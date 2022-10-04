BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Greenbrier East boys soccer team, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AAA, only outshot Bridgeport by three shots on goal. And Bridgeport goalkeeper Levi Crayton saved four shots, including a couple of diving saves, but the Spartans finished twice in their 2-0 win over Bridgeport on Saturday at Wayne Jamison Field.

