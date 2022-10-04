Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Clay County Athletics partners with Jaguars, American Cancer Society to fight breast cancerZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Second grader expelled from Christian school after parents refused to photograph her in the bathtubMargaret MinnicksJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Breaking Down the Complicated AFC SouthFlurrySportsJacksonville, FL
fernandinaobserver.com
Welcome to Fernandina Beach: A Kerfuffle Over the Sign
Those wanting to turn Amelia Island into the sort of mass-produced luxury destination for rich folks that other places have become will have to go through the Fernandina Beach mayor first. Mayor Mike Lednovich voiced his displeasure with actions by county officials, in a tourism and marketing capacity, discussing an...
Beaches Oktoberfest: Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest & Annual Festival Is Back
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest, is coming back to Jacksonville Beach this weekend after a nearly three year hiatus because of the pandemic. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Thousands are expected to attend the 6th annual festival happening Friday & Saturday, October 7...
usf.edu
Gullah/Geechee families fight to protect burial sites in Nassau County’s Wildlight development
Deep in the woods of Nassau County, on Rayonier-owned logging land near the St. Marys River, is a fenced-in area with a few dozen stakes in the ground. Each one marks a likely grave site. A “No trespassing” sign hangs on the gate. This historic Gullah/Geechee cemetery, known...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Regal River City Marketplace demolition approved
To prepare for construction of BJ’s Wholesale Club, the city approved a demolition permit for the closed Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 6 for Able Construction Inc. of Jacksonville to demolish the 63,810-square-foot Regal River City Marketplace, previously operated as Hollywood Theaters, at a job cost of $247,000.
fernandinaobserver.com
Amelia Island in the Top Three Again
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Amelia Island being recognized as the #3 Top Island in the U.S. Amelia Island’s #3 finish puts it in the company of #1 Hilton Head Island, South Carolina and #2 Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
Multiple crashes tie up I-95 through St. Augustine
Jacksonville, Fl — Multiple crashes have tied up traffic I-95 southbound through St. Augustine. Three semi trucks are involved in the crash near SR 207. No one was hurt in the crash. Listen to 104.5 FM for First Alert Traffic updates every 6 minutes during Jacksonville’s Morning News.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Henry Cook remembered as a statesman and artist
Former Jacksonville City Council President and Duval County Clerk of Courts Henry Winfred Cook, 93, died Sept. 17 at Mayo Clinic Florida after a brief illness. His memorial service was Oct. 4 at North Jacksonville Baptist Church, followed by burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Born Feb. 22, 1929, in Moultrie, Georgia,...
New trail announced for Jennings State Forest in Middleburg
Jennings State Forest in Middleburg is unveiling a new hiking trail in honor of October State Forest Awareness Month. The new trail, “Sandridge Trail” will be open to the public Oct. 22.
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar Credit Union: After the outage
For VyStar Credit Union’s chief executive, the summer 2022 online banking outage and canceled deal to buy a Georgia commercial bank were lessons learned. “An experience like this summer definitely humbles myself and others in our institution and makes sure that we slow down and check to make sure we’re doing what’s best for our members,” President and CEO Brian Wolfburg said in a Sept. 12 interview.
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Results from Friday night and looking ahead to Week 8
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seven weeks of the high school football season are nearly in the books — the Northwest Classic is up on Saturday — and things are coming more and more into focus. There are eight unbeatens left in the area — Bartram Trail, Bradford, Brunswick,...
Windy Harbor Golf Course reopens after renovations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular golf course that has been closed all summer has finally reopened. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday at Windy Harbor Golf Club, after renovations that have been ongoing since March. Many who came out, like Rita Hammerstad, couldn’t wait to tee off and see...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Baptist Health names new president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital
The leader of a children’s hospital in New York will be the next president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville, Baptist Health announced Oct. 7. Starting in January, Allegra Jaros will succeed the retired Michael Aubin, who served as president from January 2011 to Oct. 3. Since 2014,...
palmcoastobserver.com
Two men arrested for stealing over 7,000 lbs of cooking oil
Two men were caught stealing over 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil, valued at almost $5,000, from a local restaurant in the early morning hours of Thursday Oct. 6. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns, Florida and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville were both caught by a patrolling Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputy pumping used cooking oil out of a vat behind Woody's Bar-B-Que off of Highway 100 and Interstate 95. The two are currently being held at Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $5,500 bond, each.
News4Jax.com
Tropical Storm Julia moving toward Central America
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Julia is moving toward Central America, and is expected to become a hurricane this weekend. At 5 p.m., maximum sustained winds for Julia were at 40 mph. Julia is moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h). A westward motion with some decrease...
News4Jax.com
Crocs is giving away thousands of pairs during ‘Croctober’ to celebrate 20th anniversary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Crocs, the footwear brand is giving away thousands of free pairs of the foam clogs. It’s all part of its “Free pair for all — Croctober” daily shoe giveaway set to run now through Friday, Oct. 7.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
City of Jacksonville, 6014 Norwood Ave., contractor is Playmore Recreational Products and Services, Barney Browning Park playground equipment replacement, $53,575. Aventon JAX South, 11849 Palm Bay Parkway, contractor is Aventon Construction South LLC, 124,972 square feet, 17 permits for apartment, pool pavilion, dog pavilion, garage, maintenance, mail kiosk and trash enclosure buildings, $44.53 million.
Jacksonville Police is looking for two burglar suspects
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Police is currently investigating an auto burglary in the area of Atlantic Boulevard and Girvin Road. Jacksonville’s Sheriffs Office says, several items were taken from the victim’s car. The two suspects left the scene in what looks like a 1970′s model Chevrolet.
News4Jax.com
Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash on Dames Point Bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All lanes reopened Friday after a multi-vehicle crash on I-295 E North at the Dames Point Bridge. Traffic was slow-moving around Friday morning. The Florida Department of Transportation said the crash cleared around 9:06 a.m.
WCJB
Employees laid off at Richardson Community Center one day after special meeting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on discussions over the future of Richardson Community Center in Lake City. As of this afternoon, staff at Richardson were laid off because the county no longer has a recreation department according to Lake City council member Chevella Young.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville detectives investigating after man found dead inside Fort Caroline Road home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday at a house in the Holly Oaks area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Robby Henson with the JSO Homicide Unit said officers responded around about 11:50 a.m. to a shooting at a home on Fort Caroline Road just west of St. Johns Bluff Road and found the body of a man inside. The man had been shot at least once, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
