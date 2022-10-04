ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

fernandinaobserver.com

Welcome to Fernandina Beach: A Kerfuffle Over the Sign

Those wanting to turn Amelia Island into the sort of mass-produced luxury destination for rich folks that other places have become will have to go through the Fernandina Beach mayor first. Mayor Mike Lednovich voiced his displeasure with actions by county officials, in a tourism and marketing capacity, discussing an...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Regal River City Marketplace demolition approved

To prepare for construction of BJ’s Wholesale Club, the city approved a demolition permit for the closed Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 6 for Able Construction Inc. of Jacksonville to demolish the 63,810-square-foot Regal River City Marketplace, previously operated as Hollywood Theaters, at a job cost of $247,000.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Amelia Island in the Top Three Again

Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Amelia Island being recognized as the #3 Top Island in the U.S. Amelia Island’s #3 finish puts it in the company of #1 Hilton Head Island, South Carolina and #2 Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Henry Cook remembered as a statesman and artist

Former Jacksonville City Council President and Duval County Clerk of Courts Henry Winfred Cook, 93, died Sept. 17 at Mayo Clinic Florida after a brief illness. His memorial service was Oct. 4 at North Jacksonville Baptist Church, followed by burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Born Feb. 22, 1929, in Moultrie, Georgia,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

VyStar Credit Union: After the outage

For VyStar Credit Union’s chief executive, the summer 2022 online banking outage and canceled deal to buy a Georgia commercial bank were lessons learned. “An experience like this summer definitely humbles myself and others in our institution and makes sure that we slow down and check to make sure we’re doing what’s best for our members,” President and CEO Brian Wolfburg said in a Sept. 12 interview.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Windy Harbor Golf Course reopens after renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular golf course that has been closed all summer has finally reopened. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday at Windy Harbor Golf Club, after renovations that have been ongoing since March. Many who came out, like Rita Hammerstad, couldn’t wait to tee off and see...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Baptist Health names new president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital

The leader of a children’s hospital in New York will be the next president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville, Baptist Health announced Oct. 7. Starting in January, Allegra Jaros will succeed the retired Michael Aubin, who served as president from January 2011 to Oct. 3. Since 2014,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Two men arrested for stealing over 7,000 lbs of cooking oil

Two men were caught stealing over 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil, valued at almost $5,000, from a local restaurant in the early morning hours of Thursday Oct. 6. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns, Florida and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville were both caught by a patrolling Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputy pumping used cooking oil out of a vat behind Woody's Bar-B-Que off of Highway 100 and Interstate 95. The two are currently being held at Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $5,500 bond, each.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Tropical Storm Julia moving toward Central America

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Julia is moving toward Central America, and is expected to become a hurricane this weekend. At 5 p.m., maximum sustained winds for Julia were at 40 mph. Julia is moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h). A westward motion with some decrease...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

City of Jacksonville, 6014 Norwood Ave., contractor is Playmore Recreational Products and Services, Barney Browning Park playground equipment replacement, $53,575. Aventon JAX South, 11849 Palm Bay Parkway, contractor is Aventon Construction South LLC, 124,972 square feet, 17 permits for apartment, pool pavilion, dog pavilion, garage, maintenance, mail kiosk and trash enclosure buildings, $44.53 million.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville detectives investigating after man found dead inside Fort Caroline Road home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday at a house in the Holly Oaks area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Robby Henson with the JSO Homicide Unit said officers responded around about 11:50 a.m. to a shooting at a home on Fort Caroline Road just west of St. Johns Bluff Road and found the body of a man inside. The man had been shot at least once, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

