Week of September 26, 2022
On certified entry of felony conviction. Anthony James Fusco, Attorney Registration No. 0093904, last known address in Youngstown, Ohio, suspended from the practice of law for an interim period. 2021-1233. Medina Cty. Bar Assn. v. Buzzelli. Sua sponte, Russell Anthony Buzzelli, Attorney Registration No. 0038165, last known business address in...
Justice Department, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and State of Ohio reach natural resource damages settlement with Dover Chemical Corporation
Dover Chemical Corporation has agreed to implement and fund natural resource restoration and protection projects to resolve alleged state and federal natural resource damages (NRD) associated with the Dover Chemical Corporation Superfund Site and the surrounding NRD assessment area in Dover, Ohio. The proposed consent decree, lodged recently by the Justice Department on behalf of the Department of Interior’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, together with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the state of Ohio and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA), is related to a 2017 complaint. That action resulted in a 2018 decree that implemented the final Superfund remedial work at the Site and expressly reserved the right of Ohio and the United States to pursue compensation for natural resource damages.
ODNR urges caution during Ohio’s fall wildfire season
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is urging Ohioans to learn about the state’s outdoor burning regulations and to take precautions if they are planning to burn debris this fall. Ohio law states that most outdoor debris burning is prohibited in unincorporated areas from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during October and November (Ohio Revised Code 1503.18).
ASSIGNMENT DOCKET
WD-22-009 State of Ohio v. David A. Irving. P. Dobson; D. Harold; J. Nunnari, attys. L-22-1005, L-22-1006, L-22-1007 & L-22-1008 State of Ohio/City of Toledo v. Darryl Gene Smith. D. Toska; J. Jones; H. Schaefer, attys. E-22-006 In re A.M. T. Murphy, atty. L-21-1212 State of Ohio v. Secarr Flow....
