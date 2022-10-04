ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

cranberryeagle.com

BC3 students to sell Project Pink raffle tickets, ribbons beginning Monday

Butler County Community College students have organized an effort to place pink donation buckets on the college’s main campus, solicit gift cards for a raffle and sell pink ribbons as part of a BC3 Project Pink campaign. The effort has raised more than $20,000 during breast cancer awareness months since 2010.
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Mario Lemieux Foundation donates $5 million for new cancer research institute in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Mario Lemieux Foundation is teaming up with the UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation to bring a new cancer research institute to Pittsburgh. Named for Lemieux, the pediatric cancer research institute will be established at Children's Hospital. This is made possible by a $5 million gift from the Lemieux Foundation. UPMC and the Children's Hospital Foundation matched that donation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Rossi 100th birthday

Rose Y. Rossi of Newhaven Court, Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople, celebrated her 100th birthday at Shakespeare’s Restaurant in Ellwood City with 90 family members, relatives and friends from Texas, Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The former Rose Giacobbi was born Oct. 3, 1922, in McComas, W.Va., the daughter of...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Waiting Child: Johnathan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Johnathan has an inquisitive spirit and a love for furry friends! He's a Waiting Child!This program is coordinated with the Three Rivers Adoption Council. For more information on SWAN, including post-permanency services, visit www.adoptpakids.org or call 1-800-585-SWAN (7926).      
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdac.com

Organ Procurement Collection At PA Planned Parenthood Demands Investigation

PITTSBURGH – PA Family Institute is calling for an investigation by the state Attorney General and other elected officials after an organ procurement organization was seen carelessly removing small bags from the Pittsburgh Planned Parenthood despite reports that the abortion facility does not collect fetal tissue. On October 5, a representative with the Center for Organ Recovery & Education was witnessed by members of 40 Days for Life leaving the abortion facility with a cooler filled with small bags. At least one bag fell to the ground as the representative was walking to his vehicle. Earlier this year, the University of Pittsburgh released an investigative report finding that Planned Parenthood was not involved in any collection of fetal tissue for research. The report was initiated by Pitt and the firm who conducted the report is suspect due to its conflict of interest as one of the main firm members is a Pitt alumnus. The PA Abortion Control Act states that the person obtaining informed consent may not “employ the possibility of the use of aborted fetal tissue or organs as an inducement to a pregnant woman to undergo abortion.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Cancer Survivor#Breast Cancer Treatment#Journeys#The Butler Breast Cancer#Trinity Lutheran Church
cranberryeagle.com

Survey invites Cranberry residents to weigh in on park use

Cranberry residents can now make their voices heard on the future of township parks and recreation areas through a newly available survey. The Cranberry Township Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan Survey opened officially at the beginning of October. It invites locals to share their opinions on priorities and hopes for the parks of Cranberry Township.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Renters seek ownership

When David Tompkins finished graduate school in December, he and his wife, Tori Tompkins, wanted to move out of their Butler Township apartment into a house that better fit their needs, seeing that the couple would be getting a financial bump. Tori said the couple started looking for a house...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Harmony Museum aims to keep surviving pieces of colony intact

HARMONY — “We need pane relief,” joked Rodney Gasch. That’s what he and other leaders of the Harmony Museum would like everyone to know. The appeal refers to window panes — panes whose two centuries of existence are etched into their casements like cracked porcelain.
HARMONY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Newpol officially sworn in to Cranberry supervisor role

CRANBERRY — Surrounded by “great, great people,” Karen Newpol was officially sworn in to fill the vacant position on the Cranberry Township Board of Supervisors. Newpol, a longtime Cranberry Township volunteer and leader, was greeted by a chorus of cheers and applause at the Thursday night meeting. The township vacancy board chose her in September to fill the seat left open by the passing of former supervisor Richard “Dick” Hadley in August.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 7-9

This weekend sees the return of the nation’s longest-running fall flower show and a perennially popular art exhibition, the start of a new season of ballet and opportunities to celebrate or contribute to good works in the community. Storytelling in dance. Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre opens its 2022-23 season this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pinjnews.org

‘A significant history of fraud and deception:’ Allegheny County Jail doctor disciplined by medical licensing boards across the country

UPDATE, October 5, 2022: After learning of PINJ’s investigation and subsequent story, Dan Laurent, vice president of corporate communications of Allegheny Health Network, informed the newsroom that Wilson Bernales has been suspended pending assessment of his qualifications and state license. “As you have noted, Dr. Wilson Bernales is a...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

