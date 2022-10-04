Read full article on original website
Jason Whitlock: “I am sad to hear this news, I am not surprised. If anybody has been listening to this show, you know whose team I’m on. I’m on Gisele’s team. I think Tom Brady has been very selfish here. Yesterday I was talking about Antonio Brown and Brady bringing this predator into their home, and how that whole situation in Dubai was a bad look for Tom Brady. He’s selfish about his football career, he told this woman he was retiring and he was going to come home and focus on his family and his kids. Twenty-some-odd years and 7 Super Bowl championships is more than enough. I think this woman had a right, he changed the expectations, she thought last season was the finish line. He set those expectations when he announced his retirement and then pulled the rug out from underneath her. I’m 1000% on Team Gisele, and I know I’m the ‘sexist pig’ on this show is always caping up for the man, but not here. If this is the end, I blame Tom Brady. Brady is the bad guy here. This woman had reasonable expectations that last year was his last year. She supported him for virtually his entire NFL career. They’ve got three kids, give up football, and get into this life with these kids that need attention. I’m on Team Gisele, and it’s shocking me that I am, but I think Tom Brady is the bad guy here.” (Full Segment Above)
Russell Wilson and the Broncos looked terrible on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts and this time, the lion's share of the blame falls squarely on Russell Wilson. Ben Maller thinks the Broncos front office has to be feeling buyer's remorse after giving Wilson so much money..
Chris Broussard and Rob Parker discuss Tom Brady's recent comments on the NFL
NFL・
The Golden State Warriors are reportedly considering disciplinary action toward forward Draymond Green after he reportedly "forcefully struck" teammate Jordan Poole during an altercation between the two during practice on Wednesday (October 5), the Athletic's Shams Charania reports.
Jason Smith of Fox Sports Radio explains why he thinks the Warriors have now begun their ‘exit strategy’ with Draymond Green after his incident with Jordan Poole where leaked camera footage showed him slugging Poole directly in the face during Warriors practice.
Friday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Actor and Co-Host of the Unleashed Podcast, Jerry Ferrara joins the guys to talk Bad Beats, Brian Daboll making his Giants legitimate and Aaron Judge hitting his 62nd home run.
MLB・
