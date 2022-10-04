Read full article on original website
American Legion Auxiliary Department of West Virginia holds fall workshop
The American Legion Auxiliary Department of West Virginia held its annual fall workshop Sept. 10 at Hilton Garden Inn, Clarksburg. Auxiliary members represented West Virginia’s 63 Auxiliary Units from its 6 districts.
West Virginia voters to clarify separation of powers with Amendment 1
CHARLESTON — West Virginia voters will decide on a constitutional amendment in November that could make it clear that impeachment powers lie exclusively with the Legislature, but opponents believe the amendment could provide no recourse for future political retributions. Voters will find four state constitutional amendments on the ballot...
Maryland AG joins family's appeal in 'Serial' murder case
BALTIMORE (AP) — The office of Maryland's attorney general is supporting an appeal by a slain woman's family after a Baltimore judge overturned a man's murder conviction in a case chronicled by a groundbreaking podcast. Hae Min Lee's brother, Young Lee, has asked the Maryland Court of Special Appeals...
Gardner-Webb overwhelms Robert Morris 48-0 to open Big South
Moon Township, Pa. (AP) — Bailey Fisher threw three touchdown passes, the Gardner-Webb defense allowed just 19 yards in the second half and the Runnin' Bulldogs rolled past Robert Morris 48-0 on Saturday in the Big South Conference opener for both teams. Gardner-Webb led 20-0 at halftime after Fisher...
