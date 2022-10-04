ST. LOUIS -- Aaron Nola has been one of baseball’s best pitchers for years, even if he has not been truly appreciated in Philadelphia and elsewhere. But Nola cemented his status in Phillies history with a brilliant performance on Saturday night in a 2-0 victory over the Cardinals in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series at Busch Stadium. It clinched the best-of-three series to send the Phils to the NL Division Series, where they will play the Braves in the postseason for the first time since the 1993 NL Championship Series.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO