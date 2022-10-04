The isolated killer whale kept in a theme park for over a decade is now dubbed the 'loneliest orca' in the world. Experts believe a sanctuary is the best place for her. The amusement park and themed zoo MarineLand in Niagara Falls, Ontario, is home to the killer whale known as Kiska. After being imprisoned for 43 years, she stayed in her tank alone for the past 11 years.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO