FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of antsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Veterans Memorial at Magnolia Cemetery in Orange Park gets new pavers with community’s helpDebra FineOrange Park, FL
New trail announced for Jennings State Forest in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Oakleaf Knights lose in final seconds to Creekside, 49-48Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Regal River City Marketplace demolition approved
To prepare for construction of BJ’s Wholesale Club, the city approved a demolition permit for the closed Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 6 for Able Construction Inc. of Jacksonville to demolish the 63,810-square-foot Regal River City Marketplace, previously operated as Hollywood Theaters, at a job cost of $247,000.
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar Credit Union: After the outage
For VyStar Credit Union’s chief executive, the summer 2022 online banking outage and canceled deal to buy a Georgia commercial bank were lessons learned. “An experience like this summer definitely humbles myself and others in our institution and makes sure that we slow down and check to make sure we’re doing what’s best for our members,” President and CEO Brian Wolfburg said in a Sept. 12 interview.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Job fair for veterans Oct. 13 at TIAA Bank Field
Military veterans, their spouses and dependents who are looking for a job can meet employers looking to hire at the Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary hiring event 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 in the East Club at TIAA Bank Field. More than 60 employers seeking to attract employees...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Henry Cook remembered as a statesman and artist
Former Jacksonville City Council President and Duval County Clerk of Courts Henry Winfred Cook, 93, died Sept. 17 at Mayo Clinic Florida after a brief illness. His memorial service was Oct. 4 at North Jacksonville Baptist Church, followed by burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Born Feb. 22, 1929, in Moultrie, Georgia,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
From the President: Looking back at 125 years of the Jacksonville Bar Association
Fraz Ahmed | Jacksonville Bar Association president. Our Jacksonville Bar Association started with 33 members in the charter year of 1897 to encourage collegiality and maintain the honor and dignity in the practice of law, aid in the administration of justice and foster professionalism and ethics in the legal profession.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Service to others is part of our oath
Most practicing attorneys are aware of the moral and ethical duties we have, as members of The Florida Bar, to “never reject, from any consideration personal to myself, the cause of the defenseless or oppressed,” included in the Oath of Admission. It is no coincidence that this language...
Jacksonville Daily Record
New pro bono director at Three Rivers Legal Services
Samantha Howell | Three Rivers Legal Services Pro Bono Director. I am the new pro bono director at Three Rivers Legal Services Inc. Since this is my first article in the Jacksonville Bar Association Bar Bulletin, I will share a little about myself. I was born in Kentucky and lived...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Baptist Health names new president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital
The leader of a children’s hospital in New York will be the next president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville, Baptist Health announced Oct. 7. Starting in January, Allegra Jaros will succeed the retired Michael Aubin, who served as president from January 2011 to Oct. 3. Since 2014,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Veterans Day luncheon with federal judges Nov. 9
The Jacksonville Chapter of the Federal Bar Association will present its annual Veterans Day luncheon at noon Nov. 9 at the Bryan Simpson U.S. Courthouse. The luncheon is free for members, veterans and attorneys serving in the reserves or on active duty. Guest speakers for a panel discussion are Chief...
