Dover Chemical Corporation has agreed to implement and fund natural resource restoration and protection projects to resolve alleged state and federal natural resource damages (NRD) associated with the Dover Chemical Corporation Superfund Site and the surrounding NRD assessment area in Dover, Ohio. The proposed consent decree, lodged recently by the Justice Department on behalf of the Department of Interior’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, together with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the state of Ohio and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA), is related to a 2017 complaint. That action resulted in a 2018 decree that implemented the final Superfund remedial work at the Site and expressly reserved the right of Ohio and the United States to pursue compensation for natural resource damages.

