ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Fire breaks out in Key West

The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 5 days ago

A fire erupted late Saturday afternoon at the Roosevelt Gardens apartments, displacing 14 people by late Sunday afternoon.

The fire started around 4 p.m., according to officials. Four of the six units are liveable, but two will be out of commission while renovating, Key Wet Housing Authority Executive Director Randy Sterling Jr. said.

“One couple was next door to the unit where the fire started,” said Sterling. “Two parents and four kids. They ran out without anything. ... This is tough,” said Sterling. “With the units we lost in Bahama Village and now this … that is a lot of people without a place to live for several months.”

Sterling spent most of the evening securing hotels for the displaced tenants, he said.

During Hurricane Ian, a fire at 3201 Flagler Ave. destroyed 15 units, displacing 40 residents, as well as nearly all of the businesses beneath the housing. A cause of the fire has not been determined.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Man affected by apartment fire in Key West speaks out

KEY WEST, Fla. (WSVN) — The eye of Hurricane Ian may have spared the Florida Keys, but some families were hit by something completely unexpected. A fire broke out at an apartment complex, and one survivor spoke to 7News about his fire escape. As the storm passed Key West...
KEY WEST, FL
WSVN-TV

Man affected by apartment fire in Key West shares his story

KEY WEST, Fla. (WSVN) — Hurricane Ian’s eye may have spared the Florida Keys, but some families were hit by something completely unexpected. A fire broke out at an apartment complex and one survivor spoke to 7News about his fire escape. As Hurricane Ian passed Key West last...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

IAN RECOVERY EFFORTS UNDERWAY IN KEY WEST

The floodwaters of Hurricane Ian receded nearly a week ago, but have now been replaced by everything those waters touched. Sofas, beds, chairs, appliances, books, artwork and soggy boxes now line the streets and sidewalks of several Key West neighborhoods, including Bahama Village and the New Town neighborhoods around Laird and Rose streets.
KEY WEST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Key West, FL
Crime & Safety
Key West, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Key West, FL
keysweekly.com

ABORTION ISSUE ANGERS AUDIENCE AT KEY WEST CANDIDATE FORUM

Gun control. Immigration. Economics. Politics. And oh yes, abortion. All the off-limits topics at the dinner table were on the table at a candidate debate Oct. 3 in Key West . Hosted by Hometown, a nonpartisan voter education group, the event took place in one of Tropic Cinema’s smaller theaters. The intimate venue accommodated about 60 people.
KEY WEST, FL
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy