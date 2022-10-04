Manchester, Copley record shutouts in girls soccer; Hudson wins boys golf sectional title
GIRLS SOCCER
Manchester 11, Triway 0
The Panthers remained unbeaten in the Principals Athletic Conference on Monday night and won their third league championship in a row under coach Eddie Kissner.
Katie Norris scored four goals and Halle Craddock added three assists for Manchester (14-1-0, 8-0-0 PAC). Gina Tipton and Lauren Gunsett each recorded a hat trick for the hosts. Carolee Crabtree also scored for Manchester.
Back in business: Manchester's Katie Norris returns from injury to displaying scoring, toughness
Norris and Gunsett had two assists apiece and Ellah Craddock had an assist.
Manchester's Isabella Prendergast and Madi Cox shared time in goal to record the shutout.
Photo gallery: Manchester girls soccer defeats Triway on Senior Night in New Franklin
CVCA 3, Tuslaw 3
Megan Delauder scored twice for host Tuslaw as they battled to a draw with the Royals in the PAC. Scoring for CVCA (8-4-3, 8-4-2) were Courtney Patton, Madi Solomon and Ella Bowman.
Hudson 6, Lake 4
Five second-half Hudson goals erased host Lake's 2-1 halftime lead. Freshman Ava Bell recorded her second hat trick of the season, and freshman Maya Lake had her first hat trick for the Explorers this year.
Green 4, Wadsworth 1
Jamie Duskey scored twice unassisted and a third time off a feed from Reese Lipscomb to lead the host Bulldogs to a non-league win on Monday. Alaina Bradford closed out Green's scoring with a goal in the second half.
'She is a solid kicker': Copley junior Kami Ayoup adds football to busy sports schedule that includes soccer, basketball, track and field
Copley 8, Buckeye 0
On the road Monday, Copley dominated the Bucks in a non-league win to improve to 13-0-0. Emma Stransky scored twice and assisted on two other goals. Ashley Kerekes had a goal and two assists, and Allie Arnold scored once and recorded an assist.
Gabby Niemczura, Kate Young, Emily Kerekes and Zoey Van Voorhis also scored a goal for Copley.
Junior keeper Kami Ayoup recorded her 12th consecutive shutout. Megan Brewer, Gabby Niemczura, Colleen Bauer and Sydney Leach were solid defensively.
Impressive on the pitch: 'Determined' No. 1 state ranked Copley girls soccer team 'loaded with experience'
Ellet 12, Canton Central Catholic 7
Rachel Wenzel scored four goals and had four assists to lead Ellet (12-2) to a win over CCC (3-8).
Ellet’s Jelena Strbac and Charisma Smith netted two goals apiece.
More Akron Public Schools coverage: Ellet wins fifth City Series girls soccer championship in a row
FIELD HOCKEY
Hudson 4, Western Reserve Academy 0
Ruby Jacops scored in the second and fourth quarters to lead the Explorers over their cross-town rival. Annabel Fauver and Izzy Eels also scored for Hudson.
Exploring a victory: Hudson wins Suburban League National Conference boys golf championship
BOYS GOLF
Ravenna Division I sectional tournament
Sophomore Sam Fauver carded a 68 to earn the medalist honor and lead Hudson to a team title with a score of 305 at Windmill Lakes Golf Course.
Junior Callahan Lawler (74), senior Spencer Sizemore (81) and senior James Fliss (82) also figured into the scoring for Hudson coach Matt Villenauve.
Hudson, Nordonia (317), Brecksville (321) and Stow (323) finished in the top four of the team standings to advance to next week’s district tournament Pine Hills Golf Club in Hinckley.
Nordonia senior Mason Reville (72) and Stow senior Ben Skripac (72) tied for second, Hudson junior Callahan Lawler (74) finished fourth and Nordonia junior Drew Kitzmiller (77) was fifth to punch their tickets for the district tournament.
The following golfers also finished inside the top 10 individually and advanced: Aurora junior Max Devins (79), Brecksville senior Mark Sowers (79), Brecksville freshman Preston Kieschnik (79), Warren Howland senior Ben Bronson (80), Stow senior Mitchell Tyger (80) and Twinsburg sophomore Rob Prevette (80).
Josh Weiner of Walsh Jesuit secured the final spot to advance to the district tournament after he shot an 81 and won a one hole playoff against six other golfers who shot an 81 through 18 holes.
Principals Athletic Conference
Manchester won the PAC Tournament at Prestwick Country Club by shooting a 346.
CVCA (351), Tuslaw (372), Northwest (383) and Triway (390) rounded out the top five in the team standings.
Triway’s Tyler Snyder earned the medalist honor with a 77.
Northwest’s Zach Huscusson shot an 80 to finish second and was named the PAC Player of the Year with regular season matches also taken into account.
Aiden Cannone of CVCA placed third with an 81.
Manchester’s scoring players were Brady Johnson (82), Drew Mothersbaugh (85), Logan Carr (88) and Eric Ouimet (91).
Mike Ankrom and Shawn Zavodney from Manchester were selected as the PAC Co-Coaches of the Year.
— Compiled by Don Coughlin and Michael Beaven
REPORTING SCORES
Schools are encouraged to report scores by email at bjsports@thebeaconjournal.com . Please report scores from home and away games and from wins and losses and include statistics from both teams. Let your athletic director and coach know if you do not see your school’s result.
NOMINATE ATHLETES
Coaches are encouraged to submit nominations for the High School Spotlight by noon on Mondays. Please email bjsports@thebeaconjournal.com with the nominee’s name, school, grade, accomplishments for the week and, most important, a color headshot (a jpeg image).
FOOTBALL
Schedule
WEEK 8
Thursday's Game
Buchtel (3-4, 2-0) vs. East (4-3, 2-0) at Ellet, 7 p.m.
---
Friday's Games
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
Archbishop Hoban (7-0) at St. Vincent-St. Mary (5-1)
Austintown Fitch (6-1) at Wadsworth (5-2)
Barberton (4-3, 3-1) at Aurora (6-1, 4-0)
Canisius (N.Y.) (3-2) at Massillon (6-1)
Canton Central Catholic (4-3) at East Liverpool (1-6)
Chippewa (2-5, 1-3) at Norwayne (5-2, 3-1)
Cloverleaf (6-1, 4-0) at Norton (5-2, 3-1)
Crestwood (3-4, 1-2) at Middlefield Cardinal (3-4, 1-2)
Fairless (5-2, 2-2) at Manchester (0-7, 0-4)
Field (3-4, 2-2) at Coventry (5-2, 2-2)
Garfield (2-5, 1-1) at Ellet (3-4, 1-1)
Grand Valley (1-6) at Rootstown (5-2)
Highland (7-0, 4-0) at Cuyahoga Falls (1-6, 0-4)
Jackson (4-3, 2-2) at Canton McKinley (3-4, 3-1)
Lake (6-1, 2-1) at North Canton Hoover (5-2, 2-1)
Louisville (2-5) at GlenOak (2-5)
Marlington (0-7, 0-2) at Minerva (0-6, 0-2)
Medina (6-1, 3-0) at Brunswick (2-5, 1-2)
Mentor Lake Catholic (2-5, 0-1) at Walsh Jesuit (5-2, 1-0)
Mogadore (6-0, 1-0) at Southeast (4-2, 0-0)
Nordonia (5-2, 2-2) at Stow (1-6, 0-3)
North Royalton (4-3, 2-1) at Hudson (7-0, 4-0)
Northwest (5-2, 3-1) at Triway (4-3, 2-2)
Orrville (3-4, 2-2) at CVCA (5-2, 3-1)
Perry (4-3, 1-2) at Green (3-4, 1-2)
Revere (2-5, 1-3) at Copley (2-5, 1-3)
Rootstown (5-2) at Grand Valley (1-6)
Springfield (0-7, 0-4) at Ravenna (2-5, 0-4)
Strongsville (2-5, 0-3) at Euclid (1-6, 0-2)
St. Thomas Aquinas (0-6, 0-1) at Warren JFK (6-1, 1-1)
Tallmadge (5-2, 2-2) at Kent Roosevelt (2-5, 1-4)
Twinsburg (1-6, 0-4) at Brecksville (2-5, 1-2)
West Branch (6-1, 2-0) at Alliance (6-1, 2-0)
Woodridge (4-3, 3-1) at Streetsboro (4-3, 2-2)
Wooster (4-3, 3-2) at Mansfield (5-2, 3-1)
---
Saturday's Game
North (1-6, 0-2) vs. Firestone (0-7, 0-2) at Buchtel, noon
GOLF
BOYS
Monday's Results
PRINCIPALS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP
(At Prestwick Country Club, Green. Par: 72)
Team Results : 1. Manchester 346; 2. CVCA 351; 3. Tuslaw 372; 4. Northwest 383; 5. Triway 390; 6. Canton South 402; 7. Orrville 428; 8. Fairless 536.
NORTHEAST DIVISION I SECTIONAL
(At Windmill Lakes Golf Course, Ravenna)
Note : The top four teams and top four individuals not on a qualifying team advance to Districts.
Team Results : 1. Hudson 305; 2. Nordonia 317; 3. Brecksville 321; 4. Stow 323; 5. Walsh Jesuit 328; 6. Aurora 328; 7. Twinsburg 332; 8. Solon 346; 9. St. Vincent-St. Mary 352; 10. Tallmadge 360; 11. Warren Howland 373; 12. Kenston 385; 13. West Geauga 389; 14. Cuyahoga Falls 417; 15. Firestone 427; 16. Alliance 511.
Individual Qualifiers: 6. (tie) Devins (Aurora) 79; 9. (tie) Bronson (Warren Howland) 80, Prevette (Twinsburg) 80; 12. (tie) Weiner (Walsh Jesuit) 81.
VOLLEYBALL
Monday's Scoring Summaries
BARBERTON 25-25-25, GARFIELD 9-7-4
Kills : Ries (B) 3, Burgan (B) 3. Digs : Stempfel (B) 6. Blocks : Taylor (B) 1. Assists : Lorenzo (B) 5, Ondrus (B) 5. Service Points : Marble (B) 15, 11 aces.
Records : Barberton 5-10.
LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 25-25-25, LEETONIA 13-9-7
Assists : Levengood (LCC) 17. Kills : Eves (LCC) 7. Digs : Barber (LCC) 8. Aces : Barber (LCC) 9. JV Score : Lake Center Christian, 25-7, 25-11.
MOGADORE 25-25-25, SPRINGFIELD 14-14-15
Kills : Ritterbeck (S) 5. Digs : Ruggiero (S) 11. Blocks : Ritterbeck (S) 1, Hileman (S) 1. Assists : Ruggiero (S) 13. Service Points: Ruggiero (S) 12, 3 aces. JV Score: Mogadore, 25-7, 25-6.
Records : Springfield 1-15.
LOUISVILLE 25-26-25, CANTON MCKINLEY 18-24-18
Kills : Haren (L) 10. Digs : Kardohely (L) 15. Assists : Burick (L) 31. JV Score : Louisville, 25-8, 25-11.
Schedule
Tuesday's Games
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
Ashland at Wooster
Barberton at Copley, 6 p.m.
Brunswick at Strongsville, 6 p.m.
Cloverleaf at Woodridge, 6:30 p.m.
Coventry at Ravenna, 6:30 p.m.
CVCA at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.
Firestone at Ellet, 6 p.m.
Green at GlenOak
Highland at Revere, 6:30 p.m.
Kent Roosevelt at Aurora, 6:30 p.m.
Lake at Canton Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Marlington at Chardon NDCL
Mentor at Medina
Mogadore at Southeast
Nordonia at Hudson
North Royalton at Twinsburg
Northwest at Canton South
Northwestern at Chippewa
Perry at North Canton Hoover
Springfield at Norton
Stow at Wadsworth
Tallmadge at Cuyahoga Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Warren JFK at St. Thomas Aquinas, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
CVCA at Archbishop Hoban, 6:30 p.m.
St. Vincent-St. Mary at Elyria Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
BOYS
Monday's Scoring Summaries
AURORA 5, BARBERTON 0
Halftime : Aurora, 2-0. Goals : Guzy (A), Machado (A), Lanzhorn (A), Justill (A), Seitz (A). Assists : Guzy (A), Savukas (A). Shots : Aur., 22-5. S hots on Goal: Aur., 16-1. Saves : Navarette (B) 10; Balkisson (A) 1.
Records : Barberton 5-7; Aurora 3-7-1.
Schedule
Tuesday's Games
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
Buchtel at Ellet
Canton McKinley at GlenOak
Chippewa at Northwestern
Cloverleaf at Springfield
Coventry at Streetsboro
Field at Woodridge
Green at North Canton Hoover
Lake at Perry
Lake Center Christian at Rootstown, 5 p.m.
Marlington at Alliance
Norton at Ravenna
Strongsville at Brunswick, 8 p.m.
---
Wednesday's Game
Strongsville at Lakewood St. Edward, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Monday's Scoring Summaries
CVCA 3, TUSLAW 3
Halftime : 2-2. Goals : Delauder (T) 2, Patton (CVCA), Solomon (CVCA), Harris (T), Bowman (CVCA). Assists : Anderson (CVCA). Shots : CVCA, 25-6. Shots on Goal: CVCA, 11-4. Corner Kicks: CVCA, 7-2.
Records : CVCA 8-4-3, 8-4-2; Tuslaw 4-6-1, 4-6-1.
MANCHESTER 11, TRIWAY 0
Halftime: Manchester, 6-0. Goals: Norris (M) 4, Tipton (M) 3, Gunsett (M) 3, Crabtree (M). Assists: H.Craddock (M) 3, Gunsett (M) 2, Norris (M) 2, E.Craddock (M). Shots: Man., 17-1. Corner Kicks: Man., 4-1. Saves: Mariola (T) 14; Prendergast (M) 1, Cox (M) 1.
Records : Manchester 14-1-0, 8-0-0.
MEDINA 4, SOLON 0
Halftime : Medina, 2-0. Goals : Perfect (M) 2, Nosse (M), Own Goal (M). Assists : Nosse (M), Perfect (M), Parente (M). Shots on Goal : Med., 11-0. Saves : Blomquist (M) 0, Smith (M) 0, Cassidy (M) 0.
COPLEY 8, BUCKEYE 0
Halftime : Copley, 4-0. Goals : Stransky (C) 2, A.Kerekes (C), A.Arnold (C), G.Niemczura (C), Young (C), E.Kerekes (C), VanVoorhies (C). Assists : Stransky (C) 2, A.Kerekes (C) 2, A.Arnold (C), Leach (C), E.Niemczura (C), Warford (C). Shots on Goal: Cop., 23-1. Corner Kicks : Cop., 9-0. Saves : Ayoup (C) 1.
Records : Copley 13-0-0.
GREEN 4, WADSWORTH 1
Halftime : Green, 2-0. Goals : Duskey (G) 3, Myers (W), Bradford (G). Assists : Lipscomb (G), C.Craig (W). Shots on Goal : Gre., 12-7. Corner Kicks: Wad., 6-3. Saves : M.Craig (W) 6; Sitko (G) 7. JV Score : Wadsworth, 2-1.
KENT ROOSEVELT 2, NORTH CANTON HOOVER 2
Halftime : 1-1. Goals : Gardner (NC), Tula (NC). Assists : Tula (NC), Spangler (NC). Shots on Goal : NC, 15-7. Corner Kicks: KR, 2-1.
ELLET 12, CANTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 7
Halftime : Ellet, 7-2. Goals : Wenzel (E) 4, Buckler (CCC) 4, Marshall (CCC) 3, Strbac (E) 2, Smith (E) 2, S.Tucker (E), Pinto (E), Nichols (E), Lemin (E). Assists : Wenzel (E) 4, S.Tucker (E) 3, Pinto (E) 3, Marshall (CCC) 2, Buckler (CCC), Winkart (CCC). S hots on Goal: Ell., 24-16. Corner Kicks : Ell., 3-1. Saves : Pettit (CCC) 7; Pierson (E) 5.
Records : Canton Central Catholic 3-8-0; Ellet 12-2-0.
HUDSON 6, LAKE 4
Halftime : Lake, 2-1. Goals : Bell (H) 3, Lake (H) 3. Assists : Pierce (H) 4, Bell (H), Miele (H). Saves : Liesen (H) 2.
Schedule
Tuesday's Games
(All games 5 p.m. unless noted)
Cloverleaf at Springfield
Coventry at Streetsboro
Field at Woodridge
Lake Center Christian at Rootstown, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Chippewa, 7 p.m.
Norton at Ravenna
Wednesday's Games
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
Alliance at Marlington
Archbishop Hoban at Jackson
Aurora at Highland
Barberton at Cuyahoga Falls, 8 p.m.
Berlin Hiland at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 6 p.m.
Brunswick at Strongsville
GlenOak at Canton McKinley
Manchester at Fairless, 6 p.m.
Massillon at Ellet
Nordonia at Brecksville
North Canton Hoover at Green
Northwest at CVCA
Perry at Lake
Revere at Kent Roosevelt
Tallmadge at Copley
Wadsworth at North Royalton, 7:15 p.m.
TENNIS
Monday's Results
AKRON DIVISION I SECTIONAL
(At Springside Athletic Club, Bath Twp.)
Singles
First Round : Price (Cuyahoga Falls) d. Simmons (Ellet) 6-1, 6-2; Leepart (Nordonia) d. Bentley (Stow) 6-2 ,6-1; Greer (Strongsville) d. Shannon (Firestone) 6-0, 6-1; Mac.Pawlak (Highland) d. Thirupuranthanki (Twinsburg) 6-3, 1-6 (10-6); Shah (North Royalton) d. Lehmann (Berea-Midpark) 6-4, 6-1; Komlanc (Copley) d. Estok (Brunswick) 6-0, 6-1; Chester (Medina) d. Rankin (Kent Roosevelt) 6-0, 6-0; Rush (North Royalton) d. Iler (Revere) 6-4, 6-1; Pozefsky (Wooster) d. Llewellyn (Firestone) 6-1, 6-1; Tople (Highland) d. Nuske (Medina) 6-1, 6-3; Sinha (Strongsville) d. Hansen (Brecksville) 6-0, 6-1; Patel (Twinsburg) d. Krumhansl (Berea-Midpark) 6-0, 6-1; Schuster (Nordonia) d. Balint (Ellet) 6-1, 6-1; Wang (Kent Roosevelt) d. Patel (Copley) 3-6, 6-4 (10-3); Groh (Cuyahoga Falls) d. Hoffstetter (Stow) 6-3, 2-6 (10-8); Kakanuru (Wooster) d. Patel (Hudson 6-1, 6-2; Beltavski (North Royalton) d. Weers (Brunswick) 6-0, 6-0; Moshier (Firestone) d. Byrne (Ellet) 6-0, 6-0; Liu (Brecksville) d. L.McHale (Walsh Jesuit) 6-2, 6-2; Berardinelli (Nordonia) d. Campbell (Berea-Midpark) 6-1, 6-2; Blazetic (Strongsville) d. Ing (Stow) 6-0, 6-0; Desphande (Twinsburg) d. Yuan (Brecksville) 6-0, 6-0; Hannan (Hudson) d. Gowda (Revere) 6-0, 6-0; Stephens (Walsh Jesuit) d. Kavaturu (Copley) 6-3, 6-2; M'Baye (Kent Roosevelt) d. Weintz (Brunswick) 6-1, 6-3. Second Round: Mathur (Wooster) d. Price (Cuyahoga Falls) 6-0, 6-0; Leepart (Nordonia) d. Greer (Strongsville) 6-1, 6-1; Mac.Pawlak (Highland) d. Shah (North Royalton) 6-1, 6-1; Komlanc (Copley) d. Chester (Medina) 6-3, 6-2; R.McHale (Walsh Jesuit) d. Rush (North Royalton) 6-4, 6-1; Pozefsky (Wooster) d. Tople (Highland) 6-3, 6-2; Patel (Twinsburg) d. Sinha (Strongsville) 6-4, 1-6 (10-7); Liu (Hudson) d. Schuster (Nordonia) 6-1, 6-2; Kavenagh (Revere) d. Wang (Kent Roosevelt) 6-0, 6-0; Kakanuru (Wooster) d. Groh (Cuyahoga Falls) 6-1, 6-0; Beltavski (North Royalton) d. Moshier (Firestone) 6-0, 6-1; Liu (Brecksville) d. Willis (Medina) 6-0, 6-0; Oberhaus (Highland) d. Berardinelli (Nordonia) 6-0, 6-0; Desphande (Twinsburg) d. Blazetic (Strongsville) 6-0, 6-0; Hannan (Hudson) d. Stephens (Walsh Jesuit) 6-2, 6-2; Koehler (Cuyahoga Falls) d. M'Baye (Kent Roosevelt) 6-3, 6-1. Third Round : Mathur (Wooster) d. Leepart (Nordonia) 6-0, 6-0; Komlanc (Copley) d. Mac.Pawlak (Highland) 7-5, 6-3; R.McHale (Walsh Jesuit) d. Pozefsky (Wooster) 6-1, 6-0; Liu (Hudson) d. Patel (Twinsburg) 6-1 ,6-0; Kavenagh (Revere) d. Kakanuru (Wooster) 6-0, 6-0; Liu (Brecksville) d. Beltavski (North Royalton) 6-4, 6-4; Oberhaus (Highland) d. Desphande (Twinsburg) 6-0, 6-3; Hannan (Hudson) d. Koehler (Cuyahoga Falls) 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
First Round : Robatin-Clough (Brecksville) d. Matyja-Thompson (Hudson) 7-6, 6-3; Fenderbosch-Ashby (Copley) d. Gafurbekov-Kaiser (Kent Roosevelt) 6-3, 6-2; Will-Larson (Nordonia) d. Aldridge-Kohut (Ellet) 6-0, 6-0; Dusek-Kanar (Nordonia) d. Sowa-Daugherty (Ellet) 6-0, 6-0; Kaczmar-Hummel (Walsh Jesuit) d. Graham-Fitzwater (Firestone) 6-0, 6-1; Uijtewaal-Tuttle (Hudson) d. Brown-Dannemiller (Copley) 6-0, 6-1. Second Round : Sgambati-Mad.Pawlak (Highland) d. Robatin-Clough (Brecksville) 6-1, 6-1; Wyneski-Carroll (Wooster) d. Witner-Houlihan (Stow) 2-6, 6-2 (10-5); Polamaresetti-Mertes (Twinsburg) d. Kirchurchak-Caspio (Medina) 6-2, 6-4; Kannan-Scaria (North Royalton) d. Burns-Gromley (Brunswick) 6-2, 6-1; Anoop-Guzic (Strongsville) d. Fenderbosch-Ashby (Copley) 6-0, 6-0; Wong-Nuka (Revere) d. Kemp-Rizopulos (Firestone) 6-1, 6-3; Gabriel-Sanders (Walsh Jesuit) d. Hall-Weber (Berea-Midpark) 6-1, 6-4; Brustoski-R.Koehler (Cuyahoga Falls) d. Will-Larson (Nordonia) 6-4, 6-0; Iltchev-Martens (Brecksville) d. Dusek-Kanar (Nordonia) 6-0, 6-0; Zeleznik-McGhee (Berea-Midpark) d. Scribner-Davis (Cuyahoga Falls) 6-7, 6-0 (10-5); MacPherson-Oldham (Kent Roosevelt) d. McGovern-Goetz (Stow) 7-6, 6-2; Kumaran-Hameed (North Royalton) d. Gesler-Katiyar (Strongsville) 6-4, 1-6 (10-6); Gillin-Boucher (Highland) d. Kaczmar-Hummel (Walsh Jesuit) 6-4, 6-0; Bresson-Grey (Wooster) d. Steffen-Ivory (Brunswick) 6-3, 6-0; Gray-Gupta (Revere) d. Kindall-Kraft (Medina) 6-2, 6-3; Uijtewaal-Tuttle (Hudson) d. Carroll-Bazarov (Twinsburg) 6-1, 6-1. Third Round : Sgambati-Mad.Pawlak (Highland) d. Wyneski-Carroll (Wooster) d. 6-0, 6-1; Kannan-Scaria (North Royalton) d. Polamarasetti-Mertes (Twinsburg) 6-3, 6-2; Anoop-Guzic (Strongsville) d. Wong-Nuka (Revere) 6-1, 6-0; Gabriel-Sanders (Walsh Jesuit) d. Brustoski-R.Koehler (Cuyahoga Falls) 6-2, 6-1; Iltchev-Martens (Brecksville) d. Zeleznik-McGhee (Berea-Midpark) 6-0, 6-0; Kumaran-Hameed (North Royalton) d. MacPherson-Oldham (Kent Roosevelt) 6-3, 6-4; Gillin-Boucher (Highland) d. Bresson-Grey (Wooster) 6-1, 6-1; Uijtewaal-Tuttle (Hudson) d. Gray-Gupta (Revere) 6-0, 6-3.
FIELD HOCKEY
Monday's Scoring Summaries
HUDSON 4, WESTERN RESERVE ACADMEY 0
Hudson 1 1 0 2 — 4
WRA 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals : Jacops (H) 2, Fauver (H), Eels (H). Assists : Killeen (H), Buchanan (H). Shots : Hud., 21-0. Penalty Corners : Hud., 17-0. Saves : Hrivnak (WRA) 16.
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Manchester, Copley record shutouts in girls soccer; Hudson wins boys golf sectional title
Comments / 0