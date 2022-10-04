Read full article on original website
Review of Netflix's movie 'Lou'
Lou is a new movie that premiered on Netflix on September 23, 2022. The movie is described as a "high-stakes action thriller." The name of the movie is based on Lou, a recluse who lives alone with her dog Jak. Her only neighbor is also her tenant named Hannah. Most of the movie is based on what follows the kidnapping of Vee, Hannah's young daughter.
REVIEW: ‘Werewolf By Night’
One of Marvel Studios’ longest-kept “secrets” turns out to be perhaps one of the most triumphant projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four, if not the MCU as a whole. Formally announced only last month, Werewolf By Night is Marvel Studios’ first foray into the “Special Presentation” format (in this case, a one-off feature less than an hour long) and without a doubt, this project is, indeed, enormously special. Werewolf By Night shines for several reasons, but its brilliance as a standalone story is the most obvious.
Florence Faces 'Midsommar'-Style Dread in Netflix 'The Wonder' Trailer
A new trailer is out for The Wonder, an upcoming Netflix psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh. It's on Netflix next month, and the creeping folk horror atmosphere gives off serious Midsommar vibes. Pugh is an Oscar-nominated actress who's starred in films including Little Women and Black Widow and whose latest...
The 2 new true-crime Netflix releases everyone is talking about
For much of 2022, Netflix true-crime releases — including titles like The Tinder Swindler and Bad Vegan — have turned into some of the buzziest hits in recent memory for the streamer. In the US, two newly released titles from the genre are currently dominating Netflix’s Top 10...
Will Smith's 'Emancipation' gets release date, post-slap
After holding “Emancipation” in limbo following Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March, Apple will release the actor’s next big project in December. The fate of the $120 million runaway slave thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua had been uncertain. One of Apple’s most high-profile productions yet, the film had once been expected to be a potential Oscar contender this year. But an awards-season rollout of a film headlined by Smith has obvious complications as Smith is banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years. Apple TV+ will debut “Emancipation” on Dec. 2 in theaters and stream it Dec. 9.
A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix
Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now
Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Last Seen Alive'
Several thrillers and biographical films are also trending on the streaming service.
How to Watch ‘Smile': Is Paramount’s New Horror Movie Streaming?
Paramount’s new original horror movie, about a “Ring”-style curse that passes from one person to another and involves horribly violent deaths and – surprise! – a big wide grin on your face, is here, just in time for spooky season. “Smile,” which stars Sosie Bacon and Kyle Gallner and just had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin before opening this Friday (September 30), is super creepy and unsettling.
All 25 James Bond movies coming to Amazon Prime very soon
After being scattered across various streaming services for some time now, all 25 James Bond are finally landing on one streamer. Together, for the first time. On October 5, all 25 Bond movies including No Time to Die (2021) will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the US, UK, Australia and most other territories.
Where to Watch ‘My Friend Dahmer’ Movie After Watching Netflix Series
Netflix’s new crime drama Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has piqued interest in convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, but before Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters brought this story to life, there was Marc Meyer’s My Friend Dahmer. Much like its successor, My Friend Dahmer garnered criticism from viewers,...
New on Netflix in October 2022: All the new movies and shows
Everything new on Netflix this October
‘A Word’ Spin-Off ‘Ralph & Katie’ Insists on Good Vibes Only: TV Review
Centred on a chaotic family coming to terms with an autism diagnosis, the Israeli comedy-drama “Yellow Peppers” never aired on British television, but it’s had a pronounced influence on British TV schedules over the past decade. First, it begat Peter Bowker’s direct adaptation “The A Word,” which over three series relocated several of its predecessor’s storylines to a picturesque Lake District setting, achieving the holy-grail combo of excellent reviews and high ratings for the BBC before finding a transatlantic home on Sundance TV. Now “The A Word” generates its own variation in “Ralph & Katie,” a six-part spin-off charting the further...
New on Netflix October 2022: 10 horror flicks (and more) you should watch this month
Here are the new movies and shows you can stream on Netflix in October. Check out some of the highlights below -- including our picks for the 10 best scary movies to you can stream this month to get excited (and properly creeped out) for Halloween -- or scroll down to the full list of what’s new and what’s leaving (including “Schitt’s Creek”).
‘Good Morning America’ Hosts Are Living the Dream! Inside the Homes of Lara Spencer and More
Mornings are always a little more cheerful with the hosts of Good Morning America lighting up TV screens! Lara Spencer, Amy Robach, Ginger Zee and other stars of the series live in gorgeous houses of their own. Good Morning America is filmed in the heart of New York City at...
Justin Bieber Postpones All ‘Justice’ Tour Dates to Next Year
Following the cancelation of his tour dates in South America, South Africa and Asia, Justin Bieber has postponed all of his remaining “Justice” World Tour dates until an unspecified time “next year.” The announcement, which was made via the tour’s official Instagram page, says “ticketholders will be informed on next steps as updates occur.” The tour, which was originally scheduled to launch in 2020, has been postponed or delayed several times already, most recently due to his bout with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare virus that in his case caused facial paralysis. It finally launched in March and covered most of...
19 Tinder Screenshots From Recently That Show How Wild Modern Dating Is
Cold/gross world out there, y'all.
Velma Casts All-New Mystery Team for HBO Max Scooby-Doo Series
Mindy Kaling is bringing the characters of Scooby-Doo to the realm of adult animation with her new HBO Max series, Velma. The show will focus on the origins of beloved crime-solver Velma Dinkley, but it will also feature the rest of the members of the iconic Mystery Team in major roles. Kaling is voicing Velma, and the rest of the Mystery Team will be portrayed by Scooby newcomers as well. The full cast, announced by HBO Max on Thursday, is absolutely stacked.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 3
What we're learning from these Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows lists is that you all love movies, but aren't really into Prime Video original movies. Following the no-show on the list by Naomi Watts' Goodnight Mommy, the new Prime Video original film My Best Friend's Exorcism, which was just released on Friday, also failed to make the list. Meanwhile, Ambulance and Firestarter, which were both released in theaters (Firestarter was also released on Peacock), made the list after debuting on Prime Video on Friday. Of the five films on today's list, only one — Samaritan — is a Prime Video original. You guys ever hear of movie theaters?
Will Smith’s next film, ‘Emancipation,’ has a release date and a trailer
In a surprise shift to this year’s awards season, Will Smith’s next film “Emancipation” will release in 2022 after all. Apple announced the news Monday, releasing the first trailer for the Antoine Fuqua-directed historical drama. “Emancipation” premieres in theaters on Dec. 2 and will stream on...
