Bowling Green, KY

wnky.com

Duncan Hines Days to return to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This summer, a longtime Bowling Green tradition is making a comeback. Duncan Hines Days, a multi-day festival celebrating local culinary heritage, will return June 5 through 11 with a modern twist. Events will take place throughout Bowling Green and Warren County during National Restaurant Week.
wnky.com

1 charged with DUI following crash in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, Ky. – One individual is facing a DUI charge after a car crash Thursday. Morgantown police chief Giles Taylor stated Morgantown City Police officers received calls of a single-vehicle rollover with multiple injuries. Officers responded to South Main Street and found an ejected passenger, according to officials. The...
wnky.com

Join 10th annual BG suicide prevention community walk this Sun

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Roughly 800 Kentuckians died by suicide in 2021, according to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. And that organization wants your help to change those numbers. This Sunday, you can join AFSP’s 10th Annual Bowling Green Out of the Darkness Community Walk. American Foundation for...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Judge-executive orders burn ban in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Due to excessive dry conditions and fire hazards, judge-executive Michael Hale is ordering a county-wide burn ban in Barren County. Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management says local volunteer fire departments also requested the ban, which is effective immediately. The ban states, “No person shall light or...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

3 arrested in Glasgow on drug charges

GLASGOW, Ky. – A shoplifting complaint led to drug charges Wednesday when police responded to a Walmart in Glasgow. Upon arrival, The Glasgow Police Department says officers made contact with Rosemary Fattaruso, 65, of Edmonton. Officials say Rosemary Fattaruso was eating items she had taken off the shelf. In addition, Dianna Fattaruso, 36, of Edmonton was taking tags off items before passing them to Rosemary Fattaruso, who allegedly passed through the checkout without paying for them.
GLASGOW, KY

