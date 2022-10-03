MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents that happened Tuesday evening, Oct. 4 and early Wednesday, Oct 5. The first incident happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday near Buffum and Center. Officials say a 28-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Investigators say the shooting is the result of an argument and physical altercation. Police are seeking a known gunman.

