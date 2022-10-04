Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
American Legion Auxiliary Department of West Virginia holds fall workshop
The American Legion Auxiliary Department of West Virginia held its annual fall workshop Sept. 10 at Hilton Garden Inn, Clarksburg. Auxiliary members represented West Virginia’s 63 Auxiliary Units from its 6 districts.
WVNews
North Central West Virginia communities offering variety of Halloween activities this month
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Families can plan for a variety of ways to get spooked throughout Harrison County this Halloween season. Oct. 22 will be City Parks of Clarksburg’s third annual Trunk or Treat. This year’s all-ages event begins at 6 p.m. around the Clarksburg Amphitheater in Veterans Memorial Park and lasts until 8 p.m.
WVNews
Cabins nearly complete on Fort New Salem (West Virginia) site, but more financial support needed for additional improvements
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Historical updates and renovations to Fort New Salem are ongoing in an effort to attract more visitors to the replica frontier settlement. Fort New Salem Foundation board member Susan Zorn was glad to see visitors on-site Saturday after attending the Salem Apple Butter Festival and Salem University’s Homecoming parade downtown.
WVNews
Dee Johnson named director of sales for Charles Pointe Hospitality
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles Pointe Hospitality has appointed Dee Johnson to director of sales for the company’s hotels, food services, catering and conference planning. According to Steve Ludwig, director of hospitality for Charles Pointe: “Dee Johnson comes to Charles Pointe with more than 20 years experience...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
John Francis Swenskie Jr
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Francis Swenskie Jr, 55, of Dayton, OH formerly of West Milford, WV, went to be with his Lord and Savior by faith on (October 5, 2022) at Kettering Health Medical Ctr., Kettering, OH, due to a fall that caused an intracranial hemorrhage. He...
WVNews
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 31 holds Sip 'N' Paint gathering
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 31, Shinnston held a Sip ‘N’ Paint gathering on Oct. 2 at American Legion Post 31, Shinnston, to raise funds for veterans and community service projects. The instructor for the event was Marsha Greathouse, and there were 15 attendees.
WVNews
Birth announcements
TOLLEY — A daughter, Magnolia Elizabeth Tolley, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, was born Sept. 22, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Emily R. Tolley (Seybert) and Ryan W. Tolley of Bridgeport. Maternal grandparents are Robyn Abraham, Bridgeport, and Joseph Seybert, Bridgeport. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Elizabeth Tolley, Bridgeport. Great-grandparents are Larry and LuWanna Abraham, Reynoldsville, the late Rita and Ronald Seybert, East Brady, Pennsylvania, the late Henry and Midge Tolley, Bridgeport, and the late Cecil and Wanda Hyde, Clarksburg.
WVNews
West Virginia Women Works, Marion Co. 4H team up for repairs at Camp Mar-Mac
FARMINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Over the past week, West Virginia Women Work has teamed with Marion County 4-H to make a series of improvements to Camp Mar-Mac, all while providing crucial training skills to women looking to enter the construction field. Camp Mar-Mac, which hosts a variety of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Joyce I. Dolan Hunter
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Joyce I. Dolan Hunter passed away October 5, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the fifth child of the late John J. Dolan Sr. and Colleen M. Dolan Emerson, born in St. Mary’s Hospital, Clarksburg WV, on September 7,1956.
WVNews
hocus pocus fans.JPG
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — People lined the streets of downtown Salem for the Apple Butter Fes…
WVNews
Gladys Irene Westfall
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Gladys Irene Westfall, 89, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Fairmont Health and Rehab Center in Fairmont. She was born in Braxton County on June 12, 1933, a daughter of the late Okey Dwight and Nettie (Carroll) Lewis.
WVNews
Naseem Pacheco finds a lane.JPG
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State jumped on Alderson Broaddus early and didn't look…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
William Lee Trusler
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 33-year-old homeless man from Clarksburg has been charged wi…
WVNews
AB 11 Kamari Ramsey and 7 Takulve Williams collide with Myles Miree.JPG
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State jumped on Alderson Broaddus early and didn't look…
WVNews
Welcome Where the realignment merry-go-round stops, no one knows
Every decade or so, major college athletics goes through significant conference realignment. For West Virginia University, it feels like 2003 again.
WVNews
Fairmont State too much for Alderson Broaddus
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State jumped on Alderson Broaddus early and didn’t look back in a 51-7 win on Thursday. Myles Miree got things going with a 9-yard rushing touchdown, then Michael Floria accounted for three straight touchdowns, two passing and one rushing.
WVNews
Bridgeport scores 3 goals in each half in win over Herbert Hoover
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport girls soccer team didn’t wait long (under three minutes) to score its first goal. Less than a minute later, the Indians scored again. By the time halftime came, the Indians had already netted three goals, and they added three more in...
WVNews
The Carson Show: Bennett scores game-winner as Robert C. Byrd blanks Parkersburg South, 1-0
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With just a week left in the regular season, Saturday’s match between the Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles and Parkersburg South Patriots had definite playoff vibes. It was the Eagles shaking off a bit of a sluggish start to grab the 1-0 victory,...
WVNews
Greenbrier East edges Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Greenbrier East boys soccer team, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AAA, only outshot Bridgeport by three shots on goal. And Bridgeport goalkeeper Levi Crayton saved four shots, including a couple of diving saves, but the Spartans finished twice in their 2-0 win over Bridgeport on Saturday at Wayne Jamison Field.
WVNews
Pass defense remains glaring weakness
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was 10 years and two weeks ago when West Virginia came into the Big 12, debuting and defining that conference’s style of football all at once. Facing the same Baylor team that it meets at 7 p.m. on Thursday night in Mountaineer...
Comments / 0