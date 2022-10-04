Read full article on original website
MLB
Padres Wild Card roster out; no Clevinger
NEW YORK -- The Padres unveiled their Wild Card Series roster on Friday morning, with minimal surprise. It features 14 position players and 12 pitchers, as manager Bob Melvin had previously indicated. That decision left room for both Luis Campusano and Brandon Dixon on the Padres' bench. Dixon will serve...
MLB
Padres well positioned for win-or-go-home Game 3
NEW YORK -- The trumpets blared early at Citi Field on Saturday night. The bullpen gates opened for Mets closer Edwin Díaz after the sixth inning. And when Díaz escaped trouble in the top of the seventh, the Padres had a decision to make. Trailing by a run,...
MLB
The Doubles: 3 Seattle two-baggers key in ALWC win
TORONTO -- A late-innings double in a meaningful October game is particularly special territory in the context of the epic -- albeit brief -- postseason history for the Mariners. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday, TBS. Saturday marked the 27th anniversary of “The Double,” the iconic walk-off hit from Edgar Martinez...
MLB
Mariners-Astros Game 1 FAQ, lineups (Tues., TBS)
The Astros, a playoff-tested team that has ruled the American League for the past five seasons, will face the up-and-coming Mariners, who are in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, in what figures to be a tantalizing best-of-five AL Division Series. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday, TBS.
MLB
O'Neill tests hamstring in Fall League action
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Before the Cardinals took the field against the Phillies Saturday night to try to keep their season alive, Tyler O'Neill saw his first game action in three weeks in hopes of rejoining them early next week. O'Neill played in an Arizona Fall League game with the Salt...
MLB
What a relief! Starter Kirby saves the day
TORONTO – George Kirby’s season has been marked by on-the-fly adjustments. But none was bigger than the ninth inning of Game 2 in the American League Wild Card Series. The Mariners’ rookie starter, who hadn’t pitched in relief since 2019 in High-A, notched his first career save in Saturday’s 10-9 win over the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, which sent Seattle to the ALDS.
MLB
Epic comeback clinches Mariners' ALDS berth
TORONTO -- The message from Scott Servais was simple, yet its application far easier said than done. “Expect the expected,” the Mariners manager has repeatedly said in the days leading up to the AL Wild Card Series and throughout this weekend at Rogers Centre. “When you're in that...
MLB
Why Mariners fans were putting shoes on their heads
Good-luck charms in baseball come in many forms: We've seen a Rally Monkey and Rally Squirrel, a Rally Cat and rally hats. Just this season, the Padres found a spark with a black panther statue (60 percent of the time, it works all the time). On Saturday, one Mariners fan...
MLB
Nola negates narrative, sends Phils to NLDS
ST. LOUIS -- Aaron Nola has been one of baseball’s best pitchers for years, even if he has not been truly appreciated in Philadelphia and elsewhere. But Nola cemented his status in Phillies history with a brilliant performance on Saturday night in a 2-0 victory over the Cardinals in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series at Busch Stadium. It clinched the best-of-three series to send the Phils to the NL Division Series, where they will play the Braves in the postseason for the first time since the 1993 NL Championship Series.
MLB
Mets force Game 3 with early call to Díaz
NEW YORK -- With each pitch that Edwin Díaz threw on Saturday night, the Mets grew more self-assured that there would be a Sunday. Pound-for-pound, Díaz is their best pitcher, capable of striking out batters at a rate largely unseen in the history of baseball. The more outs that manager Buck Showalter could entrust to Díaz, the fewer he would have to ask from anyone else.
MLB
Biggest comebacks in postseason history
The Mariners defied the odds Saturday night, storming back from an 8-1 deficit after five innings to defeat the Blue Jays, 10-9, in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series. In clinching a two-game sweep and advancing to face the Astros in the AL Division Series, Seattle joined...
MLB
Rookies to hit walk-off homers in the postseason
The postseason is where heroes are made, and while it’s rare, there are times when the hero is a rookie who shines on the big October stage with a walk-off home run. On Saturday, the Guardians’ Oscar Gonzalez joined that exclusive club, which had consisted of three members before Gonzalez’s walk-off homer in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Guardians and Rays sent Cleveland to the AL Division Series.
MLB
The 13 walk-off HRs to clinch a postseason series
There are few plays in baseball more dramatic than a walk-off home run. One of them is a walk-off home run to win a postseason series. That occurred for the 13th time in MLB history in Game 2 of the 2022 American League Wild Card Series between the Rays and Guardians. Guardians rookie Oscar Gonzalez crushed a cutter from Rays right-hander Corey Kluber deep to left-center field to lead off the bottom of the 15th, breaking a scoreless tie and ending a marathon game at Progressive Field.
MLB
The longest scoreless postseason game belongs to ...
CLEVELAND -- As Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Rays and Guardians crept on, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash began to wonder when the scoreless contest started to make history. As it turned out, history was made in the 13th inning on Saturday afternoon at...
MLB
Guardians-Yankees Game 1 FAQ (Tuesday, TBS)
The stage is set for a clash of styles as Major League home run leader Aaron Judge and the big-swinging Yankees prepare to take on a Guardians roster that finds success by relying on pitching, defense and situational hitting. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday on TBS. Welcome to the American...
MLB
Ramírez, Naylor make 'unbelievable play' in 12th
CLEVELAND -- If the ball had bounced through, as it likely would for so many, the conversation right now might be Game 3 starters and the winner-take-all tilt the Guardians and Rays would be staging at Progressive Field on Sunday. But the ball didn’t bounce through, because José Ramírez fielded...
MLB
Blue Jays' season comes to crushing end
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays’ season is done, following a 10-9 loss on Saturday that featured a stunning comeback by the Seattle Mariners that won’t just be talked about all offseason, but for years to come. Up 8-1 after five innings, with Rogers Centre shaking and all signs...
MLB
Oscar-worthy ending in 15th puts Guardians in ALDS
CLEVELAND -- It was the game that seemed like it never was going to end. Guardians Game 1 starter Shane Bieber decided to go grab a cup of chicken broth to keep him warm in the dugout as Cleveland went to the bottom of the 15th inning. • ALDS Game...
MLB
Helsley's MRI clean, but closer not available for Game 2
ST. LOUIS -- Though an MRI of Ryan Helsley’s right middle finger came back clean Friday night, manager Oliver Marmol said that Helsley would not be available for Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Phillies since he threw 33 pitches in Game 1. Helsley was to...
MLB
Springer 'doing OK' after scary collision
TORONTO -- Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was “doing OK” postgame after being carted off the field following a freak collision with shortstop Bo Bichette on Saturday. Springer needed help getting up and was removed in the eighth inning of the Blue Jays’ season-ending 10-9 loss in...
