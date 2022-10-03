Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS 58
Child shot in head near 37th and Marion
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
CBS 58
Woman critically injured in shooting near 24th and Rogers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, Oct. 5 around 9:08 p.m. near 24th and Rogers. Police say a possible robbery occurred where a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man were shot -- possibly by a 47-year-old Milwaukee man. Authorities say...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek suspects after car crashes into building
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police responded to a car crash involving two cars that happened on Oct. 6 around 3:50 a.m. near 13th and Maple. Police say that car one was stolen and struck car two. The people riding in car one ran from the scene. One car struck...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa carjackings, Glendale police arrest 2
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 6 announced the arrest of two suspects who were allegedly involved in three recent carjackings or attempted carjackings. According to Wauwatosa police, a victim was carjacked at gunpoint near 73rd and Hillcrest last week. A second victim was carjacked at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Car falls off 16th Street Viaduct during police pursuit; 3 dead, 1 injured
Three people are dead after a police pursuit ended in a crash with the suspect vehicle going over the 16th Street Viaduct and catching fire on Thursday.
One killed in crash near Appleton and Villard
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed one person died in a car crash Wednesday night.
CBS 58
Milwaukee shooting at 54th and Lincoln
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway into a shooting that happened Wednesday, Oct. 5 around 12:05 a.m. near 54th and Lincoln, Milwaukee Police report. According to police, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man walked into an area hospital after being shot, where he is expected to survive. The cause of...
MPD: Driver racing and speeding crashes, 20-year-old passenger dies
A man driving recklessly and racing, according to Milwaukee Police, crashes into a tree and his 20-year-old passenger dies. The driver is now in custody awaiting charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whby.com
Conviction in shooting death of Kaukauna man
MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Milwaukee man is found “guilty” of killing a Kaukauna resident. A Milwaukee County jury returns the verdict against Mack Chambliss on charges of First Degree Reckless Homicide, Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Hiding a Corpse. Chambliss shot Adam McCormick to death...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
16th Street Viaduct crash, 3 dead after pursuit, pedestrian hurt
MILWAUKEE - Three people were killed when their vehicle crashed off Milwaukee's 16th Street Viaduct Thursday night, Oct. 6 following the start of a police pursuit connected to a drug investigation. Police said officers spotted a Toyota Avalon near 22nd and Mineral and a suspected drug transaction. The driver fled...
CBS 58
MPD investigating swatting calls
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Swatting is a word not many people may know. It's a term that refers to a 911 call sent to someone else's home with the goal of draining police resources and frightening the people inside. A Milwaukee author said he had a swatting incident just this...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Intentionally Hitting Officer With Car
Milwaukee police say they have arrested the 30-year-old woman accused of intentionally hitting an officer with her vehicle Tuesday. A police detective fired a shot at her but she wasn’t injured. The officer she hit was chasing another suspect on foot during a drug investigation. The 29-year-old officer with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 2 men shot in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents that happened Tuesday evening, Oct. 4 and early Wednesday, Oct 5. The first incident happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday near Buffum and Center. Officials say a 28-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Investigators say the shooting is the result of an argument and physical altercation. Police are seeking a known gunman.
wearegreenbay.com
Triple shooting in Wisconsin leaves 2-year-old in critical condition
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were taken to the hospital after shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle near a park in Milwaukee. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the triple shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. on October 4 on the 2100 block of West Keefe Avenue. Officers...
Milwaukee neighborhood stripped of a sense of safety after triple shooting
A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after a triple shooting near 21st and Keefe on Tuesday. Neighbors in the area say a larger police presence is needed to save lives.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek help in finding armed robbery suspects
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking help in finding the suspects involved in an armed robbery that happened on Sept. 9 at 5:20 p.m. near 39th and Vienna. Police say the first suspect is a male, 19-20 years of age, who was last seen wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, with black and white jogging pants and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun.
West Allis hit-and-run victim dies, suspect identified
The West Allis Police Department said the woman who was involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday has died from her injuries, and a suspect has been charged.
CBS 58
Car crashes off 16th Street bridge, bursts into flames below, 3 confirmed dead
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday evening a car crashed off the 16th Street bridge and landed upside down in a burst of flames on Canal Street below. MPD says they were involved in a suspected drug dealing and reckless driving incident. They attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled recklessly, and the vehicle pursuit began.
CBS 58
Death of 7-year-old Saukville boy under investigation
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A child's death is under investigation in Ozaukee County. Police say a 7-year-old boy died at a Saukville home just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Oct. 4. The young boy was found unconscious and not breathing. Officers and EMS personnel arrived on scene and...
WISN
South Shore massacre suspect appears in court
MILWAUKEE — The suspect from one of Milwaukee's most notorious mass shootings made his initial appearance in court Wednesday. Police say on May 29, 2006, Octaviano Juarez-Corro confronted his ex-wife at a family picnic in South Shore Park. Police said witnesses told investigators Juarez-Corro became upset his ex-wife wouldn't...
Comments / 6