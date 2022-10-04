This past winter, as a senior in high school, I realized I had grown out of my space. I felt enclosed by my daily habits: the subway ride to school, the blocks I would walk, the hours I would spend in bed contemplating doing my busywork. The only thing I wanted to do was leave home and go to Yale. My dream had come true — I was going to a beautiful, intellectual utopia. Perhaps that made the anticipation worse.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO