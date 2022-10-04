ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Update: North Vasco Road Reopens Following Fatal Collision

LIVERMORE (BCN) The California Highway Patrol has reopened North Vasco Road in Livermore, after a fatal collision shut down the road for about two hours early Wednesday. The CHP received a 3:42 a.m. report of a collision involving two vehicles just south of the intersection with Republic Landfill in the city's northeast corner.
LIVERMORE, CA
SFGate

Fatal Collision Closes North Vasco Road

LIVERMORE (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports early Thursday that a fatal collision has closed North Vasco Road in Livermore. The CHP received a 3:42 a.m. report of a collision involving two vehicles just south of the intersection with Republic Landfill in the city's northeast corner. Lanes in both directions...
LIVERMORE, CA
SFGate

Missing 10-Year-Old Found Safe

OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police report that 10-year-old Fallon Robinson has been found safe. Robinson had been reported as last seen around 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of 22nd Street in Richmond. Police tweeted the following message at 4:53 a.m. Wednesday:. "Thanks to our community and media partners, Fallon...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested In Fresno For Fatal Shooting In Sj Friday Identified

A man arrested in Fresno following the fatal shooting of a woman in San Jose on Friday evening has been identified as 74-year-old Sital Singh Dosanjh, police said. Officers had responded shortly before 6:15 p.m. Friday to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway, where they found a woman in a vehicle dead from at least one gunshot wound.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Update: Major Delays Through Transbay Tube Due To Electrical Issue

BART is reporting major delays through the Transbay Tube on Tuesday morning due to an electrical issue. As of about 6:20 a.m., trains were single-tracking through the underwater tube between Oakland and San Francisco and no trains were stranded. An electrical issue in the tube stranded a BART train there...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

1 Dead, 1 Arrested In Fatal Shooting Early Monday

HAYWARD (BCN) A man was arrested Monday for allegedly killing another man in Hayward earlier in the day, police said. Zechariah Fisher, 24, of Hayward, was arrested for a shooting near the 25000 block of Carlos Bee Boulevard, which is near Mission Boulevard. Officers arrived at 5:54 a.m. following reports...
HAYWARD, CA
SFGate

The 5 Best Assisted Living Communities in San Francisco

When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age.  In San Francisco, assisted living facilities run the gamut from luxurious high-rise buildings to quaint, historic mansions with close-knit groups of residents. While no community is perfect for everyone - we highly recommend you tour multiple options - you're sure to find some solid choices from our rundown of the best assisted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

2 Police Officers Injured When Suspect Drives Vehicle Into Them

OAKLAND (BCN) Two police officers were injured Saturday night in Oakland when a suspect's car hit them, police said Monday. The Oakland officers were trying to arrest a person under the influence inside a vehicle just before 10 p.m. in the 5200 block of Wentworth Street, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot

Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California.  • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
CANYON, CA
SFGate

Update: Air Bnb Responds To Shooting Deaths Of Teens At Party

Home-share juggernaut Airbnb has responded to the shooting deaths of two Berkeley High School students on Saturday at one of its rentals in North Oakland. The company said that the party held on the property was "unauthorized," meaning it was thrown without the knowledge or consent of the host. Airbnb said the host specifically prohibits parties in the House Rule of the listing. The company also has a platform-wide party ban, which prohibits gatherings of more than 16 people and/or any "disruptive" parties or events.
OAKLAND, CA

