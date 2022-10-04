Renamed Wehrung’s Macungie, the former Dries Do It Center brings Ottsville-based Wehrung’s Family of Businesses to the Lehigh Valley.

Read full article on original website
Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
thevalleyledger.com
October 9, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Seeking volunteers with basic computer skills to assist Day Center Guests one-on-one with online applications for benefits, employment searches, housing searches, and locating local services at Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering. Shifts available 1-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Adults only. Contact Maria Shior, 484-602-5505, mshior@bes-inc.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000Tz4voEAB. Community Bike Works needs...
This Bucks County Assisted Living Complex Is Almost Complete After Ongoing Updates
An assisted living complex in Bucks County is almost complete, the most recent place for residents to move into this year. Damon C. Williams wrote about the updates for the Bucks County Courier Times. The former site of the Mill Run retirement center, located in Bristol Borough, is being converted...
Popular Easton-based sandwich shop, Ciao!, opening doors at College Hill location Saturday
After a bit of a delay, Easton’s Ciao! Sandwich Shoppe will be greeting customers at its newest location this weekend. The popular sandwich shop is launching its third location with a grand opening at 11 a.m. on Saturday at 325 Cattell St. The original target date was Aug. 1, but their new spot is finally joining the original and the Downtown Allentown Market location that opened earlier in the summer.
‘Our own league of nations’: Razed Bethlehem neighborhood gets historical marker (PHOTOS)
A true melting pot of 20th century America was remembered Saturday, as the South Bethlehem Historical Society unveiled a marker commemorating the former Northampton Heights neighborhood. The Heights along Southside Bethlehem’s East Fourth Street was incorporated as a borough in 1901, then consolidated with West Bethlehem and South Bethlehem in...
To sauce or not to sauce? Tackling the Great Lehigh Valley Cheesesteak Debate
As the saying goes, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” and you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who would argue that a cheesesteak is “broke.” So it’s a real curiosity that, with just an hour and change in between Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley, there’s a pretty big difference in the regions’ respective cheesesteak methods.
Drivers beware: Part of Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension to close for 55 hours
Drivers should prepare for a lengthy detour as the Pennsylvania Turnpike prepares to close part of the Northeast Extension in both directions for 55 hours. I-476 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17 between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. Crews...
sauconsource.com
Daniel S. Dzienis, 38, of Bethlehem Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Daniel S. Dzienis (1984 – 2022) Daniel S. Dzienis, 38, of Bethlehem Township, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. He was born in Bethlehem on March 1, 1984 to Stephen J. Dzienis Jr. and Jayne (Hricak) Dzienis, both of Bethlehem Township. Daniel was a 2006 graduate of Penn State University....
PhillyBite
Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
thevalleyledger.com
TEACHING ARTIST AND MUSIC THERAPIST BEGINS INTERNSHIP
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— ArtsQuest is thrilled to announce that Teaching Artist and Board- Certified Music Therapist Hilari Stahler will soon begin a year-long internship at The Banana Factory as part of her Expressive Arts Therapy program with Lesley University. Hilari‘s fundamental belief that all individuals are unique, essential and worthy...
thevalleyledger.com
GOT QUESTIONS – THE LEHIGH VALLEY MEDIUM HAS ANSWERS
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— As the veil between the natural world and spirit world thins The Lehigh Valley Medium will bring answers from beyond to the SteelStacks campus on Halloween Eve. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Lehigh Valley Medium experience will be hosted in the Visitor Center presented by St.Luke’s University Health Network. Space for this one-of-a-kind event is limited. Tickets are available at steelstacks.org.
The need for mead — New business opens in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Stonehaüs Meadery on Main Street in Stroudsburg offers a beverage that dates back to the Viking Age. Owner Steve Leibig says the idea started with honey. "I became a beekeeper back in 2012, and just the idea of selling my honey and the positive feedback that I was getting from locals that bought my honey made me wonder what else I could do with that great honey. So the first thing that came to mind was mead," Leibig said.
This Bucks County Quaker School Breaks Ground on Largest Construction Project in Its History
The Lahaska school will undergo a much-needed renovation project.Image via Buckingham Friends School. Last week, Buckingham Friends School, an independent Quaker school in Lahaska, broke ground on the largest construction project in its history that will include new learning spaces and a new, expanded gym, writes Zack Boyd for the Bucks County Courier Times.
thevalleyledger.com
The Allentown Rescue Mission’s Clean Team Workforce Employee of the Month for September – Ted K.
(ALLENTOWN, PA) – The Allentown Rescue Mission congratulates its Clean Team Workforce employee of the month for September, Ted K. Ted first checked into the Allentown Rescue Mission in 2014. He worked as a forklift driver at a local company but lived paycheck to paycheck. When Ted unexpectedly lost his job, he fell behind on rent and ultimately lost his home.
New PennDOT Driver’s License Center to open next to Boscov’s Outlet Center
Boscov’s has announced the addition of a new 17,000 square foot PennDOT Driver’s License Center at its Boscov’s Outlet Center. PennDOT will join the existing Boscov’s Outlet Center, located in the plaza near Panera Bread and Member’s 1st Credit Union. The modernized PennDOT concept will...
sanatogapost.com
Injury ‘Minor’ to Boyertown Woman in Accident
NORTH HEIDELBERG PA – An 18-year-old Boyertown woman sustained what Pennsylvania State Police stated was a “suspected minor injury” during a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Conrad Weiser Parkway and North Third Street, according to their report issued Thursday (Oct. 6, 2022). However, he was not transported to a facility for medical treatment, they noted.
thevalleyledger.com
Awesome to the core, Apple Jam event at Easton Farmers’ on Oct. 17 to offer apple tastings, desserts, libations, more
EASTON, Pa. – Cooler fall temperatures herald the onset of apple season, and the Easton Farmers’ Market is ready to help shoppers celebrate, sample and learn more about the treasured fall fruit at Apple Jam during the EFM, Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Scott Park and Larry Holmes Drive along Easton’s riverfront.
NBC Philadelphia
This Montgomery Co. Community Ranks as One of Best Places to Live in U.S.
A Montgomery County town has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Money magazine. Abington, located 12 miles from Center City Philadelphia, ranks No. 24 on the list, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 2022 ranking of the...
thevalleyledger.com
Groove On at Smooth- On Luncheon Tour
Join the East Penn and Western Lehigh Chambers of Commerce as we tour Smooth-On, a local manufacturer with “Mind Blowing Materials for A World of Applications.” Located at 5600 Lower Macungie Rd, this tour will take place on October 12th from 11am- 1pm. Registration, networking, and lunch will take place from 11a-11:45a. A brief presentation will take place from 11:45a-12p then tours will go from 12-1p. Tickets are $40 for Members and $60 for Future Members. All are welcome to join!
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania or travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely should visit if you love eating pizza on a regular basis.
Rowhome fire in Schuylkill County affects several families
MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of firefighters were on the scene of a rowhome fire in Schuylkill County Friday night. Eyewitness News was on the scene of a fire on the 100 block of East Mahanoy Street in Mahanoy City. Officials tell Eyewitness News the fire was first reported around 7:52 p.m. and […]
