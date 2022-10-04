ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washingtonville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

How To Find Hudson Valley Trunk Or Treats Near You

Traditional trick-or-treating is still a thing in neighborhoods that have a lot of houses but what about the kids who live in neighborhoods that aren't walkable? How can parents get their kids out for some good old candy collecting in areas that are rural or worst people don't want you knocking on their door?
HYDE PARK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley

Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
YONKERS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washingtonville, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Pleasant Valley Musician Releases “Pretty Boring” Album

T.S. Tadin, Pleasant Valley musician, worked hard throughout the pandemic to make his latest album, and the results are Pretty Boring. No, I'm not making fun of him, the name of the album is Pretty Boring! Pretty Boring follows up his 2020 album, To Heaven or the Void. Don't let the name fool you, this album is anything but boring! In fact, I had a chance to listen to the lead single that's coming out tomorrow, Friday, October 7th, and "It's a Drag." No, it's not a bad song, I really loved it! The name of the song is "It's a Drag!" It gave me a lot of classic rock vibes while combining elements we love from our alternative artists of today.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

10 Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shops Biden Might Visit

President Joe Biden has a sweet tooth and he loves his ice cream. He's going to be in the Hudson Valley tomorrow and there are several places he could be visiting for a scoop. President Joe Biden will be in Poughkeepsie tomorrow visiting the IBM Campus around noon. The news broke yesterday afternoon that he will be there to discuss job and micro chip creation in America. Biden will then attend Democrat fundraising events in New Jersey. He's been known to make random stops for ice cream while he's in town.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Brotherhood Winery#United States#Food Drink#The Brotherhood Winery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

See What Middletown, NY is Doing to Support Local Veterans

According to a report made by Continuums of Care to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2020, New York had an estimated 91,271 people experiencing homelessness on any given day. Of that total, 1,251 were veterans. New York had the highest amount of homeless veterans in the northeast, and sixth highest amount in the nation according to that report. The only states higher than New York were Oregon (1,329), Washington (1,607), Texas (1,948), Florida (2,436) and California (11,401).
MIDDLETOWN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

West Point Celebrates Successful Basic Training With Huge Country Star

A very popular country singer featured the beautiful location on an amazing special. It's now becoming a common thing, but there's still is a ton of excitement when you hear a huge star is in the Hudson Valley. I am a huge country music fan and one of the best things about country artists is their big heart and how they give back to local communities. Michael Ray is a very well-known country star and he's had big hits like 'Think a Little Less', 'Kiss You in the Morning', 'Whiskey and Rain' and more, but he was recently in the Hudson Valley getting a different kind of attention for some incredible work.
WEST POINT, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hilarious Poughkeepsie Reference From ‘The Office’ Comes True

A moment from The Office that revolves around the City of Poughkeepsie has actually come true in real life. The hit NBC sitcom The Office has become one of the most watched and most beloved television sitcoms of all time. The series documents the happenings at a small Scranton, PA paper company and has launched the careers of superstars like Steve Carrell and John Krasinski.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Firefighters Free Woman Who Was stuck Inside New York Hookah Bar

A bizarre incident unfolded early Saturday when firefighter were called to rescue woman who somehow got trapped inside a hookah bar. As of now, firefighters haven't revealed how exactly the woman trapped herself in the basement of the establishment. However, officials say they received a call about a “person with altered mental status”, so this woman may have either been left behind, or trapped herself inside the building without knowing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy