stillrealtous.com
Becky Lynch Shows Off New Look During WWE Hiatus
It’s been a while since fans have seen Becky Lynch on WWE programming as she had to step away from the squared circle after she suffered an injury during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam a few months ago. Lynch spent several months feuding with Belair this year, and things got heated when Belair cut Becky Lynch’s hair on the road to WrestleMania 38.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Rejected Ronda Rousey’s Pitch For Extreme Rules Because It Was Similar To AEW’s Booking
Ronda Rousey is possibly the most well-known name to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. Her stock continues to rise even now, but even she was denied by WWE recently. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, she has been embroiled in...
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Former WWE Star Returns To WWE As New Character
Welcome back. Over the last few years, WWE has released or let go dozens and dozens of wrestlers from its active roster, with the majority being attributed to budget cuts. Since Vince McMahon has retired though, several of those names have returned to the company in one way or another. That is the case again, as another name is being brought back in an entirely new role.
wrestlinginc.com
Mark Henry Comments On Relationship With Saraya
Since debuting in AEW several weeks ago, Saraya has made an immediate impact on the conversation surrounding women's wrestling. Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bovada, AEW coach and backstage interviewer Mark Henry spoke about his personal relationship with Saraya as well as his expectations for how she'll be able to help the company as a whole.
New WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Crowned At WWE Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey has regained her championship. Ronda Rousey became the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion at WWE Extreme Rules when she forced Liv Morgan to pass out from a bicep crusher. Morgan was seen smiling as she faded and the referee called an end to the match. The extreme rules...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Accidentally Told WWE Commentator They Were Being Fired On Monday
Early this week, Jimmy Smith had a pretty clear indication that his future in WWE was short, and it was due to a slip-up by Triple H. "He screwed up and told me," Smith revealed on "MMA on Sirius." "He didn't mean to." Smith was sitting in the production meeting...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Gives Update On Why Paul Wight Has Not Regularly Traveled With AEW
AEW has acquired a number of big names over the last three years and one of those includes "The Big Show" Paul Wight. A former WWE world champion, Wight joined AEW in February 2021, signing on to join the commentary team for "AEW Dark: Elevation." While he's only competed in four matches for the All Elite brand, Wight's absence from the commentary booth on Monday nights has been noticeable. While speaking to Robbie Fox of "My Mom's Basement," AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed that Wight has not been traveling because he is hurt. Wight's status came up as Khan discussed the possibility of seeing more intellectual properties arrive in AEW, such as Captain Insano.
wrestlinginc.com
Julia Hart Engaged To Member Of Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Family
The Nightmare Factory isn't just making wrestlers, it's apparently making matches of a different sort. House of Black's Julia Hart was on the latest "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, and had to correct one of the hosts for referring to Lee Johnson as her "boyfriend" during the interview. "I should correct you, we are engaged," Hart said to the joy of everyone on the show.
Yardbarker
Issues between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
There is trouble brewing within The Bloodline. Logan Paul and Roman Reigns cut promos on each other to promote their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul implied that the real Tribal Chief of The Bloodline is Jey Uso. Reigns seemed bothered by that statement and he stood face to...
411mania.com
Sheamus Claims ‘Screwjob’ Against Gunther, Referee Jessika Carr Says Gunther ‘Didn’t Tap’
– Sheamus failed to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship last night on SmackDown against Gunther, but not without some controversy. Gunther clearly tapped the mat two times while Sheamus applied the Texas Cloverleaf. However, the referee did not call for the bell and give the win to Sheamus, and Gunther then grabbed the ropes to break the hold. Sheamus commented on the ending on Twitter, claiming that Gunther tapped that this was a “screwjob.”
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE SmackDown News Regarding Matt Riddle
Ahead of WWE's premium live event Extreme Rules on Saturday, "SmackDown" will be held tonight in Worchester, MA. Headlined by a Clash At The Castle rematch between Sheamus and GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship a day before their Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match, "SmackDown" is set to feature a few surprises.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (10/7): Extreme Rules Go-Home Show, Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Come Face-To-Face
The season premiere of "WWE SmackDown" will take place tonight at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, just 24 hours before the Extreme Rules premium live event. There will likely be a different feel to tonight's show, as it has already been confirmed that Wade Barrett will be joining Michael Cole at the announce desk, following a reshuffle involving WWE's commentary teams. Furthermore, adding some major star power to tonight's episode, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his challenger for Crown Jewel, Logan Paul, will come face-to-face. The pair were last in the same building together at a special press conference in Las Vegas a few weeks ago, confirming their one-on-one World Championship bout for the Saudi Arabian premium live event next month, as the YouTuber got under the skin of The Head of the Table to kick-start the build to their unique encounter.
wrestlinginc.com
Finn Balor Knew Former Training Partner Would Become WWE Superstar
Every wrestler is trained by someone, even future WWE megastars, Finn Balor had a hand in training Becky Lynch, and during an appearance on "SHAK Wrestling," the two-time Intercontinental Champion recalled knowing from the beginning how far Lynch could go. "Becky was someone who we trained together and someone, from...
Jade Cargill: It'd Be A Total Disrespect To Go After The World Title, I'm Making My Title Mean More
Jade Cargill is biding her time before she decides to become the AEW Women's World Champion and in the meantime, she is making her championship belt mean more. Jade Cargill is 38-0 in AEW. She is also the first and only AEW TBS Champion as her legacy continues to build, a match for the World Championship seems inevitable. For now, she is happy biding her time and building her legacy but when the time comes, Jade plans on owning the division and shutting it down.
wrestlingrumors.net
Important Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Status
That would be a big one. Injuries can change everything about a wrestler’s career in a hurry, often derailing all plans for them. Those injuries can come out of nowhere and happen with no warning, which was the case earlier this year with one of the top stars in all of WWE. Now we have some good news about her status and things might be going a bit better than they seemed.
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Planning to Change Up Her Look Ahead of Tonight’s SmackDown
WWE superstar Ronda Rousey intends to change her attire as a tribute to one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. Rousey stated on her most recent YouTube channel stream that she intends to pay tribute to the late great “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. It’s well known that Piper gave her permission to use the nickname “Rowdy,” and now Rousey wants to pay homage to one of Piper’s most famous films.
PWMania
Potential Bray Wyatt WWE Return Clue Emerges Ahead of Extreme Rules
WWE has been sending White Rabbit clues through social media via QR codes on RAW and SmackDown for several weeks, and the general consensus appears to be that this is all leading up to the return of Bray Wyatt. This is being kept top secret, and only a few people...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Trying To Get Fired
For days now fans have been talking about Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on social media, and it was reported that Andrade was sent home following a backstage altercation with Sammy at this week’s TV tapings on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer recently addressed the situation on...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Does Not Think Top WWE Heel Gets Enough Credit
An effective finisher is one of the easiest ways a WWE star can get over, but it isn't always enough. During a stream on her YouTube channel, the self-proclaimed Baddest Woman on the Planet and number one contender for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, Ronda Rousey, named one WWE performer she doesn't think gets sufficient recognition for what he does in the ring.
