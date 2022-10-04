ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Regal River City Marketplace demolition approved

To prepare for construction of BJ's Wholesale Club, the city approved a demolition permit for the closed Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 6 for Able Construction Inc. of Jacksonville to demolish the 63,810-square-foot Regal River City Marketplace, previously operated as Hollywood Theaters, at a job cost of $247,000.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

City of Jacksonville, 6014 Norwood Ave., contractor is Playmore Recreational Products and Services, Barney Browning Park playground equipment replacement, $53,575. Aventon JAX South, 11849 Palm Bay Parkway, contractor is Aventon Construction South LLC, 124,972 square feet, 17 permits for apartment, pool pavilion, dog pavilion, garage, maintenance, mail kiosk and trash enclosure buildings, $44.53 million.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

VyStar Credit Union: After the outage

For VyStar Credit Union's chief executive, the summer 2022 online banking outage and canceled deal to buy a Georgia commercial bank were lessons learned. "An experience like this summer definitely humbles myself and others in our institution and makes sure that we slow down and check to make sure we're doing what's best for our members," President and CEO Brian Wolfburg said in a Sept. 12 interview.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Duval County, FL
Government
County
Duval County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Jacksonville, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
Jacksonville Daily Record

Henry Cook remembered as a statesman and artist

Former Jacksonville City Council President and Duval County Clerk of Courts Henry Winfred Cook, 93, died Sept. 17 at Mayo Clinic Florida after a brief illness. His memorial service was Oct. 4 at North Jacksonville Baptist Church, followed by burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Born Feb. 22, 1929, in Moultrie, Georgia,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Baptist Health names new president of Wolfson Children's Hospital

The leader of a children's hospital in New York will be the next president of Wolfson Children's Hospital of Jacksonville, Baptist Health announced Oct. 7. Starting in January, Allegra Jaros will succeed the retired Michael Aubin, who served as president from January 2011 to Oct. 3. Since 2014,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Pop-up scams targeting shoppers, bank customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two specific pop-up scams are targeting local shoppers and bank customers right now. The Better Business Bureau and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office say they are circulating right now in our area. A pop-up is a message that can appear in your email inbox, on your...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Job fair for veterans Oct. 13 at TIAA Bank Field

Military veterans, their spouses and dependents who are looking for a job can meet employers looking to hire at the Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary hiring event 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 in the East Club at TIAA Bank Field. More than 60 employers seeking to attract employees...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Scam alert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released a community scam alert. JSO reports that the scam begins when an individual receives a pop-up advertisement or call where they are told they have fraudulent charges on their bank account. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville police investigating stabbing in Baymeadows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was stabbed at the intersection between Baymeadows Road and Old Kings Road South. According to the JSO PIO Office, a woman was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning. At this time, one person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Historic Fernandina Beach home built in 1863 up for sale

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A historic home in Fernandina Beach is on the market!. The home, built in 1863, has quite the story — seeing as it has been in the same location for 159 years. Established as The Merrick-Simmons House in 1983, the four bedroom, three bathroom...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Clay County authorities search for two missing teens

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help locating two missing teens in the Orange Park area. 17-year-old Catherine Elizabeth Kelly and 16-year-old Kayla Jo Hout both left Paddock Lane off of Blanding Boulevard around midnight Tuesday and have not been seen since.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

