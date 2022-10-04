Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
‘Enemies of free speech:’ Furman professor addresses Unite the Right attendance
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A civil liberties nonprofit is calling for a Furman University professor to be reinstated to the classroom after the university launched an investigation when they learned about his attendance of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg school district re-opens planetarium at full capacity, with public shows
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three years ago, Spartanburg School district Six wrapped up construction on a new multi-million dollar middle school. Fairforest Middle has thousands of students and one large planetarium. The science shows were shut down because of the pandemic-- but now, they’re back on. For the...
FOX Carolina
Alliance in SC to help teachers help students
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A partnership between Clemson, USC, and the Office of Special Education Services hopes to address a growing problem at schools across the state when it comes to students’ behavioral and emotional needs. Kailee Rose has always wanted to help kids. The Special Education teacher...
