cranberryeagle.com
BC3 students to sell Project Pink raffle tickets, ribbons beginning Monday
Butler County Community College students have organized an effort to place pink donation buckets on the college’s main campus, solicit gift cards for a raffle and sell pink ribbons as part of a BC3 Project Pink campaign. The effort has raised more than $20,000 during breast cancer awareness months since 2010.
UPMC doctor shares thoughts on rainbow fentanyl during Halloween season
PITTSBURGH — During the Halloween season, you see candy everywhere. Doctors at UPMC are worried children may come across and mistake a potentially life-threatening drug like rainbow fentanyl, for a sweet treat. “[It’s] brightly-colored fentanyl products in an array of colors and it’s in a variety of shapes, too,”...
wtae.com
Mario Lemieux Foundation donates $5 million for new cancer research institute in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The Mario Lemieux Foundation is teaming up with the UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation to bring a new cancer research institute to Pittsburgh. Named for Lemieux, the pediatric cancer research institute will be established at Children's Hospital. This is made possible by a $5 million gift from the Lemieux Foundation. UPMC and the Children's Hospital Foundation matched that donation.
cranberryeagle.com
Rossi 100th birthday
Rose Y. Rossi of Newhaven Court, Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople, celebrated her 100th birthday at Shakespeare’s Restaurant in Ellwood City with 90 family members, relatives and friends from Texas, Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The former Rose Giacobbi was born Oct. 3, 1922, in McComas, W.Va., the daughter of...
Waiting Child: Johnathan
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Johnathan has an inquisitive spirit and a love for furry friends! He's a Waiting Child!This program is coordinated with the Three Rivers Adoption Council. For more information on SWAN, including post-permanency services, visit www.adoptpakids.org or call 1-800-585-SWAN (7926).
wdac.com
Organ Procurement Collection At PA Planned Parenthood Demands Investigation
PITTSBURGH – PA Family Institute is calling for an investigation by the state Attorney General and other elected officials after an organ procurement organization was seen carelessly removing small bags from the Pittsburgh Planned Parenthood despite reports that the abortion facility does not collect fetal tissue. On October 5, a representative with the Center for Organ Recovery & Education was witnessed by members of 40 Days for Life leaving the abortion facility with a cooler filled with small bags. At least one bag fell to the ground as the representative was walking to his vehicle. Earlier this year, the University of Pittsburgh released an investigative report finding that Planned Parenthood was not involved in any collection of fetal tissue for research. The report was initiated by Pitt and the firm who conducted the report is suspect due to its conflict of interest as one of the main firm members is a Pitt alumnus. The PA Abortion Control Act states that the person obtaining informed consent may not “employ the possibility of the use of aborted fetal tissue or organs as an inducement to a pregnant woman to undergo abortion.”
Crowds gather in downtown Pittsburg for Women’s Wave march
PITTSBURGH — Crowds gathered in downtown Pittsburgh to advocate for women’s rights. The march was part of a larger movement across the nation. Women’s Wave marches are taking place throughout various places in the county. Marches were held in Washington D.C. and Los Angeles, just to name a few.
Events to bring crafts, food and libations to downtown New Kensington
Crafters and artisans will be featured in two separate events Saturday in downtown New Kensington. Knead Community Cafe, 1011 Barnes St., will host its annual fall harvest craft and vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. That event will be followed by the city’s Downtown Market, sponsored by the Recreation Commission, from 4 to 8 p.m. along Fifth Avenue.
cranberryeagle.com
Survey invites Cranberry residents to weigh in on park use
Cranberry residents can now make their voices heard on the future of township parks and recreation areas through a newly available survey. The Cranberry Township Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan Survey opened officially at the beginning of October. It invites locals to share their opinions on priorities and hopes for the parks of Cranberry Township.
10 hospitalized, including 3 firefighters, in 6-alarm blaze at apartment complex in Ross
Ten people, including three firefighters, were hospitalized Thursday night from injuries they suffered in a fire that damaged a four-story apartment building in Ross and forced the evacuation of the entire 80-unit building, a Ross-West View fire official said. The seven residents of the building in the 5900 block of...
cranberryeagle.com
Renters seek ownership
When David Tompkins finished graduate school in December, he and his wife, Tori Tompkins, wanted to move out of their Butler Township apartment into a house that better fit their needs, seeing that the couple would be getting a financial bump. Tori said the couple started looking for a house...
cranberryeagle.com
Harmony Museum aims to keep surviving pieces of colony intact
HARMONY — “We need pane relief,” joked Rodney Gasch. That’s what he and other leaders of the Harmony Museum would like everyone to know. The appeal refers to window panes — panes whose two centuries of existence are etched into their casements like cracked porcelain.
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh firefighter takes near-lethal dose of heroin in firehouse
PITTSBURGH — A City of Pittsburgh firefighter who works at the Engine 37 Firehouse in Manchester was found unconscious and unresponsive in the fire station on the afternoon of Aug. 10. According to a City of Pittsburgh police report obtained by Target 11, a fellow firefighter discovered him on...
Over 100 people turn out to find missing woman out of Frazer Township
CHESWICK, Pa. — Over 100 people are helping in a search effort for a woman reported missing out of Frazer Township. According to police, 59-year-old Darlene Harbison was last seen on Sept. 11. Harbison’s daughter has made multiple attempts to contact her before requesting a welfare check, officials said....
Sherwood Nursery in Washington County feeling the impact of inflation
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Fall is one of the busiest times of the year for Sherwood Nursery, which has been family-owned and operated in Washington County for more than half a century. Even though they have the most loyal customers, who have been coming for decades, a lot of...
cranberryeagle.com
Newpol officially sworn in to Cranberry supervisor role
CRANBERRY — Surrounded by “great, great people,” Karen Newpol was officially sworn in to fill the vacant position on the Cranberry Township Board of Supervisors. Newpol, a longtime Cranberry Township volunteer and leader, was greeted by a chorus of cheers and applause at the Thursday night meeting. The township vacancy board chose her in September to fill the seat left open by the passing of former supervisor Richard “Dick” Hadley in August.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Oct. 7-9
It’s all rock ’n’ roll all weekend at The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin:. • Rattle and Hum: A Tribute to U2, 8 p.m. Friday. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the group has been playing the greatest hits of Bono and company for more than 14 years. Tickets are $30.
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 7-9
This weekend sees the return of the nation’s longest-running fall flower show and a perennially popular art exhibition, the start of a new season of ballet and opportunities to celebrate or contribute to good works in the community. Storytelling in dance. Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre opens its 2022-23 season this...
Westmoreland Democrats rally volunteers, welcome Fetterman in Murrysville
About 100 people turned out Wednesday evening to the Murrysville Center for Democracy to meet Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, getting their photos taken with the Democratic U.S. Senate nominee as they signed up to knock on doors and make calls for his campaign. After brief remarks to the crowd...
pinjnews.org
‘A significant history of fraud and deception:’ Allegheny County Jail doctor disciplined by medical licensing boards across the country
UPDATE, October 5, 2022: After learning of PINJ’s investigation and subsequent story, Dan Laurent, vice president of corporate communications of Allegheny Health Network, informed the newsroom that Wilson Bernales has been suspended pending assessment of his qualifications and state license. “As you have noted, Dr. Wilson Bernales is a...
