Join Chris Ritter of SURGE Strength for a FREE Webinar on How to Become Dryland Certified with the upcoming Open Enrollment to Become SSDC. Current photo via Max van Otterdyk. SURGE Strength will be offering another FREE dryland opportunity with the intent of letting you learn more about Becoming SSDC. Be sure to mark your calendars! How to Become Dryland Certified with SURGE Strength is a webinar is open to swimmers, coaches and parents to attend.

FITNESS ・ 1 DAY AGO