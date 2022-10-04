Corrections

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Due to editing errors, numerous mistakes appeared in the Weekend edition of the Keys Citizen:

• The word “county” was misspelled in the 1A banner;

• The weather map on 2A showed the forecast for the United States, not Monroe County as labeled;

• The caption was missing on a photo on 3A;

• Steven Roberts’ column was duplicated, and mislabeled on 4A;

• Photographs on 12A were taken by Keys Citizen photographer Rob O’Neal, with an additional photo submitted by Ted Lund; and

• Numerous pages were mislabeled and/or contained incorrect dates.

The Citizen regrets these errors.

