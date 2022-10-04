ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
toledolegalnews.com

CI0202201202

In the Court of Common Pleas, Lucas County, Ohio, Case No. CI0202201202. To the Defendant Cory Chizmar, aka the unknown spouse, if any, of Jessica Mohr, whose last known address is 2747 104th Street, Toledo, Ohio 43611, whose present location is unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained:. Plaintiff...
TOLEDO, OH
toledolegalnews.com

Tax Foreclosure Notices

LEGAL NOTICE, for the following designated tax foreclosure cases filed in the Lucas County, Common Pleas Court. Lindsay M. Webb, Treasurer of Lucas County, Ohio, to foreclose the lien of the State of Ohio for amount of impositions delinquent and unpaid against certain delinquent parcels of real property. A copy of the full legal description for each parcel listed may be obtained from the Lucas County Auditor’s Office, (419) 213-4420. In each case the prayer is to find said amount to be a first and best lien, to forever bar all defendants unless they set up their respective claims, for costs, to marshal all liens, to sell or transfer without sale by deed the described real property according to law, to apply the proceeds, if any, according to the respective priorities and for such other and further relief. Said defendants shall answer the complaint herein on or before the 17thof November, 2022, or decree will be taken as prayed for therein.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
toledolegalnews.com

CI0202203398

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS LUCAS COUNTY, OHIO Case No. G -4801-CI-0202203398-000 Mark K. Beck, as Possible Heir to the Estate of Shanan L. McDougall-Beck, et al., Defendants. Judge Gary G. Cook. John Doe(s) Name Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Shanan L. McDougall-Beck and their unknown...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy