ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Prep Football: Dowdy throws four touchdowns, leads Mavs past PikeView

By Rusty Udy
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMjIU_0iKvjt8y00

Gallery by Greg Barnett

LINDSIDE – James Monroe has a much anticipated showdown with Class A No. 6 (tie) Greenbrier West on tap this Friday night.

With that in mind, the Mavs did not want to get caught looking ahead when they entertained PikeView (2-4) Monday night.

Outside of a sluggish second quarter, James Monroe remained focused on the task at hand and easily dispatched the Panthers.

Led by four touchdown passes from Layton Dowdy, the Mavericks were never threatened in a 35-0 shutout win.

“I was a lot happier with the offense in the second half,” James Monroe head coach John Mustain said. “I just didn’t think we were blocking well up front early. We have that problem from time to time. But, I was very happy with the defense. PikeView is a better team than they get credit for, so I saw a lot of good things tonight.”

Originally scheduled for Friday, the game was moved to Monday as a result of the heavy rains that rolled into the Mountain State Friday from tropical storm Ian sparking flood warnings and high wind warnings.

The date change and the fact that the Cavaliers were coming to town Friday did have Mustain a little concerned about his team’s focus.

“We hadn’t been on the field since Thursday. I didn’t find out about not getting to play Friday until I was on the way home from practice Thursday. It is what it is,” Mustain said. “The school is in a tough spot. If you are given information and you don’t make the right decision as far as safety and something does happen, so I don’t blame (James Monroe principal Angela Mann) one bit. I thought we handled it really well. All in all I was pleased tonight.”

The Mavs started fast with a pair of five-play scoring drives for a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

Cooper Ridgeway started the scoring when he took a swing pass from Dowdy raced down the sideline for a 49-yard touchdown.

After forcing a three-and-out and benefiting from a shanked punt, the Mavs orchestrated a 46-yard scoring drive that culminated in a 36-yard touchdown pass to Eli Allen.

Dowdy set the play up by buying time and scrambling to the sideline before Allen worked into an open spot in the secondary.

“Sometimes when I am scrambling out there, I just try to find Eli and throw his way. Eli is big, tall and freakish athletic. I just throw it up to him sometimes and he will catch it,” Dowdy said. “Most of the time me and him think on the same page.”

The second quarter was not quite as efficient as the opening 12 minutes.

The Mavs opened the second stanza with a fumble on a hand-off to give the ball back to PikeView. Bradie Carr then picked off a pass on the ensuing drive and returned it 68 yards for a score, only to have it nullified by a block in the back.

The next drive ended when Dowdy threw an interception when he was forced to throw it up on fourth-and-five.

“The thing I keep forgetting about him is he is just a sophomore,” Mustain said. “Last year we rotated around three or four different guys, so he didn’t get a full year at that position. I see him getting better every week.”

James Monroe did end the quarter on a positive note by marching 72 yards in 11 plays ending in a one-yard plunge from Carr for a 21-0 lead at the break.

“We came in at halftime and it wasn’t so much making adjustments as it was trying to get them pumped back up a little bit,” Mustain said. “I thought the offensive line did a great job in the second half.”

With the players up front controlling the line of scrimmage, Dowdy fired another strike to the dynamic duo for two more second-half scores.

Allen hauled in the first score from 25-yards out, before Ridgeway found an opening in the secondary on the next series and ran it in from 30 yards out.

“Cooper is a hard runner. After the catch, he is hard to bring down. He is very patient in finding the gaps. Once he sees it , he hits it.”

“When I get the ball, I only have one thing on my mind and that is to get into the end zone no matter what it takes,” Ridgeway said.

PikeView head coach Jason Spears was understandably frustrated after his team could muster only 103 yards of total offense compared to 407 from the home team.

“I truly didn’t think our defense looked bad in the first half, but we can’t put it all on our defense. We didn’t execute on the offesnive side of the ball,” Spears said. “We used everything we had. We just have to be better and execute better. We have to have some fire to come out here and compete.”

The focus for the Mavericks and all of Monroe County now shifts to the Friday night showdown.

“I told them this was the biggest football game of their life. Those are the kind of games that if your are a good team, you want to play those games,” Mustain said. “They are a good solid team and those coaches do a great job at West. It’s going to be a battle.”

Ridgeway played big against the Cavaliers in last years win and he is looking forward to the rematch Friday night.

“We knew we needed to go out there and take care of business so we could get our starters off the field to be ready for Friday,” Ridgeway said. “We are ready for Friday.”

PV: 0 0 0 0 – 0

JM: 14 7 14 0 – 35

First quarter

JM: Cooper Ridgeway 49 pass from Layton Dowdy (Owen Jackson kick)

JM: Eli Allen 36 pass from Dowdy (Jackson kick)

Second quarter

JM: Braydie Carr 1 run (Jackson kick)

Third quarter

JM: Allen 25 pass from Dowdy (Jackson kick)

JM: Ridgeway 30 pass from Dowdy (Jackson kick)

Stats

Rushing: (PV): Peyton Greer: 7-20, Peyton Mounts 9-0, Braiden Mullins 3-11, Brian Huggins 1-0, Austin Shrewsbury 4-16; (JM) Carr 8-31-1, Ridgeway 15-64, Chaz Boggs 6-38, Ethan Ganoe 1-10, Frederick Parker 5-28

