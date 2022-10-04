IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One person died and two others were injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Idaho Falls. According to the Idaho Falls Police Department, an 85-year-old man died in the hospital after his Chevrolet pickup was hit nearly head-on by a Nissan Altima at around 10:30 a.m. at Sunnyside Road close to Potomac Way. The 36-year-old male driver of the Nissan and a woman passenger were taken to the nearby hospital; the woman was listed in critical condition. Idaho Falls Police later learned the driver of the Nissan passed out just before the crash. "IFPD investigators have determined that both alcohol and illegal drug use, as well as speed, on the part of the driver of the Nissan were factors in this collision. None of the people involved were wearing seatbelts," wrote Idaho Falls Police in a statement. The crash remains under investigation.

