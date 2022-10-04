Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
Yale Daily News
Family Weekend returns in person after COVID-19 hiatus
Families will be wandering Cross Campus and college courtyards in the coming days as Family Weekend makes its return to in-person programming for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Per tradition, Family Weekend features a slate of faculty lectures, tours, panels and student performances running from Friday, Oct....
Yale Daily News
A Taste of Claire’s World
Growing up in New Haven’s Wooster Square, colloquially known as Little Italy, Claire Criscuolo picked up a thing or two about making hearty, home-cooked meals. Last week, the restaurant she’s owned and operated for most of her life, Claire’s Corner Copia — a staple for Yale students and locals, located right down the Green — turned 47 years old.
Yale Daily News
How do I search for truth in a place that feels so separated from reality?
This past winter, as a senior in high school, I realized I had grown out of my space. I felt enclosed by my daily habits: the subway ride to school, the blocks I would walk, the hours I would spend in bed contemplating doing my busywork. The only thing I wanted to do was leave home and go to Yale. My dream had come true — I was going to a beautiful, intellectual utopia. Perhaps that made the anticipation worse.
Yale Daily News
If I was a Yale Tour Guide…
The Yale Tour. We’ve all seen them. The big groups of parents and students standing in a semi-circle on cross campus, all surrounding a singular student wearing their blue lanyard with the big text: “Yale Tour Guide.”. The Yale Admissions Tour traditionally takes attendees from the Visitors Center...
Yale Daily News
On Kavanaugh anniversary, Yalies demand expanded reproductive and trans care
More than 200 students rallied on Cross Campus on Thursday to demand that Yale provide expanded reproductive and transgender healthcare. The protest was staged against the backdrop of a nationwide debate over abortion access and on the four-year anniversary on the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh ’87 LAW ’90 to the United States Supreme Court. Students at 50 universities across the country also participated in a national day of action organized by the Young Democratic Socialists of America and Graduate Students Action Network.
Yale Daily News
FOOTBALL: Bulldogs debuting new jerseys commemorating 150 years of football
The Yale football team (2–1, 1–0 Ivy) will break from tradition and wear alternate jerseys for its matchup against Dartmouth (1–2, 0–1 Ivy) at the Yale Bowl. The uniforms — to be worn at the Saturday afternoon game — commemorate 150 years of Yale football, and are modeled off of ones which Walter Camp wore while playing at the University. Camp, class of 1880, is considered by many to be the father of American football.