Passing: (PV) 5-15-56-2-0; (JM) Dowdy 11-15-226-1-4

Receiving (PV) Mullins 1-1, Anderson Wennings 2-11, Nathan Riffe 2-44; (JM) Ridgeway 4-97-2, Allen 5-88-2, Carr 1-17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Prep Football: Princeton falls at Hurricane

HURRICANE — Class AAA No. 6 Hurricane piled up 656 yards, 25 first downs and 49 points against a top-11 team on Friday night and coach Donnie Mays said that, for the most part, his offense was sloppy in the first half. And with a blocked field goal, a...
HURRICANE, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Highlanders ground Flying Eagles

Beckley – An optimistic first half faded to disappointment Friday evening as Class AAA No. 6 Huntington pulled away after the intermission to beat No. 9 Beckley 42-14 at Van Meter Stadium. A Jay Jones touchdown run in the second quarter gave the Flying Eagles an early lead before...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Red Devils run rampant against East

Oak Hill – Oak Hill picked up 19 first downs, rushing for 292 yards in a 26-13 home victory over Greenbrier East Friday in Oak Hill. The Red Devils relied on a stable of players in the victory with five different backs rushing for over 40 yards. Ethan Vargo-Thomas...
OAK HILL, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, WV
Football
Princeton, WV
Education
City
Princeton, WV
Princeton, WV
Sports
techlunchpail.com

Three-Star CB Misun Kelley Decommits From Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech lost a commitment this evening from three-star CB Misun Kelley out of D.W. Daniel HS in Central, SC. Kelley committed to the Hokies just one month ago on September 6th choosing Tech over offers from Louisville, East Carolina, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina and others while also receiving interest from Oklahoma and Florida.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Lootpress

Meadow Bridge 2022 Homecoming events schedule announced

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Meadow Bridge High is among the latest schools to announce a schedule of events for upcoming homecoming celebrations for the 2022-2023 school year. Homecoming festivities – featuring a “Back to the Future” theme – will get underway Monday, October 8th, with the beginning of...
MEADOW BRIDGE, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Monroe
Lootpress

Cindy Gail Duncan

Cindy Gail Duncan, age 49, of Lester, West Virginia, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at her home in Christiansburg, Virginia. Cindy was born February 22, 1973 in Beckley, West Virginia, to Russell and Myrtle Goff. When Cindy wasn’t caring for her family she was spending time in her garden. She enjoyed relaxing and listening to good music in her spare time. Her personality and the love she spread will surly be missed.
LESTER, WV
wchstv.com

Wild Appalachia: Hanging Rock Raptor Observatory

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hanging Rock Raptor Observatory, at nearly 4,000 feet, towers above the valleys below in Monroe County. The view showcases West Virginia on one side and Virginia on the other. The views, along with the hike along the Allegheny Trail, makes the area a great...
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

Judith Matthews

Judith Matthews, age 78, of Beckley, West Virginia passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Judith was born October 29, 1943.
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Mavs#American Football#Highschoolsports#Mavericks#Cavaliers
Lootpress

William Eugene Albert

William (Bill) E. Albert, age 90, of Daniels W.V. passed away on Monday, October 3rd, 2022 at Bowers Hospice House. The son of Late Essie and Ruby Tyree Albert. He was raised in Sprague and graduated from WWHS. He joined the Army at the age of 19 as a Paratrooper...
DANIELS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Little league facilities, churches vandalized in Logan County, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a vandalism investigation. They say that multiple vandalism incidents happened around Omar, Logan and Henlawson and that these incidents included little league facilities and churches. Anyone who has any information about the photos above should contact Logan City Police or […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mr. Walter W. Keaton

Mr. Walter W. Keaton, age 97, of Hinton, West Virginia passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022. Walter was born August 10, 1925.
HINTON, WV
Metro News

Man drowns during Gauley rafting trip

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. — The National Park Service says an Ohio man drowned while whitewater rafting on the Gauley River in Fayette County Monday. Authorities said it happened during a commercial rafting trip on the Lower Gauley in an area known as the Lower Staircase. John David Catoe, 46,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Hinton News

Christmas at The Greenbrier movie to premiere on Thanksgiving

FOX Nation just announced that a new original Christmas film set at The Greenbrier Resort is debuting on the platform. The film is titled Christmas at The Greenbrier and will debut on Thanksgiving. According to a press release, the president of the streaming service, Jason Klarman, said, "We are ecstatic to mark the upcoming holiday season with the release of our second original film and provide our subscribers with a top-tier offering in a genre we know they love. The Greenbrier was an ideal setting to bring this movie to life and we’re incredibly proud of the product.” The upcoming film stars...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Beckley honors Hometown Heroes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–People driving through downtown Beckley may notice new banners in the city. The city is honoring veterans with Hometown Hero banners, joining other cities in the region. Beckley’s banners are flying around Shoemaker Square, which features a military veteran. The banners will be on display on city...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Traffic: Rt. 97 still closed in Wyoming County

RAMEY ADDITION, WYOMING COUNTY (WVNS)– Rt. 97 is closed in Wyoming County at Ramey Addition. According to Wyoming County 911, the call came in around 5:15 p.m. regarding a tree in the road. They tell us power and phone lines have been affected and AEP has been dispatched. No word on when the road will […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Baldwin & Chamber host panel discussion on local labor market

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, joined Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ashley Vickers, as well as a host of area business leaders, on Wednesday for the “HELP WANTED – What’s going on with the local labor market?” summit. The event was highlighted by a panel discussion moderated by Baldwin, and was held in the Underwood Building at the West Virginia State Fair in Fairlea.
LEWISBURG, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy