Red Hill defueling Task Force working to remove fuel from pipes within weeks, with target finish for July 2024

Five dead after whale surfaces under boat and flips it over plunging passengers into freezing cold water
A BOAT has capsized after a whale surfaced under it, killing five in a horror incident off the coast of New Zealand. The vessel had 11 people on board when the whale is believed to have come up underneath it, flipping it over. A major rescue operation was launched close...
Black Bear Puts Cougar In Its Place, Proves The Forest Belongs To Him
In the age old battle of “which animal would beat another animal in a fight,” give me bears all day, every day. What type of bear? Doesn’t matter, unless they’re fighting a bigger one. Now I’m a big cougar fan (the wild cats guys, calm down),...
CN adding power, equipment and crews to prep for winter
CN will deploy additional power and equipment to ensure rail operations continue smoothly through the winter, the Canadian railway said in its 2022-23 winter plan released this week. Both CN (NYSE: CNI) and Canadian Pacific (NYSE: CP) are required by the Canadian government to detail how they expect to handle...
