via a live stream at the Upper Keys Center auditorium in Key Largo. Hunley will read some of his works and take questions from the audience. Earlier on the day, he will participate in a craft talk with students in the college’s library at the Key West ampus at 3:30 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.

For information, visit http://www.cfk.edu/Poetics.