Jackson, MS

WAPT

'Jackson Strong' mural comes to life

JACKSON, Miss. — A community project is drawing attention in downtown Jackson. The Greater Jackson Arts Council and the city of Jackson worked to get three local artists to design a "Jackson Strong" mural at the intersection of Lamar and High streets. Some features of the mural may be...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Endangered/missing child alert issued for Flowood 4-year-old

FLOWOOD, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 4-year-old Nikolas Balderas, of Flowood. Balderas was last seen wearing a blue tank top, sweatpants and black Nike sandals. He is described as Hispanic, 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. Balderas has brown eyes and brown hair.
FLOWOOD, MS
WAPT

Plans underway for new entertainment center in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — A new family entertainment center could be coming to Jackson soon. The Jackson City Council approved the Jackson Planning Board's recommendation to grant a permit to allow Spinners to open on County Line Road in the building which once housed Academy Sports. Spinners is a game...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

What to know before going to Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will kick off on Thursday, October 6 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson wants to remind fairgoers of several items to “Know Before You Go.” The Mississippi State Fair opens at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Man killed in Capitol Police shooting was father of two

JACKSON, Miss. — The father of a 25-year-old killed in aCapitol Police shooting wants people to remember the man his son was. Jaylen Lewis was killed Sept. 25 in the shooting that is under review by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The officers involved are on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson city councilman tells residents to dispute high water bills before it's too late

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson city councilman says since the boil-water notice and water outages, complaints about water bills are increasing. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a community meeting Thursday, where he encouraged residents with high or increasing water bills to come out and dispute their water bills before it's too late. Debra Boswell, with the Mississippi Animal Rescue League, said shelter operators have done that.
JACKSON, MS
#Linus School Sports#Hs#Sisterhood#The University Of Texas#Hartfield Academy
WAPT

Richard's Disposal employee shot while on break, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting. The shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of West Northside Drive. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said a Richard's Disposal employee was on his lunch break when he was shot in the leg. Hearn said 24-year-old Bobby Jones was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man dies in head-on collision Tuesday morning

The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced Tuesday afternoon that it was investigating a fatal crash in Claiborne County. At approximately 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, MHP responded to the crash on U.S. 61 near Port Gibson. A Toyota Camry driven by 64-year-old Isaac P. Colenberg Sr. of Fayette traveled south on U.S. 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WAPT

JPD agrees to limit roadblocks after lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department has agreed to pull back on aggressive roadblocks in response to a lawsuit. The Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center announced a settlement Thursday with JPD Chief James Davis addressing the department's roadblock policy known as "Ticket, Arrest and Tow," or TAT. The federal class-action lawsuit filed in February accused Jackson officers of violating people's constitutional right to be free of unreasonable search and seizure.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man found shot multiple times in his car dies at hospital

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting. Rayquean Houston, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday morning. Houston was sitting in his vehicle in the 4700 block of Norway Drive when he was found, but it's not known where the actual shooting took place, according to police public information Officer Sam Brown.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Woman found dead in Yazoo River

YAZOO CITY, Miss. — There is a homicide investigation underway in Yazoo City after a woman was found dead in a river. The coroner said Stacy Walker, 40, was found dead Sunday in the Yazoo River at the end of a boat ramp off Levee Street. The coroner believes...
YAZOO CITY, MS
ecowatch.com

Mississippi Accused of ‘Intolerable’ Racial Discrimination in Jackson Water Crisis

The NAACP has filed a federal complaint with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) alleging violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and accusing the State of Mississippi of “gross mishandling” of the Jackson water crisis, a press release from the NAACP said. The complaint cited an extensive history of neglect and refusal to provide federal funding that amounted to racial discrimination.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

4 arrested, accused of chasing and fatally shooting 15-year-old

PORT GIBSON, Miss. — Four people are accused of chasing down and fatally shooting a 15-year-old in Claiborne County. Sheriff Edward Goods said the incident was reported about 1:15 a.m. Monday after the victim arrived at the Claiborne County Hospital. Deputies were sent to the hospital, where they learned...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS

