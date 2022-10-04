Renamed Wehrung’s Macungie, the former Dries Do It Center brings Ottsville-based Wehrung’s Family of Businesses to the Lehigh Valley.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Stonehaüs Meadery on Main Street in Stroudsburg offers a beverage that dates back to the Viking Age. Owner Steve Leibig says the idea started with honey. "I became a beekeeper back in 2012, and just the idea of selling my honey and the positive feedback that I was getting from locals that bought my honey made me wonder what else I could do with that great honey. So the first thing that came to mind was mead," Leibig said.

