ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Mayor declares state of emergency for NYC over migrants

New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency on Friday over the thousands of migrants being sent from southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable.” “A city recovering from an ongoing global pandemic is being overwhelmed by a humanitarian crisis made by human hands,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “We are at the edge of the precipice. ... We need help. And we need it now.” By the end of its fiscal year, Adams said the city expected to spend $1 billion helping the new arrivals, many of whom are heavily reliant on government aid because federal law prohibits them from working in the U.S. The administration did not specify what costs are being included in that amount.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Virginia State
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Hill

Abrams to appear on Fox News Sunday

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will appear on Fox News Sunday this weekend, a Fox spokesperson told The Hill. Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream had previously hinted about a potential appearance on Twitter last Sunday. “She’s been invited repeatedly, and I think you’ll see her very soon,” Bream...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy