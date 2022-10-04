'It's been too long without picking up people's trash': Haysville city leaders calling for solution to trash problems

Read full article on original website
WIBW
Wichita man who had nationwide warrant arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man who had an extraditable warrant out for his arrest Thursday night in Jackson County. According to authorities, Michael Burris III, 35, of Wichita was pulled over by deputies near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 around 11:30 p.m. for a traffic violation. During...
KAKE TV
3-alarm fire on Broadway and Market keeps Wichita Fire Department busy Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 3-alarm fire is keeping the Wichita Fire Department busy Saturday night. Crews were called to the area at approximately 9:40 p.m. to reports of the fire. Upon arrival, they discovered heavy fire coming from two homes in the 800 block of N. Market. Nobody was found in either home, but the firefighters are working defensively on the fire at this point.
Planning board to hear case on iced tea store
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The options for early morning beverages continue to spread in the Salt City. The Hutchinson Planning Commission will take on a rezoning as part of its meeting on Tuesday to allow for an HTeaO, a drive-thru iced tea store. HTeaO is a business that features 25...
KWCH.com
Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton police arrested an off-duty Wichita police officer early Saturday morning for charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) identified the officer as Louis Hebert. He was booked into the Harvey County Jail following the arrest but has since been released.
KAKE TV
Sedgwick County hosting free hazardous waste disposal events at Spirit, Park City Library
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If most people had some leftover hazardous waste, like household cleaners or oils, they would probably just throw it in the trash without thinking twice. But not Robert Fairbank. "I'm dropping off brake fluid. I just did a brake fluid swap on my car," said Fairbank....
Kan. deputy completing first week of work alone dies in crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy died in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Friday. A 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Deputy Sidnee Carter, 22, Bel Aire, was southbound on 135th Street at 29th Street north one mile west of Northwest Wichita and Maize responding to a disturbance, according to Sheriff Jeff Easter.
Gag order on Wichita police chief finalists is cause for alarm | Opinion
City Hall forbidding chief applicants from talking to the press is an unprecedented action that hurts you.
KWCH.com
Wichita attorney explains state impact from federal marijuana pardons
Full-time and part-time registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita could form a new bargaining unit with National Nurses United. Junior League of Wichita donation makes Sedgwick County Zoo's 'Pride of the Plains' exhibit possible. Updated: 7 hours ago. In 2000, the Junior League of Wichita donated...
Kait 8
Close call: Driver shaken up when board impales windshield
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A driver in Kansas luckily escaped serious injury when a board went through her windshield. KWCH reports the incident occurred Tuesday when an 18-year-old driver was on her way home from school and a board fell off a truck, piercing the Jeep’s windshield. The...
KAKE TV
How to survive the ongoing labor shortage, according to one local restaurant doing exceptionally well
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - You can ask just about anyone in the restaurant industry about the last few years, and you'll hear the same answer. "The pandemic was obviously a horrific event that affected absolutely everyone," said Harper Amend with Meddy's. "I think the toughest part during the COVID era for our business was just not being able to fully serve our customers in the way that we like to."
Why some downtown Wichita roads will close Sunday
Around 1,800 runners are expected to run either a marathon, half-marathon or the 5K in Wichita's core area Sunday morning into the afternoon.
KWCH.com
Former Sonic employee recounts experience after franchisee fined for violating child labor laws
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following a near-$42,000 fine against an area Sonic Drive-in franchise operator for violating child labor laws, 12 News spoke with a former employee who spoke anonymously about what she experienced. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found that BBR Investments LLC, based in...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Natalie Hull located safe
The mom of Natalie Hull said that as of Friday, her daughter was found safe. A mom is asking for the community’s help for finding her daughter, who ran away from home. Natalie Hull, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 3, in Wichita. She may be on the south side of town or on Broadway, her mom shares.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Wichita law enforcement cracking down on domestic violence
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Local law enforcement is cracking down on domestic violence offenders. Wichita Police and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office released a most-wanted list. The incentive for you, if you have information leading to an arrest, is a $1,000 cash reward from Crime Stoppers. "It’s very scary. You can't...
KWCH.com
Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought. In all, 2,579,515 people in Kansas are affected, according to the monitor.
Two events scheduled to dispose of household hazardous waste in Sedgwick County
Sedgwick County Environmental Resources will host remote collection sites for all residents at the following dates and locations.
Police offering reward to locate Kan. domestic violence suspects
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is offering a minimum $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of seven highlighted Domestic Violence offenders, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The increased reward amount is available until the end of October, as part of National Domestic Violence Awareness...
Highway 56 reopens in McPherson County
MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A section of U.S. Highway 56 in McPherson County reopened at noon Wednesday after being closed for more than eight hours. Crews were cleaning up after a tanker truck crashed in Conway, west of McPherson. The truck crashed at Highway 56 and 10th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. McPherson Fire Chief […]
2 Reno County women hospitalized after crash during u-turn
RENO COUNTY—Two women were injured in an accident just before 4 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Ford Taurus driven by Shirley Schrag, 72, Buhler, was westbound on U.S. 50 two miles east of Hutchinson. The driver attempted to make a u-turn and...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Taiytianna Clement
Family and friends are concerned for teenager Taiytianna Clement, who was last seen on Thursday in Wichita. Taiytianna, 15, is a runway and is believed to be wearing a green and tan dress with tan sandals, family said. TAIYTIANNA CLEMENT. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 6, 2022. Age...
