Jacksonville Daily Record
Baptist Health names new president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital
The leader of a children’s hospital in New York will be the next president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville, Baptist Health announced Oct. 7. Starting in January, Allegra Jaros will succeed the retired Michael Aubin, who served as president from January 2011 to Oct. 3. Since 2014,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Regal River City Marketplace demolition approved
To prepare for construction of BJ’s Wholesale Club, the city approved a demolition permit for the closed Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 6 for Able Construction Inc. of Jacksonville to demolish the 63,810-square-foot Regal River City Marketplace, previously operated as Hollywood Theaters, at a job cost of $247,000.
St. Augustine welcomes guests back following Hurricane Ian
SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Time and again, St. Augustine and all of Florida’s Historic Coast demonstrates that it is a resilient and hardy community. Hurricane Ian has moved on and things have returned to normal here. From Ponte Vedra Beach south to Marineland, and from St. Augustine Beach...
usf.edu
Gullah/Geechee families fight to protect burial sites in Nassau County’s Wildlight development
Deep in the woods of Nassau County, on Rayonier-owned logging land near the St. Marys River, is a fenced-in area with a few dozen stakes in the ground. Each one marks a likely grave site. A “No trespassing” sign hangs on the gate. This historic Gullah/Geechee cemetery, known...
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar Credit Union: After the outage
For VyStar Credit Union’s chief executive, the summer 2022 online banking outage and canceled deal to buy a Georgia commercial bank were lessons learned. “An experience like this summer definitely humbles myself and others in our institution and makes sure that we slow down and check to make sure we’re doing what’s best for our members,” President and CEO Brian Wolfburg said in a Sept. 12 interview.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Job fair for veterans Oct. 13 at TIAA Bank Field
Military veterans, their spouses and dependents who are looking for a job can meet employers looking to hire at the Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary hiring event 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 in the East Club at TIAA Bank Field. More than 60 employers seeking to attract employees...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Henry Cook remembered as a statesman and artist
Former Jacksonville City Council President and Duval County Clerk of Courts Henry Winfred Cook, 93, died Sept. 17 at Mayo Clinic Florida after a brief illness. His memorial service was Oct. 4 at North Jacksonville Baptist Church, followed by burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Born Feb. 22, 1929, in Moultrie, Georgia,...
healthleadersmedia.com
Baptist Health Puts 'Moxi' to Work
The Jacksonville health system is deploying two life-sized (and selfie-capable) robots designed to perform tasks for staff and care providers that would otherwise take them away from the bedside. Jacksonville, Florida-basedBaptist Health is using a robot to improve clinical workflows and give patients and visitors 'someone' to snap selfies with.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Maple Street Biscuit Co. expansion plans fall short
Maple Street Biscuit Co.’s expansion plans fell short of its goals in the fiscal year that ended July 29. But parent company Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. continues to lay out ambitious plans for the chain founded in Jacksonville. “We remain bullish on Maple Street and despite the...
fernandinaobserver.com
Welcome to Fernandina Beach: A Kerfuffle Over the Sign
Those wanting to turn Amelia Island into the sort of mass-produced luxury destination for rich folks that other places have become will have to go through the Fernandina Beach mayor first. Mayor Mike Lednovich voiced his displeasure with actions by county officials, in a tourism and marketing capacity, discussing an...
Multiple crashes tie up I-95 through St. Augustine
Jacksonville, Fl — Multiple crashes have tied up traffic I-95 southbound through St. Augustine. Three semi trucks are involved in the crash near SR 207. No one was hurt in the crash. Listen to 104.5 FM for First Alert Traffic updates every 6 minutes during Jacksonville’s Morning News.
Jacksonville Daily Record
From the President: Looking back at 125 years of the Jacksonville Bar Association
Fraz Ahmed | Jacksonville Bar Association president. Our Jacksonville Bar Association started with 33 members in the charter year of 1897 to encourage collegiality and maintain the honor and dignity in the practice of law, aid in the administration of justice and foster professionalism and ethics in the legal profession.
Beaches Oktoberfest: Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest & Annual Festival Is Back
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest, is coming back to Jacksonville Beach this weekend after a nearly three year hiatus because of the pandemic. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Thousands are expected to attend the 6th annual festival happening Friday & Saturday, October 7...
New trail announced for Jennings State Forest in Middleburg
Jennings State Forest in Middleburg is unveiling a new hiking trail in honor of October State Forest Awareness Month. The new trail, “Sandridge Trail” will be open to the public Oct. 22.
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Bold for 10.5.22: Boomtown
Early in his tenure as Jacksonville Mayor, Lenny Curry said people wouldn’t recognize downtown by the time his eight years were up. A new report from Downtown Vision speaks to those transformations since 2015. The latest State of Downtown report outlines a continued pattern of growth from the beginning...
News4Jax.com
Historic Fernandina Beach home built in 1863 up for sale
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A historic home in Fernandina Beach is on the market!. The home, built in 1863, has quite the story — seeing as it has been in the same location for 159 years. Established as The Merrick-Simmons House in 1983, the four bedroom, three bathroom...
Windy Harbor Golf Course reopens after renovations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular golf course that has been closed all summer has finally reopened. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday at Windy Harbor Golf Club, after renovations that have been ongoing since March. Many who came out, like Rita Hammerstad, couldn’t wait to tee off and see...
News4Jax.com
Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash on Dames Point Bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All lanes reopened Friday after a multi-vehicle crash on I-295 E North at the Dames Point Bridge. Traffic was slow-moving around Friday morning. The Florida Department of Transportation said the crash cleared around 9:06 a.m.
First Coast News
Fallen Jacksonville firefighter to be honored by National Fallen Firefighters Foundation
Michael Freeland, 36, will be honored this weekend by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. He died in the line of duty November 2021.
Barriers protecting sand dunes in Jacksonville Beach are being rebuilt
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — In just three days, Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol came out to recover the barrier that protects the sand dunes it stretches out to about 2 miles across Jacksonville beach. “We really feel like it helped with the foot traffic and identifying that the dunes are...
