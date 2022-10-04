Manchester, Copley record shutouts in girls soccer; Hudson wins boys golf sectional title

GIRLS SOCCER

Manchester 11, Triway 0

The Panthers remained unbeaten in the Principals Athletic Conference on Monday night and won their third league championship in a row under coach Eddie Kissner.

Katie Norris scored four goals and Halle Craddock added three assists for Manchester (14-1-0, 8-0-0 PAC). Gina Tipton and Lauren Gunsett each recorded a hat trick for the hosts. Carolee Crabtree also scored for Manchester.

Norris and Gunsett had two assists apiece and Ellah Craddock had an assist.

Manchester's Isabella Prendergast and Madi Cox shared time in goal to record the shutout.

CVCA 3, Tuslaw 3

Megan Delauder scored twice for host Tuslaw as they battled to a draw with the Royals in the PAC. Scoring for CVCA (8-4-3, 8-4-2) were Courtney Patton, Madi Solomon and Ella Bowman.

Hudson 6, Lake 4

Five second-half Hudson goals erased host Lake's 2-1 halftime lead. Freshman Ava Bell recorded her second hat trick of the season, and freshman Maya Lake had her first hat trick for the Explorers this year.

Green 4, Wadsworth 1

Jamie Duskey scored twice unassisted and a third time off a feed from Reese Lipscomb to lead the host Bulldogs to a non-league win on Monday. Alaina Bradford closed out Green's scoring with a goal in the second half.

Copley 8, Buckeye 0

On the road Monday, Copley dominated the Bucks in a non-league win to improve to 13-0-0. Emma Stransky scored twice and assisted on two other goals. Ashley Kerekes had a goal and two assists, and Allie Arnold scored once and recorded an assist.

Gabby Niemczura, Kate Young, Emily Kerekes and Zoey Van Voorhis also scored a goal for Copley.

Junior keeper Kami Ayoup recorded her 12th consecutive shutout. Megan Brewer, Gabby Niemczura, Colleen Bauer and Sydney Leach were solid defensively.

Ellet 12, Canton Central Catholic 7

Rachel Wenzel scored four goals and had four assists to lead Ellet (12-2) to a win over CCC (3-8).

Ellet’s Jelena Strbac and Charisma Smith netted two goals apiece.

FIELD HOCKEY

Hudson 4, Western Reserve Academy 0

Ruby Jacops scored in the second and fourth quarters to lead the Explorers over their cross-town rival. Annabel Fauver and Izzy Eels also scored for Hudson.

BOYS GOLF

Ravenna Division I sectional tournament

Sophomore Sam Fauver carded a 68 to earn the medalist honor and lead Hudson to a team title with a score of 305 at Windmill Lakes Golf Course.

Junior Callahan Lawler (74), senior Spencer Sizemore (81) and senior James Fliss (82) also figured into the scoring for Hudson coach Matt Villenauve.

Hudson, Nordonia (317), Brecksville (321) and Stow (323) finished in the top four of the team standings to advance to next week’s district tournament Pine Hills Golf Club in Hinckley.

Nordonia senior Mason Reville (72) and Stow senior Ben Skripac (72) tied for second, Hudson junior Callahan Lawler (74) finished fourth and Nordonia junior Drew Kitzmiller (77) was fifth to punch their tickets for the district tournament.

The following golfers also finished inside the top 10 individually and advanced: Aurora junior Max Devins (79), Brecksville senior Mark Sowers (79), Brecksville freshman Preston Kieschnik (79), Warren Howland senior Ben Bronson (80), Stow senior Mitchell Tyger (80) and Twinsburg sophomore Rob Prevette (80).

Josh Weiner of Walsh Jesuit secured the final spot to advance to the district tournament after he shot an 81 and won a one hole playoff against six other golfers who shot an 81 through 18 holes.

Principals Athletic Conference

Manchester won the PAC Tournament at Prestwick Country Club by shooting a 346.

CVCA (351), Tuslaw (372), Northwest (383) and Triway (390) rounded out the top five in the team standings.

Triway’s Tyler Snyder earned the medalist honor with a 77.

Northwest’s Zach Huscusson shot an 80 to finish second and was named the PAC Player of the Year with regular season matches also taken into account.

Aiden Cannone of CVCA placed third with an 81.

Manchester’s scoring players were Brady Johnson (82), Drew Mothersbaugh (85), Logan Carr (88) and Eric Ouimet (91).

Mike Ankrom and Shawn Zavodney from Manchester were selected as the PAC Co-Coaches of the Year.

FOOTBALL

Schedule

WEEK 8

Thursday's Game

Buchtel (3-4, 2-0) vs. East (4-3, 2-0) at Ellet, 7 p.m.

---

Friday's Games

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

Archbishop Hoban (7-0) at St. Vincent-St. Mary (5-1)

Austintown Fitch (6-1) at Wadsworth (5-2)

Barberton (4-3, 3-1) at Aurora (6-1, 4-0)

Canisius (N.Y.) (3-2) at Massillon (6-1)

Canton Central Catholic (4-3) at East Liverpool (1-6)

Chippewa (2-5, 1-3) at Norwayne (5-2, 3-1)

Cloverleaf (6-1, 4-0) at Norton (5-2, 3-1)

Crestwood (3-4, 1-2) at Middlefield Cardinal (3-4, 1-2)

Fairless (5-2, 2-2) at Manchester (0-7, 0-4)

Field (3-4, 2-2) at Coventry (5-2, 2-2)

Garfield (2-5, 1-1) at Ellet (3-4, 1-1)

Grand Valley (1-6) at Rootstown (5-2)

Highland (7-0, 4-0) at Cuyahoga Falls (1-6, 0-4)

Jackson (4-3, 2-2) at Canton McKinley (3-4, 3-1)

Lake (6-1, 2-1) at North Canton Hoover (5-2, 2-1)

Louisville (2-5) at GlenOak (2-5)

Marlington (0-7, 0-2) at Minerva (0-6, 0-2)

Medina (6-1, 3-0) at Brunswick (2-5, 1-2)

Mentor Lake Catholic (2-5, 0-1) at Walsh Jesuit (5-2, 1-0)

Mogadore (6-0, 1-0) at Southeast (4-2, 0-0)

Nordonia (5-2, 2-2) at Stow (1-6, 0-3)

North Royalton (4-3, 2-1) at Hudson (7-0, 4-0)

Northwest (5-2, 3-1) at Triway (4-3, 2-2)

Orrville (3-4, 2-2) at CVCA (5-2, 3-1)

Perry (4-3, 1-2) at Green (3-4, 1-2)

Revere (2-5, 1-3) at Copley (2-5, 1-3)

Rootstown (5-2) at Grand Valley (1-6)

Springfield (0-7, 0-4) at Ravenna (2-5, 0-4)

Strongsville (2-5, 0-3) at Euclid (1-6, 0-2)

St. Thomas Aquinas (0-6, 0-1) at Warren JFK (6-1, 1-1)

Tallmadge (5-2, 2-2) at Kent Roosevelt (2-5, 1-4)

Twinsburg (1-6, 0-4) at Brecksville (2-5, 1-2)

West Branch (6-1, 2-0) at Alliance (6-1, 2-0)

Woodridge (4-3, 3-1) at Streetsboro (4-3, 2-2)

Wooster (4-3, 3-2) at Mansfield (5-2, 3-1)

---

Saturday's Game

North (1-6, 0-2) vs. Firestone (0-7, 0-2) at Buchtel, noon

GOLF

BOYS

Monday's Results

PRINCIPALS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP

(At Prestwick Country Club, Green. Par: 72)

Team Results : 1. Manchester 346; 2. CVCA 351; 3. Tuslaw 372; 4. Northwest 383; 5. Triway 390; 6. Canton South 402; 7. Orrville 428; 8. Fairless 536.

NORTHEAST DIVISION I SECTIONAL

(At Windmill Lakes Golf Course, Ravenna)

Note : The top four teams and top four individuals not on a qualifying team advance to Districts.

Team Results : 1. Hudson 305; 2. Nordonia 317; 3. Brecksville 321; 4. Stow 323; 5. Walsh Jesuit 328; 6. Aurora 328; 7. Twinsburg 332; 8. Solon 346; 9. St. Vincent-St. Mary 352; 10. Tallmadge 360; 11. Warren Howland 373; 12. Kenston 385; 13. West Geauga 389; 14. Cuyahoga Falls 417; 15. Firestone 427; 16. Alliance 511.

Individual Qualifiers: 6. (tie) Devins (Aurora) 79; 9. (tie) Bronson (Warren Howland) 80, Prevette (Twinsburg) 80; 12. (tie) Weiner (Walsh Jesuit) 81.

VOLLEYBALL

Monday's Scoring Summaries

BARBERTON 25-25-25, GARFIELD 9-7-4

Kills : Ries (B) 3, Burgan (B) 3. Digs : Stempfel (B) 6. Blocks : Taylor (B) 1. Assists : Lorenzo (B) 5, Ondrus (B) 5. Service Points : Marble (B) 15, 11 aces.

Records : Barberton 5-10.

LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 25-25-25, LEETONIA 13-9-7

Assists : Levengood (LCC) 17. Kills : Eves (LCC) 7. Digs : Barber (LCC) 8. Aces : Barber (LCC) 9. JV Score : Lake Center Christian, 25-7, 25-11.

MOGADORE 25-25-25, SPRINGFIELD 14-14-15

Kills : Ritterbeck (S) 5. Digs : Ruggiero (S) 11. Blocks : Ritterbeck (S) 1, Hileman (S) 1. Assists : Ruggiero (S) 13. Service Points: Ruggiero (S) 12, 3 aces. JV Score: Mogadore, 25-7, 25-6.

Records : Springfield 1-15.

LOUISVILLE 25-26-25, CANTON MCKINLEY 18-24-18

Kills : Haren (L) 10. Digs : Kardohely (L) 15. Assists : Burick (L) 31. JV Score : Louisville, 25-8, 25-11.

Schedule

Tuesday's Games

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

Ashland at Wooster

Barberton at Copley, 6 p.m.

Brunswick at Strongsville, 6 p.m.

Cloverleaf at Woodridge, 6:30 p.m.

Coventry at Ravenna, 6:30 p.m.

CVCA at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.

Firestone at Ellet, 6 p.m.

Green at GlenOak

Highland at Revere, 6:30 p.m.

Kent Roosevelt at Aurora, 6:30 p.m.

Lake at Canton Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Marlington at Chardon NDCL

Mentor at Medina

Mogadore at Southeast

Nordonia at Hudson

North Royalton at Twinsburg

Northwest at Canton South

Northwestern at Chippewa

Perry at North Canton Hoover

Springfield at Norton

Stow at Wadsworth

Tallmadge at Cuyahoga Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Warren JFK at St. Thomas Aquinas, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

CVCA at Archbishop Hoban, 6:30 p.m.

St. Vincent-St. Mary at Elyria Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

BOYS

Monday's Scoring Summaries

AURORA 5, BARBERTON 0

Halftime : Aurora, 2-0. Goals : Guzy (A), Machado (A), Lanzhorn (A), Justill (A), Seitz (A). Assists : Guzy (A), Savukas (A). Shots : Aur., 22-5. S hots on Goal: Aur., 16-1. Saves : Navarette (B) 10; Balkisson (A) 1.

Records : Barberton 5-7; Aurora 3-7-1.

Schedule

Tuesday's Games

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

Buchtel at Ellet

Canton McKinley at GlenOak

Chippewa at Northwestern

Cloverleaf at Springfield

Coventry at Streetsboro

Field at Woodridge

Green at North Canton Hoover

Lake at Perry

Lake Center Christian at Rootstown, 5 p.m.

Marlington at Alliance

Norton at Ravenna

Strongsville at Brunswick, 8 p.m.

---

Wednesday's Game

Strongsville at Lakewood St. Edward, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Monday's Scoring Summaries

CVCA 3, TUSLAW 3

Halftime : 2-2. Goals : Delauder (T) 2, Patton (CVCA), Solomon (CVCA), Harris (T), Bowman (CVCA). Assists : Anderson (CVCA). Shots : CVCA, 25-6. Shots on Goal: CVCA, 11-4. Corner Kicks: CVCA, 7-2.

Records : CVCA 8-4-3, 8-4-2; Tuslaw 4-6-1, 4-6-1.

MANCHESTER 11, TRIWAY 0

Halftime: Manchester, 6-0. Goals: Norris (M) 4, Tipton (M) 3, Gunsett (M) 3, Crabtree (M). Assists: H.Craddock (M) 3, Gunsett (M) 2, Norris (M) 2, E.Craddock (M). Shots: Man., 17-1. Corner Kicks: Man., 4-1. Saves: Mariola (T) 14; Prendergast (M) 1, Cox (M) 1.

Records : Manchester 14-1-0, 8-0-0.

MEDINA 4, SOLON 0

Halftime : Medina, 2-0. Goals : Perfect (M) 2, Nosse (M), Own Goal (M). Assists : Nosse (M), Perfect (M), Parente (M). Shots on Goal : Med., 11-0. Saves : Blomquist (M) 0, Smith (M) 0, Cassidy (M) 0.

COPLEY 8, BUCKEYE 0

Halftime : Copley, 4-0. Goals : Stransky (C) 2, A.Kerekes (C), A.Arnold (C), G.Niemczura (C), Young (C), E.Kerekes (C), VanVoorhies (C). Assists : Stransky (C) 2, A.Kerekes (C) 2, A.Arnold (C), Leach (C), E.Niemczura (C), Warford (C). Shots on Goal: Cop., 23-1. Corner Kicks : Cop., 9-0. Saves : Ayoup (C) 1.

Records : Copley 13-0-0.

GREEN 4, WADSWORTH 1

Halftime : Green, 2-0. Goals : Duskey (G) 3, Myers (W), Bradford (G). Assists : Lipscomb (G), C.Craig (W). Shots on Goal : Gre., 12-7. Corner Kicks: Wad., 6-3. Saves : M.Craig (W) 6; Sitko (G) 7. JV Score : Wadsworth, 2-1.

KENT ROOSEVELT 2, NORTH CANTON HOOVER 2

Halftime : 1-1. Goals : Gardner (NC), Tula (NC). Assists : Tula (NC), Spangler (NC). Shots on Goal : NC, 15-7. Corner Kicks: KR, 2-1.

ELLET 12, CANTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 7

Halftime : Ellet, 7-2. Goals : Wenzel (E) 4, Buckler (CCC) 4, Marshall (CCC) 3, Strbac (E) 2, Smith (E) 2, S.Tucker (E), Pinto (E), Nichols (E), Lemin (E). Assists : Wenzel (E) 4, S.Tucker (E) 3, Pinto (E) 3, Marshall (CCC) 2, Buckler (CCC), Winkart (CCC). S hots on Goal: Ell., 24-16. Corner Kicks : Ell., 3-1. Saves : Pettit (CCC) 7; Pierson (E) 5.

Records : Canton Central Catholic 3-8-0; Ellet 12-2-0.

HUDSON 6, LAKE 4

Halftime : Lake, 2-1. Goals : Bell (H) 3, Lake (H) 3. Assists : Pierce (H) 4, Bell (H), Miele (H). Saves : Liesen (H) 2.

Schedule

Tuesday's Games

(All games 5 p.m. unless noted)

Cloverleaf at Springfield

Coventry at Streetsboro

Field at Woodridge

Lake Center Christian at Rootstown, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Chippewa, 7 p.m.

Norton at Ravenna

Wednesday's Games

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

Alliance at Marlington

Archbishop Hoban at Jackson

Aurora at Highland

Barberton at Cuyahoga Falls, 8 p.m.

Berlin Hiland at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 6 p.m.

Brunswick at Strongsville

GlenOak at Canton McKinley

Manchester at Fairless, 6 p.m.

Massillon at Ellet

Nordonia at Brecksville

North Canton Hoover at Green

Northwest at CVCA

Perry at Lake

Revere at Kent Roosevelt

Tallmadge at Copley

Wadsworth at North Royalton, 7:15 p.m.

TENNIS

Monday's Results

AKRON DIVISION I SECTIONAL

(At Springside Athletic Club, Bath Twp.)

Singles

First Round : Price (Cuyahoga Falls) d. Simmons (Ellet) 6-1, 6-2; Leepart (Nordonia) d. Bentley (Stow) 6-2 ,6-1; Greer (Strongsville) d. Shannon (Firestone) 6-0, 6-1; Mac.Pawlak (Highland) d. Thirupuranthanki (Twinsburg) 6-3, 1-6 (10-6); Shah (North Royalton) d. Lehmann (Berea-Midpark) 6-4, 6-1; Komlanc (Copley) d. Estok (Brunswick) 6-0, 6-1; Chester (Medina) d. Rankin (Kent Roosevelt) 6-0, 6-0; Rush (North Royalton) d. Iler (Revere) 6-4, 6-1; Pozefsky (Wooster) d. Llewellyn (Firestone) 6-1, 6-1; Tople (Highland) d. Nuske (Medina) 6-1, 6-3; Sinha (Strongsville) d. Hansen (Brecksville) 6-0, 6-1; Patel (Twinsburg) d. Krumhansl (Berea-Midpark) 6-0, 6-1; Schuster (Nordonia) d. Balint (Ellet) 6-1, 6-1; Wang (Kent Roosevelt) d. Patel (Copley) 3-6, 6-4 (10-3); Groh (Cuyahoga Falls) d. Hoffstetter (Stow) 6-3, 2-6 (10-8); Kakanuru (Wooster) d. Patel (Hudson 6-1, 6-2; Beltavski (North Royalton) d. Weers (Brunswick) 6-0, 6-0; Moshier (Firestone) d. Byrne (Ellet) 6-0, 6-0; Liu (Brecksville) d. L.McHale (Walsh Jesuit) 6-2, 6-2; Berardinelli (Nordonia) d. Campbell (Berea-Midpark) 6-1, 6-2; Blazetic (Strongsville) d. Ing (Stow) 6-0, 6-0; Desphande (Twinsburg) d. Yuan (Brecksville) 6-0, 6-0; Hannan (Hudson) d. Gowda (Revere) 6-0, 6-0; Stephens (Walsh Jesuit) d. Kavaturu (Copley) 6-3, 6-2; M'Baye (Kent Roosevelt) d. Weintz (Brunswick) 6-1, 6-3. Second Round: Mathur (Wooster) d. Price (Cuyahoga Falls) 6-0, 6-0; Leepart (Nordonia) d. Greer (Strongsville) 6-1, 6-1; Mac.Pawlak (Highland) d. Shah (North Royalton) 6-1, 6-1; Komlanc (Copley) d. Chester (Medina) 6-3, 6-2; R.McHale (Walsh Jesuit) d. Rush (North Royalton) 6-4, 6-1; Pozefsky (Wooster) d. Tople (Highland) 6-3, 6-2; Patel (Twinsburg) d. Sinha (Strongsville) 6-4, 1-6 (10-7); Liu (Hudson) d. Schuster (Nordonia) 6-1, 6-2; Kavenagh (Revere) d. Wang (Kent Roosevelt) 6-0, 6-0; Kakanuru (Wooster) d. Groh (Cuyahoga Falls) 6-1, 6-0; Beltavski (North Royalton) d. Moshier (Firestone) 6-0, 6-1; Liu (Brecksville) d. Willis (Medina) 6-0, 6-0; Oberhaus (Highland) d. Berardinelli (Nordonia) 6-0, 6-0; Desphande (Twinsburg) d. Blazetic (Strongsville) 6-0, 6-0; Hannan (Hudson) d. Stephens (Walsh Jesuit) 6-2, 6-2; Koehler (Cuyahoga Falls) d. M'Baye (Kent Roosevelt) 6-3, 6-1. Third Round : Mathur (Wooster) d. Leepart (Nordonia) 6-0, 6-0; Komlanc (Copley) d. Mac.Pawlak (Highland) 7-5, 6-3; R.McHale (Walsh Jesuit) d. Pozefsky (Wooster) 6-1, 6-0; Liu (Hudson) d. Patel (Twinsburg) 6-1 ,6-0; Kavenagh (Revere) d. Kakanuru (Wooster) 6-0, 6-0; Liu (Brecksville) d. Beltavski (North Royalton) 6-4, 6-4; Oberhaus (Highland) d. Desphande (Twinsburg) 6-0, 6-3; Hannan (Hudson) d. Koehler (Cuyahoga Falls) 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

First Round : Robatin-Clough (Brecksville) d. Matyja-Thompson (Hudson) 7-6, 6-3; Fenderbosch-Ashby (Copley) d. Gafurbekov-Kaiser (Kent Roosevelt) 6-3, 6-2; Will-Larson (Nordonia) d. Aldridge-Kohut (Ellet) 6-0, 6-0; Dusek-Kanar (Nordonia) d. Sowa-Daugherty (Ellet) 6-0, 6-0; Kaczmar-Hummel (Walsh Jesuit) d. Graham-Fitzwater (Firestone) 6-0, 6-1; Uijtewaal-Tuttle (Hudson) d. Brown-Dannemiller (Copley) 6-0, 6-1. Second Round : Sgambati-Mad.Pawlak (Highland) d. Robatin-Clough (Brecksville) 6-1, 6-1; Wyneski-Carroll (Wooster) d. Witner-Houlihan (Stow) 2-6, 6-2 (10-5); Polamaresetti-Mertes (Twinsburg) d. Kirchurchak-Caspio (Medina) 6-2, 6-4; Kannan-Scaria (North Royalton) d. Burns-Gromley (Brunswick) 6-2, 6-1; Anoop-Guzic (Strongsville) d. Fenderbosch-Ashby (Copley) 6-0, 6-0; Wong-Nuka (Revere) d. Kemp-Rizopulos (Firestone) 6-1, 6-3; Gabriel-Sanders (Walsh Jesuit) d. Hall-Weber (Berea-Midpark) 6-1, 6-4; Brustoski-R.Koehler (Cuyahoga Falls) d. Will-Larson (Nordonia) 6-4, 6-0; Iltchev-Martens (Brecksville) d. Dusek-Kanar (Nordonia) 6-0, 6-0; Zeleznik-McGhee (Berea-Midpark) d. Scribner-Davis (Cuyahoga Falls) 6-7, 6-0 (10-5); MacPherson-Oldham (Kent Roosevelt) d. McGovern-Goetz (Stow) 7-6, 6-2; Kumaran-Hameed (North Royalton) d. Gesler-Katiyar (Strongsville) 6-4, 1-6 (10-6); Gillin-Boucher (Highland) d. Kaczmar-Hummel (Walsh Jesuit) 6-4, 6-0; Bresson-Grey (Wooster) d. Steffen-Ivory (Brunswick) 6-3, 6-0; Gray-Gupta (Revere) d. Kindall-Kraft (Medina) 6-2, 6-3; Uijtewaal-Tuttle (Hudson) d. Carroll-Bazarov (Twinsburg) 6-1, 6-1. Third Round : Sgambati-Mad.Pawlak (Highland) d. Wyneski-Carroll (Wooster) d. 6-0, 6-1; Kannan-Scaria (North Royalton) d. Polamarasetti-Mertes (Twinsburg) 6-3, 6-2; Anoop-Guzic (Strongsville) d. Wong-Nuka (Revere) 6-1, 6-0; Gabriel-Sanders (Walsh Jesuit) d. Brustoski-R.Koehler (Cuyahoga Falls) 6-2, 6-1; Iltchev-Martens (Brecksville) d. Zeleznik-McGhee (Berea-Midpark) 6-0, 6-0; Kumaran-Hameed (North Royalton) d. MacPherson-Oldham (Kent Roosevelt) 6-3, 6-4; Gillin-Boucher (Highland) d. Bresson-Grey (Wooster) 6-1, 6-1; Uijtewaal-Tuttle (Hudson) d. Gray-Gupta (Revere) 6-0, 6-3.

FIELD HOCKEY

Monday's Scoring Summaries

HUDSON 4, WESTERN RESERVE ACADMEY 0

Hudson 1 1 0 2 — 4

WRA 0 0 0 0 — 0

Goals : Jacops (H) 2, Fauver (H), Eels (H). Assists : Killeen (H), Buchanan (H). Shots : Hud., 21-0. Penalty Corners : Hud., 17-0. Saves : Hrivnak (WRA) 16.

