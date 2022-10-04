ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Largo, FL

CFK continues Poetics events

The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 5 days ago

The College of the Florida Keys invites the community to the second round of CFK Poetics events on Thursday, Oct. 6.

“Culture Unites and Divides” continues as the theme of this year’s annual visiting poets series. Poet and poetry professor Tom Hunley will present at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Williams Theatre on the Key West Campus.

The event can also be viewed via a live stream at the Upper Keys Center auditorium in Key Largo. Hunley will read some of his works and take questions from the audience. Earlier on the day, he will participate in a craft talk with students in the college’s library at the Key West ampus at 3:30 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.

For information, visit http://www.cfk.edu/Poetics.

Comments / 0

Related
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy