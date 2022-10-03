ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Polygamous sect leader release hearing set in case tied to transporting young girls across Arizona.

When polygamist Samuel Bateman appears in Coconino Superior Court Friday afternoon for a detention hearing, the leader of a splinter faction of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints may have bigger worries on his mind. Bateman entered a plea of not guilty in both federal and state cases involving his relationships with underage girls, according to court documents. Bateman faces a federal case charging of destruction of evidence and an Arizona state case charging him with child...
