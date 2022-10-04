LEGAL NOTICE, for the following designated tax foreclosure cases filed in the Lucas County, Common Pleas Court. Lindsay M. Webb, Treasurer of Lucas County, Ohio, to foreclose the lien of the State of Ohio for amount of impositions delinquent and unpaid against certain delinquent parcels of real property. A copy of the full legal description for each parcel listed may be obtained from the Lucas County Auditor’s Office, (419) 213-4420. In each case the prayer is to find said amount to be a first and best lien, to forever bar all defendants unless they set up their respective claims, for costs, to marshal all liens, to sell or transfer without sale by deed the described real property according to law, to apply the proceeds, if any, according to the respective priorities and for such other and further relief. Said defendants shall answer the complaint herein on or before the 17thof November, 2022, or decree will be taken as prayed for therein.

LUCAS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO