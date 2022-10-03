ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Hueneme, CA

Comments / 1

Related
theregistrysocal.com

The Montage Laguna Beach Hits the Market with $700MM Pricing

One of the most remarkable hotels in Southern California just hit the market, and its proposed sale will test the market’s appetite not just for luxury assets along the Southern California coast but also the willingness of investors to break a per room pricing record that the state has not seen to date. According to a number of industry reports, the 259-room Montage Laguna Beach, located at 30801 South Coast Highway, is hoping to bring as much as $700 million in a sale that would put the per-room pricing at $2.7 million. The current record is held by 59-room Alila Ventana Big Sur, which sold for $150 million, or around $2.608 million per room.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Supes Move to Banning Natural Gas

By a 3-2 majority, the county supervisors took the first step toward banning the use of natural gas in new residential and commercial developments in hopes of lessening the county’s cumulative greenhouse-gas footprint. Natural gas used for cooking and heating, the supervisors were told by their sustainability experts, accounts for fully one-third of the county’s carbon emissions, and natural gas — methane — is 25 times more environmentally destructive when it comes to climate change. There was considerable debate by dueling public stakeholders, but the outcome was never in doubt. The supervisors’ action puts the county on track to get ahead of new state rules and regulations soon to take effect, but only by a few years. The real fight will be over possible exemptions. Andy Caldwell of the Coalition for Labor, Agriculture & Business asked that agricultural operations be exempt. Activists with a host of environmental organizations argued there was little time left for the supervisors to act, given the pace of climate change. Natural gas, they noted, increased asthma in young children by 40 percent.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Hueneme, CA
Government
City
Port Hueneme, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Barbara Independent

Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach

Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Dredging#Erosion#Beaches#Urban Construction#Travel Destinations#Construction Maintenance#H R Morris#The Army Corps
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch: SpaceX to lauch Starlink satellites

SpaceX launched 52 Starlink satellites from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California. You can watch the launch live in the player below: According to Starlink, the instantaneous launch window is at 4:10 p.m. PT. In previous launches, we've had residents around the Coachella Valley spot the satellites in the sky. One The post Watch: SpaceX to lauch Starlink satellites appeared first on KESQ.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
visitcamarillo.com

Ventura County Limousine

Ventura County Limousine serves the Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, Los Angeles County & Orange County and surrounding regions throughout Southern California. We offer the largest selection of limousines and specialty vehicles in the Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, Los Angeles County & Orange County, at the most competitive rates. We have over 27 years of experience in helping individuals plan and implement some of the most special memories in their lives. We specialize in weddings, Santa Ynez wine tours, Malibu wine tours, birthday celebrations, proms, convention transportation, corporate events, and many other occasions. Our experienced staff has the concierge touch in helping you plan for your limousine, party bus, or specialty transportation needs in Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, Los Angeles County & Orange County.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KTVU FOX 2

California is likely in for another dry winter

Oakland, California - California is just three days into its new water year and the outlook is grim. The state just capped off the driest three years in its history, yet experts are predicting another dry year ahead. The National Weather Service 3-month, long range outlook, not a forecast or...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Edhat

Colorized 1890 Mission Photo

Here's a 1890 Riviera view of the Mission looking west. The tree line in the background is Mission Creek, and I believe the house in the background is approximately on today's De La Vina St. If any readers have pre-WWII non-commercial B&W photographs of Santa Barbara and vicinity with structures...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County

A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Marked One Of The Worst Cities For Golfers

Santa Clarita has been ranked as one of the worst cities for golfers in Lawn Starter’s 2022 ranking of the best cities for golfing. The list compares 200 major cities in the U.S. and their key factors for golfing, including weather, number of golf courses, and access to equipment.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS News

Local emergency declared by Malibu City Council to remove homeless encampments

The Malibu City Council approved the declaration of a local state of emergency initiating a program for reducing the risk of wildfires associated with unpermitted and unregulated camping in City limits. The approval was made Sept. 27. "Wildfire is Malibu's number one public safety threat, and homeless encampments in the...
MALIBU, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy