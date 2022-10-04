Read full article on original website
Northport Clay Studio Pottery Exhibit
Opening Reception: Oct. 7, 5-7pm. Gallery open Oct. 8-9, 12-4pm. This is an exhibit & sale of emerging & professional clay artists.
Fall Festival in Frankfort
The Giant Pumpkins Parade with locally-built floats & the Mutt March begins at 11am. Following will be activities in the Open Space Park including live music & the beer tent. Kids can guess the weight of a giant pumpkin, & everyone can enjoy giant pumpkin carving demos, a cornhole tournament, & much more. 231-352-7251.
M22 Art2Art Leelanau County Fall Art Tour
Featuring ceramics at Cleveland Twp. Hall in Maple City, & painting, furniture & sculpture at Glen Arbor Twp. Hall.
ExhiBEERtion!
This beer-themed art exhibit features beer-inspired artwork from local artists. Runs Oct. 3-8.
Author Lighthouse Presentation
Author Dianna Stampfler shares stories of those who dedicated their lives - & afterlives - to protecting the Great Lakes' shoreline in her book, "Michigan's Haunted Lighthouses."
Art2Art
5th Annual Art2Art with two venues: Cleveland Township Hall on M-22 & Bohemian Road, Maple City, with functional & eclectic ceramics; & Glen Arbor Township Hall with 2D wall art, handcrafted fine furniture, & sculptures. 231-357-4139.
Tales From Harvest Season 2022
Summer might be the season for Traverse City’s most iconic crop, but autumn seea a slew of other goods – from apples to hops to wine grapes – coming off the trees and vines. To celebrate fall harvest 2022, The Ticker checks in with four local growers to hear about one of the biggest apple crops ever, what wines are at risk from weather, and what’s new in northern Michigan agriculture.
Collage
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Corson Auditorium. Featuring live performances by the Academy’s musicians, actors & dancers; readings by creative writers; shorts by filmmakers; & a visual arts exhibition.
Anatomy of an Election Roadshow-Bellaire Edition
Center for Change, Northern Michigan Advocacy is working proactively to arm community members with the knowledge & vocabulary to help defend the security of elections. This event will feature Marie E. McKenna-Wicks, MPA, a former East Lansing City Clerk and Elections assistant & Precinct Chair for the city of East Lansing. Register.
Comedy with Rocky LaPorte
$20-$25 Rocky LaPorte’s appeal comes from his everyman, streetwise style of comedy. He delivers laughs in his trademark Brooklyn accent, & just recently appeared on season 8 of NBC's Last Comic Standing.
Over 100-year-old Manistee business closes up shop
MANISTEE — A Manistee-area mainstay closed its doors for a final time last week. After over a century operating in Manistee County, Communicraft, a print shop and UPS/Fed Ex shipping point, closed permanently on Sept. 30. Communicraft provided commercial printing, signs, packaging and shipment to the Manistee area, according...
Sheriff's Corner: New 'tranq dope' drug hitting local communities
If the continuing fight against Methamphetamine, Opioids, specifically Heroin and Fentanyl, wasn’t enough, information of a new drug that is more deadly and with no antidote has begun to haunt the lives of those who use it and their loved ones who are sometimes left to pick up the pieces. Xylazine is a non- opioid animal tranquilizer, which is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for human use. It cannot be purchased without a prescription or having a veterinary license.
Winter is Coming: First snowfall of the season spotted in Michigan [VIDEO]
Just as we started to move into fall weather in Metro Detroit, a different part of Michigan has already jumped ahead a season. The city of Gaylord in the Upper Peninsula witnessed its first snowfall just before 8 a.m. on Friday.
Traverse City Is A Study Site Of Potential Drone Corridors In Michigan
Imagine a future in Michigan in which drones bring packages and groceries and medicine directly to your door, fly supplies to isolated areas like Beaver and Mackinac islands, deliver aid to natural disaster sites, and shuttle travelers to and from airports. That future is not as far off as you might think – and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is preparing for it by conducting a feasibility study on creating drone corridors in three areas of the state, including the Traverse City region.
Top Headlines: Two Men Rescued from Grand Traverse Bay After Crashing Boat into Breakwall, and More
Two Traverse City men were rescued from Grand Traverse Bay Monday night after their boat crashed into an Elmwood Township breakwall, the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says. Read More. Hurricane Ian made landfall more than 1,000 miles from Northern Michigan, but many people here have close ties to the...
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
Lawsuits Against City of Traverse City Heard Before the Court of Appeals
Two controversial issues in Traverse City are going to court, and are now in the hands of a panel of judges. The Court of Appeals made a rare trip up north on Tuesday to hear several cases on appeal. Two of them involve lawsuits against the city of Traverse City.
Boat crashes into pier, two men rescued from Grand Traverse Bay
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Rescue crews were called to the Discovery Pier in Leelanau County after a boat crashed into it. It happened around 8 p.m. Monday. UpNorthLive is told by officials at the scene that two men fell off the boat about quarter-mile out from the pier in West Grand Traverse Bay.
Marion man dies in one vehicle accident in Osceola County
Speed was a contributing factor, according to police as one man died following a one vehicle crash in Osceola County Friday. It happened on M-66 near 7 Mile Road. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was traveling southbound on 30th Avenue when it went off the roadway.
Future of Tippy Dam uncertain
BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
