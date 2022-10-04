Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Posts Cryptic Tweet Ahead of Roval Weekend
Let it be known now, Denny Hamlin doesn’t post without a purpose. The NASCAR veteran’s latest post was not so subtle. We know that Hamlin has a list of drivers that he plans to get revenge on in one way or another. His latest beef was with William Byron at Texas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: How, When to Watch
This Sunday is the NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400. Let’s get into the info you need before the Roval with how to watch and more. This is a fan favorite because of the incorporation of the oval turn and the race always brings a dramatic finish. With a...
