ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 0

Related
traverseticker.com

Fall Festival in Frankfort

The Giant Pumpkins Parade with locally-built floats & the Mutt March begins at 11am. Following will be activities in the Open Space Park including live music & the beer tent. Kids can guess the weight of a giant pumpkin, & everyone can enjoy giant pumpkin carving demos, a cornhole tournament, & much more. 231-352-7251.
FRANKFORT, MI
traverseticker.com

ExhiBEERtion!

This beer-themed art exhibit features beer-inspired artwork from local artists. Runs Oct. 3-8.
FRANKFORT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
Traverse City, MI
Society
Grand Traverse County, MI
Government
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Grand Traverse County, MI
Society
traverseticker.com

Author Lighthouse Presentation

Author Dianna Stampfler shares stories of those who dedicated their lives - & afterlives - to protecting the Great Lakes' shoreline in her book, "Michigan's Haunted Lighthouses."
ELK RAPIDS, MI
traverseticker.com

Art2Art

5th Annual Art2Art with two venues: Cleveland Township Hall on M-22 & Bohemian Road, Maple City, with functional & eclectic ceramics; & Glen Arbor Township Hall with 2D wall art, handcrafted fine furniture, & sculptures. 231-357-4139.
MAPLE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Tales From Harvest Season 2022

Summer might be the season for Traverse City’s most iconic crop, but autumn seea a slew of other goods – from apples to hops to wine grapes – coming off the trees and vines. To celebrate fall harvest 2022, The Ticker checks in with four local growers to hear about one of the biggest apple crops ever, what wines are at risk from weather, and what’s new in northern Michigan agriculture.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Collage

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Corson Auditorium. Featuring live performances by the Academy’s musicians, actors & dancers; readings by creative writers; shorts by filmmakers; & a visual arts exhibition.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#Veteran#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Cremation#The Senior Center Network#Rsvp
traverseticker.com

Anatomy of an Election Roadshow-Bellaire Edition

Center for Change, Northern Michigan Advocacy is working proactively to arm community members with the knowledge & vocabulary to help defend the security of elections. This event will feature Marie E. McKenna-Wicks, MPA, a former East Lansing City Clerk and Elections assistant & Precinct Chair for the city of East Lansing. Register.
BELLAIRE, MI
traverseticker.com

Comedy with Rocky LaPorte

$20-$25 Rocky LaPorte’s appeal comes from his everyman, streetwise style of comedy. He delivers laughs in his trademark Brooklyn accent, & just recently appeared on season 8 of NBC's Last Comic Standing.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Over 100-year-old Manistee business closes up shop

MANISTEE — A Manistee-area mainstay closed its doors for a final time last week. After over a century operating in Manistee County, Communicraft, a print shop and UPS/Fed Ex shipping point, closed permanently on Sept. 30. Communicraft provided commercial printing, signs, packaging and shipment to the Manistee area, according...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Sheriff's Corner: New 'tranq dope' drug hitting local communities

If the continuing fight against Methamphetamine, Opioids, specifically Heroin and Fentanyl, wasn’t enough, information of a new drug that is more deadly and with no antidote has begun to haunt the lives of those who use it and their loved ones who are sometimes left to pick up the pieces. Xylazine is a non- opioid animal tranquilizer, which is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for human use. It cannot be purchased without a prescription or having a veterinary license.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
traverseticker.com

Traverse City Is A Study Site Of Potential Drone Corridors In Michigan

Imagine a future in Michigan in which drones bring packages and groceries and medicine directly to your door, fly supplies to isolated areas like Beaver and Mackinac islands, deliver aid to natural disaster sites, and shuttle travelers to and from airports. That future is not as far off as you might think – and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is preparing for it by conducting a feasibility study on creating drone corridors in three areas of the state, including the Traverse City region.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Boat crashes into pier, two men rescued from Grand Traverse Bay

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Rescue crews were called to the Discovery Pier in Leelanau County after a boat crashed into it. It happened around 8 p.m. Monday. UpNorthLive is told by officials at the scene that two men fell off the boat about quarter-mile out from the pier in West Grand Traverse Bay.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Marion man dies in one vehicle accident in Osceola County

Speed was a contributing factor, according to police as one man died following a one vehicle crash in Osceola County Friday. It happened on M-66 near 7 Mile Road. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was traveling southbound on 30th Avenue when it went off the roadway.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Future of Tippy Dam uncertain

BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy