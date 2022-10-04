ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Strong Earthquakes in California Came After Magnetic Field Changes, Study Shows

Researchers who have been studying medium-sized to large strong earthquakes in California have found that the local magnetic field changes 2-3 days before an earthquake. Seismologists hope that their method can be improved so that it can eventually be used to forecast earthquakes after William Heavlin and his team discovered that the magnetic field change in signal is weak but statistically significant in a study.
Climate Change is Changing Landslides in a "Surprising Way," Says NASA

According to a NASA research, landslides are unexpectedly impacted by climatic extremes. Extremely dry periods broken by storms that dump a lot of rain or snow in a short period of time are becoming increasingly common due to climate change. While wetter and drier episodes may have some predictable consequences,...
State
Alaska State
As River Continues to Dry Up, Thousands of Salmons Found Dead in Canada

As Canada's drought dries up the river, thousands of dead fish are discovered, with around 65,000 dead fish washing up on the creek due to a lack of rain on the western beaches. New Victim of the Dreaded Drought. The newest victim of the drought gripped British Columbia for more...
Conservationists Starting to Worry as Big Butterfly Sightings are Surprisingly Low Despite Previous Predictions

UK environmentalists have expressed concern about the "worryingly low" and steady drop in butterfly sightings. The number of sightings over the 13-year history of the Big Butterfly Count was the lowest this year. Shocking Numbers. The wildlife organization Butterfly Conservation says it anticipated better results from this year's mild weather...
Western US to Expect Cooler Air with Potential Snow

According to the weather forecast, Western United States would feel cooler air starting Monday, with a potential of snow in some areas. Warmth to challenging nearly-high record temperatures persisted in some parts of the United States. In California, the hot weather to the extreme heat wave affected the power distribution...
Bird Flu Trend May Be a Threat to Factory Farming

"An urgent caution to avoid factory farming," according to the bird flu. According to experts, more intensive farming practices increase the lethal disease spillovers between cattle and wildlife. Giving Warning. Scientists studying wildlife health have cautioned that governments must take immediate action to alter the way animals are raised if...
Conservationists Celebrate as East Tennessee Fish Snail Darter is Delisted After 47 Years of Being Endangered

To the joy of environmentalists, the Snail Darter, an endangered fish species native to East Tennessee, was delisted 47 years after being added to the list. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared Tuesday that the fish found in East Tennessee is the first fish species in the eastern United States to be removed from the Federal List of Threatened and Endangered Wildlife as a result of recovery efforts.
Researchers Show That Petting Dogs Can Help Cope With Stress and Depression

Researchers led by Rahel Marti from the University of Basel in Switzerland indicated that observing, experiencing, and touching actual dogs increases activity in the brain's prefrontal cortex. The study, which was published in PLOS ONE on October 5, demonstrates that this impact stays even after the dogs have been removed,...
Child Sacrifice Ritual: Remains of 76 Victims with their Hearts Removed Found in Peru

Child sacrifice victims were found at ongoing excavations near Huanchaco, Peru, and more are likely to be unearthed. This comes after dozens of remains of children with their hearts ripped off were found recently at an excavation site in the area. Archaeologists involved in the excavation believed the remains were...
New York Man Arraigned After Smuggling Pythons in his Pants at the Canadian Border

A New York City man was charged for smuggling three Burmese pythons in his pants while traveling the US-Canadian border crossing. The New Yorker could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for violating both international laws and federal regulations in the United States on the illegal possession and trafficking of wild animals, which includes the Burmese pythons.
How Energy Developments Affect the Migration of Deers During Spring

The current study demonstrates how growth disturbs deer movements, causing deer to lose their ability to coordinate their foraging with the wave of the most nutrient-dense springtime plants. Energy development holds up deer during spring migration. That is, in effect, the latest discovery of a US-led collaborative investigation. The United...
Fascinating Study Suggests that Petting Dogs Could Engage Social Brain

Dogs are part of human lives being a man's best friend. New research revealed that petting dogs have beneficial benefits to engaging the social brain. They are partners. They are treated like a family member in a house. The presence of a dog adds color and happiness to owners, showing unconditional love.
Isolated Killer Whale Now the Loneliest Orca in the World, Sanctuary Could Save Her

The isolated killer whale kept in a theme park for over a decade is now dubbed the 'loneliest orca' in the world. Experts believe a sanctuary is the best place for her. The amusement park and themed zoo MarineLand in Niagara Falls, Ontario, is home to the killer whale known as Kiska. After being imprisoned for 43 years, she stayed in her tank alone for the past 11 years.
New Species of Tree Frog with Unique Shrill Calls Discovered in Costa Rica

A naturalist from Costa Rica who was exploring the new shrill calls he heard discovered a new species of tree frog. The tiny, mostly green tapir valley tree frog, or Tlalocohyla celeste, has red spots and blue armpits. The frog was first described in a recent paper published in the journal Zootaxa.
Destruction of the Amazon Linked to British Chickens

British chickens are destroying the Amazon. Seara, a subsidiary of the US food business JBS, provides chicken to British shops, hospitals, and educational institutions. According to a recent analysis, chicken sold in British shops has a connection to Amazon deforestation. British Chicken Invaders. According to the report, deforested areas in...
