Police: 1 arrested for robbery, attempted murder at Smart and Final
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Antioch, accused by police of stabbing a 58-year-old man in a robbery at a Smart and Final location, according to a press release. Officers responded at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a robbery at 2638 Sommersville Road. When they arrived, they found […]
crimevoice.com
Guitar Teacher Held for $2,225,000 Bond on Child Molestation Charges
SAN RAMON — A San Francisco Bay Area guitar teacher is in custody in lieu of $2,225,000 bond for allegedly molesting children. His company Guitar Confidence Inc. offers private in-home guitar lessons in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Solano counties. Allegations against Rex Lee Bell, 69...
VIDEO: Police release footage of violent carjacking in Santa Rosa
Police have released footage of a violent carjacking in Santa Rosa that left a 67-year-old man with a broken nose. The Santa Rosa Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect.
Oakland slaying linked to Stockton serial killer; surveillance video released
STOCKTON — Ballistics tests have linked the fatal shootings of six men and the wounding of one woman in California — all potentially at the hands of a serial killer — in crimes going back more than a year, police said.On Tuesday, Stockton police released a surveillance video of a person of interest in the case. Police Chief Stanley McFadden said at a press conference that while the view is from behind, he wanted the public to note the person's distinctive gait.The woman who survived an attack in April 2021 described the suspect as a male of unknown race, 5'10"...
New clues give hope to loved ones in unsolved killing of Oakland restaurant owner
OAKLAND – One of Oakland's unsolved homicide cases involves a restaurant owner who was gunned down in front of his young child while closing up his restaurant back in May. New information released by Oakland Police is giving the family some hope the killer is caught soon, but it doesn't ease the suffering they're enduring. At Lucky Three Seven, a popular Filipino food joint in the heart of Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood, Mark Legaspi and Malinda Bun are reminded almost every day of the exact spot where Jun Anabo was killed. Five months have passed since Bun held her boyfriend dying...
SFGate
2 Police Officers Injured When Suspect Drives Vehicle Into Them
OAKLAND (BCN) Two police officers were injured Saturday night in Oakland when a suspect's car hit them, police said Monday. The Oakland officers were trying to arrest a person under the influence inside a vehicle just before 10 p.m. in the 5200 block of Wentworth Street, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said.
SFGate
Missing 10-Year-Old Found Safe
OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police report that 10-year-old Fallon Robinson has been found safe. Robinson had been reported as last seen around 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of 22nd Street in Richmond. Police tweeted the following message at 4:53 a.m. Wednesday:. "Thanks to our community and media partners, Fallon...
Police connect Oakland victim to ‘series of killings’ in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating. The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton. Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around […]
Eville eye
Shooting Victim Flees across Emeryville Border after Gunfire at House Party Claims Two Lives
* WARNING: This story contains image(s) that some readers might find disturbing *. A shooting at a house party across the Oakland border left two dead and two wounded on Saturday evening. According to reports, the shooting occurred at an AirBnB rental on the 950 block of Apgar Street that...
californiaexaminer.net
Police Seek 3 Suspects In Brothers’ Murder
Two brothers from Berkeley were shot and murdered on Saturday night while celebrating a family member’s birthday in North Oakland, police said Monday. Three suspects are still being sought in connection with the killing. A contribution page states that Angel Sotelo Garcia, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were...
SFGate
Update: Air Bnb Responds To Shooting Deaths Of Teens At Party
Home-share juggernaut Airbnb has responded to the shooting deaths of two Berkeley High School students on Saturday at one of its rentals in North Oakland. The company said that the party held on the property was "unauthorized," meaning it was thrown without the knowledge or consent of the host. Airbnb said the host specifically prohibits parties in the House Rule of the listing. The company also has a platform-wide party ban, which prohibits gatherings of more than 16 people and/or any "disruptive" parties or events.
Oakland police release video showing suspects in school shooting
The Oakland Police Department released a video on Tuesday of suspects associated with the Sept. 28 school shooting on the King Estate campus.
Man found fatally shot in East Oakland overnight, city's 101st homicide of 2022
OAKLAND – A man died from a shooting as police officers were responding to a report of catalytic converter theft in Oakland early Tuesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. in the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in the Glenview neighborhood of East Oakland. Officers arrived and located the Oakland man suffering from apparent bullet wounds, according to police. He died despite the life-saving efforts of the officers, police said.Tuesday morning's deadly shooting comes a day after the city recorded its 100th homicide of 2022, a fatal shooting in West Oakland Monday afternoon.Anyone with information about the shooting may call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821. People who want to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
New details emerge in shooting of Bay Area restaurant owner
The restaurant owner's son was at his side when the shooting occurred.
Vigil held for teenage brothers killed in house party shooting
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A vigil took place Monday night to honor the two teenage brothers who were killed in an Airbnb house party shooting over the weekend. The vigil was held inside the Longfellow Middle School. The family of the two teenagers asked for privacy during the vigil, according to the school’s principal. Jazy […]
Explore: Every person killed in SF police shootings since 2000
Illustrations by Molly Oleson. It has been five months since police officers killed Michael MacFhionghain and Rafael Mendoza in the dirt beneath the I-280 overpass. San Francisco police officers were called to separate the two brawling homeless men. When they arrived, they found MacFhionghain sitting on top of Mendoza, holding a knife above his head. After ten minutes of frantic orders from police, MacFhionghain appeared to push the knife downwards.
One killed Sunday morning in another Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed in an East Oakland shooting early Sunday morning, the Oakland Police Department said. According to OPD, the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene and found an adult victim with gunshot wounds. OPD said officers provided […]
Suspect arrested for Saturday morning Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. At 9:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue. At the scene, officers provided medical treatment to an injured victim until they were sent to a local hospital. The […]
Oakland police searching for missing 10-year-old girl, last seen in Richmond
Fallon Robinson is 10 years old and was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of 22nd Street in Richmond. She was wearing blue jeans and multi-colored Crocs shoes.
berkeleyside.org
2 Berkeley brothers killed in Oakland house party shooting
Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were killed in a shooting Saturday night during a house party in North Oakland. Angel, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings, according to an online donation page put up by family members. Angel was a gentle soul “who was always ready for a fun time, constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went,” the page says. His older brother was “funny and smart,” a natural protector who was curious and excited about his future education plans.
