Jacksonville Daily Record
Regal River City Marketplace demolition approved
To prepare for construction of BJ’s Wholesale Club, the city approved a demolition permit for the closed Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 6 for Able Construction Inc. of Jacksonville to demolish the 63,810-square-foot Regal River City Marketplace, previously operated as Hollywood Theaters, at a job cost of $247,000.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
City of Jacksonville, 6014 Norwood Ave., contractor is Playmore Recreational Products and Services, Barney Browning Park playground equipment replacement, $53,575. Aventon JAX South, 11849 Palm Bay Parkway, contractor is Aventon Construction South LLC, 124,972 square feet, 17 permits for apartment, pool pavilion, dog pavilion, garage, maintenance, mail kiosk and trash enclosure buildings, $44.53 million.
News4Jax.com
Owner says his Arlington store was targeted 6 times in robberies over past 3 months
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating a series of armed robberies in the Arlington area, and police have released photos of a person involved that they’re working to track down. Police say the surveillance photos show someone who’s pointing a gun at...
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar Credit Union: After the outage
For VyStar Credit Union’s chief executive, the summer 2022 online banking outage and canceled deal to buy a Georgia commercial bank were lessons learned. “An experience like this summer definitely humbles myself and others in our institution and makes sure that we slow down and check to make sure we’re doing what’s best for our members,” President and CEO Brian Wolfburg said in a Sept. 12 interview.
Florida duo caught stealing thousands of dollars in ‘liquid gold,’ deputies say
Jacksonville Daily Record
Henry Cook remembered as a statesman and artist
Former Jacksonville City Council President and Duval County Clerk of Courts Henry Winfred Cook, 93, died Sept. 17 at Mayo Clinic Florida after a brief illness. His memorial service was Oct. 4 at North Jacksonville Baptist Church, followed by burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Born Feb. 22, 1929, in Moultrie, Georgia,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Baptist Health names new president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital
The leader of a children’s hospital in New York will be the next president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville, Baptist Health announced Oct. 7. Starting in January, Allegra Jaros will succeed the retired Michael Aubin, who served as president from January 2011 to Oct. 3. Since 2014,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
From the President: Looking back at 125 years of the Jacksonville Bar Association
Fraz Ahmed | Jacksonville Bar Association president. Our Jacksonville Bar Association started with 33 members in the charter year of 1897 to encourage collegiality and maintain the honor and dignity in the practice of law, aid in the administration of justice and foster professionalism and ethics in the legal profession.
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant
News4Jax.com
Pop-up scams targeting shoppers, bank customers
Multiple crashes tie up I-95 through St. Augustine
Jacksonville, Fl — Multiple crashes have tied up traffic I-95 southbound through St. Augustine. Three semi trucks are involved in the crash near SR 207. No one was hurt in the crash. Listen to 104.5 FM for First Alert Traffic updates every 6 minutes during Jacksonville’s Morning News.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Job fair for veterans Oct. 13 at TIAA Bank Field
Military veterans, their spouses and dependents who are looking for a job can meet employers looking to hire at the Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary hiring event 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 in the East Club at TIAA Bank Field. More than 60 employers seeking to attract employees...
Body discovered in retention pond on Jacksonville’s Southside
WCJB
Employees laid off at Richardson Community Center one day after special meeting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on discussions over the future of Richardson Community Center in Lake City. As of this afternoon, staff at Richardson were laid off because the county no longer has a recreation department according to Lake City council member Chevella Young.
JSO: Scam alert
JSO: Man drowns in retention pond in Southside neighborhood
Jacksonville police investigating stabbing in Baymeadows
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was stabbed at the intersection between Baymeadows Road and Old Kings Road South. According to the JSO PIO Office, a woman was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning. At this time, one person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the case.
News4Jax.com
Family seeks answers after Jacksonville father, community advocate with Cure Violence killed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Jacksonville father of two — who worked with Cure Violence helping to prevent crime in Duval County — is speaking out after he was gunned down in his neighborhood earlier this year. The sister of Quma Toler, 41, told News4JAX...
News4Jax.com
Historic Fernandina Beach home built in 1863 up for sale
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A historic home in Fernandina Beach is on the market!. The home, built in 1863, has quite the story — seeing as it has been in the same location for 159 years. Established as The Merrick-Simmons House in 1983, the four bedroom, three bathroom...
Clay County authorities search for two missing teens
JACKSONVILLE, FL. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating two missing teens in the Orange Park area. 17-year-old Catherine Elizabeth Kelly and 16-year-old Kayla Jo Hout both left Paddock Lane off of Blanding Boulevard around midnight Tuesday and have not been seen since.
