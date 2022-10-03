ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Sixers praise De'Anthony Melton for defensive play in win over Nets

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tkVvZ_0iKvaGL200
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK–The Philadelphia 76ers were able to get on the hardwood on Monday night and play an opponent for the first time in the preseason. That opponent was the Brooklyn Nets who pose a threat led by Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons.

The Sixers were able to make a big statement in the opening quarter as they held the Nets to 26 points and they built a lead as large as 19 in the first quarter on their way to a 127-108 win on the road.

Philadelphia was swarming on defense and they had a ton of success on offense led by their starting backcourt of De’Anthony Melton and Tyrese Maxey. Melton, making his Sixers debut, only shot 2-for-10 from the floor, but he had three steals as he was terrific on the defensive end.

“I thought defensively, number 1, De’Anthony, as you can see, he just gets his hands, he’s so active,” said coach Doc Rivers. “He’s just a solid defensive player, he knows how to play. I like the pace that both of them played with. We got the ball. I thought the first six or eight minutes offensively, we were phenomenal. Then after that, I thought we started chasing shots as a team a little bit more, but first eight minutes, the defense was great and the ball movement was phenomenal.”

Melton’s defense combined with Maxey’s offensive prowess allowed Philadelphia to have so much offensive success in the early going. The two of them played with such pace and that’s going to be a big key for the Sixers moving forward.

“I think us two out there on the court is gonna be very high-paced,” said Melton. “Especially, just for me being able to create turnovers and him out there, too. He’s definitely taking on more of a role on the defensive end and in training camp and stuff like that so getting out there, moving the ball, shooting 3s, I think us two on the court, I think that’s gonna happen a lot this year.”

The Sixers were able to get a taste of what a Melton and Maxey backcourt duo can do on Monday and now they are hoping they can take this success and continue to build on it for the future.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Apologetic Draymond Green is temporarily stepping away from the Warriors following Jordan Poole altercation

Late on Wednesday evening, the basketball world learned Draymond Green would face team discipline following a physical altercation between him and Jordan Poole at the Warriors’ practice that day, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reported. Friday Morning, video of that altercation leaked, showing Green connecting on a punch violent...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
New York State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, NY
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
De'anthony Melton
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Embiid, Sixers react to Phillies eliminating Cardinals in NL Wild Card

While the Philadelphia 76ers are in the middle of preparing for the upcoming 2022-23 season, the Philadelphia Phillies of MLB are marching on in their postseason run. The Phillies, in the playoffs for the first time since 2011 after earning the final Wild Card spot in the National League, faced off against the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card round. After an incredible rally where they scored six runs in Game 1 of the series, they officially eliminated the Cardinals on Saturday with a 2-0 win to move on to the NLDS to take on the defending champion Atlanta Braves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka signs contract extension through 2025-26 season

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has gotten lots of criticism from fans for some questionable moves during his five years or so as the team’s executive. Even when he quickly rebounded from losing out on Kawhi Leonard in July 2019 and put together a roster that won the NBA championship, some dismissed the moves he made, saying he was merely extremely fortunate his team won it all.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers rule out 7 players vs. Panthers

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) OL Colton McKivitz (knee) DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) LT Trent Williams (ankle) Armstead is dealing with injuries to both feet and is a candidate to go on IR according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Kinlaw is in line to miss his second consecutive game with a knee issue. He was questionable in Week 4 and tested it pregame, but was unable to go.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Philadelphia 76ers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Brady Manek trolls Duke, Coach K at ‘Live Action’

The unofficial start to the 2022-23 UNC basketball season is underway as the Tar Heels are hosting the annual ‘Live Action’ event in the Dean Dome on Friday night. The event gives fans their first look at the new team as they enter this year with high expectations. During the event, the team received a special message from a former player and it drew a big response from the crowd. Former forward Brady Manek appeared on the video board with a special video message. But it was what Manek was wearing that drew a large praise and caught the attention of everyone. Manek sported a “Coach K’s funeral” hoodie with the final score of the Final Four game in which UNC beat Duke to end Coach K’s career: The legend Brady Manek made an appearance wearing appropriate attire 😂 pic.twitter.com/BvxhmTfo7i — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) October 8, 2022 And that’s just awesome. Judging by the Twitter reactions, it was a HUGE hit among UNC fans and rightfully so. The Tar Heels have the bragging rights and with them being a preseason favorite this year, the excitement is at an all-time high with Manek just adding more to that. Bang. Bang. 11ppeeLLhhhttps://twitter.com/10Mkrbr/status/1578547062307639297https://twitter.com/dixie/status/1578547144910598146https://twitter.com/Boycottchina1/status/1578547424682856448https://twitter.com/tibbs10/status/1578546528326516737https://twitter.com/CountessesofUNC/status/1578546277284950016https://twitter.com/TWiseNC/status/1578549091079856128https://twitter.com/84Timmyg/status/157854683755617075411
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

B.T. Potter puts Clemson up early

Clemson put the first points on the board tonight at Alumni Stadium in their matchup with Boston College. DJ Uiagalelei led the offense downfield on a nine-play 54-yard drive to set up a B.T. Potter 35-yard field goal on the game’s first drive. This score gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead though it could have been more. On third down, Uiagalelei delivered a beautiful ball to the back of the end zone to Beaux Collins, but Collins failed to secure the catch. Clemson wide receivers have been struggling to make plays at times this season. The junior quarterback completed 5 of 6 passes for 46 yards on the drive. List Three Tigers appear in the top 20 of this 2023 NFL mock draft  
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC has statement drive late in win over Miami

The North Carolina Tar Heels found a way to go into Miami and get a big win to move to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. But it wasn’t easy. After taking a 21-7 lead with just under 2 minutes left in the first half, Miami clawed back and kept the game within one score for most of the way. And when UNC needed a drive to kill the clock and put points on the board, they got one. Drake Maye led an 18-play, 81-yard drive that took 8:21 off the clock in the fourth quarter, ending in a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Notre Dame safety against BYU

If you’ve been watching the first half of Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series game against BYU, you would think the wrong team is ranked. While the Irish haven’t had a perfect game against the Cougars to this point, they’ve made one devastating play after another. Perhaps the biggest such moment came in the form of a Jack Kiser safety immediately after the Irish had a turnover on downs:
PROVO, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
210K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy