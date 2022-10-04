T.S. Tadin, Pleasant Valley musician, worked hard throughout the pandemic to make his latest album, and the results are Pretty Boring. No, I'm not making fun of him, the name of the album is Pretty Boring! Pretty Boring follows up his 2020 album, To Heaven or the Void. Don't let the name fool you, this album is anything but boring! In fact, I had a chance to listen to the lead single that's coming out tomorrow, Friday, October 7th, and "It's a Drag." No, it's not a bad song, I really loved it! The name of the song is "It's a Drag!" It gave me a lot of classic rock vibes while combining elements we love from our alternative artists of today.

PLEASANT VALLEY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO