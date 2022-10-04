Fire breaks out in Key West

A fire erupted late Saturday afternoon at the Roosevelt Gardens apartments, displacing 14 people by late Sunday afternoon.

The fire started around 4 p.m., according to officials. Four of the six units are liveable, but two will be out of commission while renovating, Key Wet Housing Authority Executive Director Randy Sterling Jr. said.

“One couple was next door to the unit where the fire started,” said Sterling. “Two parents and four kids. They ran out without anything. ... This is tough,” said Sterling. “With the units we lost in Bahama Village and now this … that is a lot of people without a place to live for several months.”

Sterling spent most of the evening securing hotels for the displaced tenants, he said.

During Hurricane Ian, a fire at 3201 Flagler Ave. destroyed 15 units, displacing 40 residents, as well as nearly all of the businesses beneath the housing. A cause of the fire has not been determined.