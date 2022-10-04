Fire Rescue gets new truck

Monroe County Fire Rescue took delivery of a Mobile Fire Pump Testing and Training unit called a Draft Commander 3000.

This mobile pump testing unit is one of a kind and will help Monroe County comply with National Fire Protection Association standards. The unit is stationed at the training facility on Grassy Key to provide hose testing and fire apparatus pump testing and training. The unit uses clean recycled fresh water during pump testing instead of salt water from an open water source that would corrode apparatus pumps.

“Having a unit like this on hand will allow us to save time, money and resources,” said Chief Steven Hudson. “This multipurpose unit will greatly assist all fire rescue departments in Monroe County during pump testing and training.”