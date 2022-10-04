ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dotesports.com

Rogue extend their dominion to the World Championship stage on day 2 of groups

Rogue opened the second day of the League of Legends World Championship group stage with a...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Isurus Seiya on representing the LLA at Worlds: ‘My dream is to bring a Latin American team to the group stage… I have to do it’

For many League of Legends fans overwhelmed by the amount of professional play held across the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Is Group D the least competitive group at Worlds 2022?

Now the play-in stage is over, the 2022 League of Legends World Championship action will continue...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to transfer your VALORANT sensitivity to Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is the most talked about game title right now, with no sign of stopping. There’s a buzz around the changes to gameplay and the struggles of getting into servers, and it looks like the sequel to Blizzard’s first Overwatch title is building quite the hype machine around it.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch

Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

KOI to add former top EMEA talent for VCT 2023 roster

Spanish organization KOI is set to acquire three players to the VALORANT roster alongside a top coach, multiple sources told Dot Esports. KOI is in discussions to sign former Guild pairing Jose Luis “koldamenta” Aranguren Herrero alongside head coach André “BARBARR” Möller, as first reported by Blix and confirmed by sources close to Dot Esports. According to sources, the former Acend player Patryk “starxo” Kopczynski and former M3C player Bogdan “Sheydos” Naumov are both set to join KOI.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

CS:GO, VALORANT Israeli organization ceases esports operations

Israeli organization Finest has shut down all of its professional esports divisions, which included teams in CS:GO and VALORANT, after nearly two years of operations. “This was not something we foresaw happening a couple of weeks back but rather one that was forced on us after key investors backed out of making further investments into the company,” Finest said. “This was all due to macro-economic situations the world is presently facing and the fact that owning an esports team is still a very speculative investment.”
NFL
dotesports.com

Return of the bug king: Viego is breaking League of Legends again

Viego, the infamous Ruined King, was released on the League of Legends live servers in January 2021. Other than being the mysterious Ruined King we’ve been hearing about for years, Viego is, besides Mordekaiser, one of the most buggy champions in the game with 48 bug fixes already in his pocket. But just when Riot Games thought it had rid the Ruined King of all of his bugs, Viego’s bug tendency has struck once again—this time on the PBE.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

T1 disappoint with slow start in Dota 2’s The International 2022 LCQ

The TI11 Last Chance qualifiers kicked off today, and 12 runner-up teams from their respective regions gave it their all to claim one of the remaining two spots in the International 2022. Though there were favorites coming into the qualifiers, fans also expected Cinderella stories, mostly from T1 featuring Topson and ana.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Demon slayers: Fnatic defy T1 to continue streak at Worlds 2022

If there's one thing that teams in the LEC are known for, it's their ability to...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Worlds 2022 group stage: Results, standings, schedule

The play-in stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has ended and four of...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All current ‘pay-to-win’ weapon skins in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a textbook live-service multiplayer game in many ways. It’s constantly balancing the need to keep the game competitive and fair in its PVP environment, while also constantly releasing new skins and cosmetics for players to purchase, showing off in-game. That can sometimes create something of an...
VIDEO GAMES

