Following the cancelation of his tour dates in South America, South Africa and Asia, Justin Bieber has postponed all of his remaining “Justice” World Tour dates until an unspecified time “next year.” The announcement, which was made via the tour’s official Instagram page, says “ticketholders will be informed on next steps as updates occur.” The tour, which was originally scheduled to launch in 2020, has been postponed or delayed several times already, most recently due to his bout with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare virus that in his case caused facial paralysis. It finally launched in March and covered most of...

