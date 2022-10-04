Israeli organization Finest has shut down all of its professional esports divisions, which included teams in CS:GO and VALORANT, after nearly two years of operations. “This was not something we foresaw happening a couple of weeks back but rather one that was forced on us after key investors backed out of making further investments into the company,” Finest said. “This was all due to macro-economic situations the world is presently facing and the fact that owning an esports team is still a very speculative investment.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO