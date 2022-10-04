Read full article on original website
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled Him
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San Francisco
Fine-dining restaurant for dogs opens in San Francisco, offering $75 tasting menu
The Most Dangerous Bridges in America
Update: North Vasco Road Reopens Following Fatal Collision
LIVERMORE (BCN) The California Highway Patrol has reopened North Vasco Road in Livermore, after a fatal collision shut down the road for about two hours early Wednesday. The CHP received a 3:42 a.m. report of a collision involving two vehicles just south of the intersection with Republic Landfill in the city's northeast corner.
Missing 10-Year-Old Found Safe
OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police report that 10-year-old Fallon Robinson has been found safe. Robinson had been reported as last seen around 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of 22nd Street in Richmond. Police tweeted the following message at 4:53 a.m. Wednesday:. "Thanks to our community and media partners, Fallon...
Man Arrested In Fresno For Fatal Shooting In Sj Friday Identified
A man arrested in Fresno following the fatal shooting of a woman in San Jose on Friday evening has been identified as 74-year-old Sital Singh Dosanjh, police said. Officers had responded shortly before 6:15 p.m. Friday to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway, where they found a woman in a vehicle dead from at least one gunshot wound.
California fire breaks out on Mount Umunhum in Santa Clara County
A wildfire broke out early Wednesday morning on the steep terrain of Mount Umunhum, officials said.
Update: Major Delays Through Transbay Tube Due To Electrical Issue
BART is reporting major delays through the Transbay Tube on Tuesday morning due to an electrical issue. As of about 6:20 a.m., trains were single-tracking through the underwater tube between Oakland and San Francisco and no trains were stranded. An electrical issue in the tube stranded a BART train there...
Four people overdose on fentanyl in San Francisco's Mission District in one night
"Thanks to a fast-acting bystander who administered Narcan, all survived," said Lt. Jonathan Baxter, a spokesperson for the fire department.
New details emerge in shooting of Bay Area restaurant owner
The restaurant owner's son was at his side when the shooting occurred.
Hundreds of sea lions sickened along Calif. coastline
The Marine Mammal Center's 24-hour rescue hotline was flooded with hundreds of calls reporting sightings of the animals in distress.
1 Dead, 1 Arrested In Fatal Shooting Early Monday
HAYWARD (BCN) A man was arrested Monday for allegedly killing another man in Hayward earlier in the day, police said. Zechariah Fisher, 24, of Hayward, was arrested for a shooting near the 25000 block of Carlos Bee Boulevard, which is near Mission Boulevard. Officers arrived at 5:54 a.m. following reports...
The 5 Best Assisted Living Communities in San Francisco
When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco, assisted living facilities run the gamut from luxurious high-rise buildings to quaint, historic mansions with close-knit groups of residents. While no community is perfect for everyone - we highly recommend you tour multiple options - you're sure to find some solid choices from our rundown of the best assisted...
Sheriff seeks help find missing 13-year-old East Bay girl
Officials are calling on the public to help find a missing 13-year-old girl, officials said.
TravelSkills 10-05-22 How a 600-acre private property became a SF day-trip gem
Plus: The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot, 'Everybody hated us': a bike event that turns SF into Amsterdam, Universal Studios Florida flooded from Hurricane Ian and Facing survivor's guilt as Hurricane Ian strands me in SF.
Penthouse apartment in iconic Bay Area flatiron building hits the market at $1.5 million
The historic building played a central role in an acclaimed 2018 movie.
2 Police Officers Injured When Suspect Drives Vehicle Into Them
OAKLAND (BCN) Two police officers were injured Saturday night in Oakland when a suspect's car hit them, police said Monday. The Oakland officers were trying to arrest a person under the influence inside a vehicle just before 10 p.m. in the 5200 block of Wentworth Street, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said.
Potential for first offshore wind event of season enters SF Bay Area forecast
Weather models are hinting at the potential for an offshore wind event and heightened wildfire risk in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area next week, the National Weather Service said on Wednesday.
The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot
Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California. • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
The Bay Area's one-of-a-kind Black Star Pirate BBQ to close, reemerge as pop-up
"At first, of course, it was devastating and heartbreaking to hear the news. We were super sad for like a week. My employees were crying ... But all we're doing is bringing the party somewhere else."
Update: Air Bnb Responds To Shooting Deaths Of Teens At Party
Home-share juggernaut Airbnb has responded to the shooting deaths of two Berkeley High School students on Saturday at one of its rentals in North Oakland. The company said that the party held on the property was "unauthorized," meaning it was thrown without the knowledge or consent of the host. Airbnb said the host specifically prohibits parties in the House Rule of the listing. The company also has a platform-wide party ban, which prohibits gatherings of more than 16 people and/or any "disruptive" parties or events.
Joe Alioto Veronese, the SF DA candidate who thinks Boudin and Jenkins both suck
Alioto Veronese believes he offers voters a credible alternative to all of the major players in San Francisco politics.
